It’s now less than 100 days until the start of Euro 2024 and everybody at Planet Football cannot wait for the tournament to start – especially now the kits have started to drop.

Germany won the rights to host the competition back in 2018, seeing off the rival bid from Turkey, and matches will be held in 10 stadiums across the central European nation.

All the big hitters will be present when the tournament starts in June; England, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Portugal all won through their qualifying groups.

And they’ll be joined by nations delighted just to have qualified for a major finals; Scotland have reached a second successive Euros, while Slovenia, Albania and Romania all return after missing the 2020 edition.

With the eyes of the continent upon them, it’s only right that each competing side is wearing the freshest garms from the biggest manufacturers of sports clothing.

Nike, Adidas, Puma and friends will be tasked with making sure Euro 2024 is more pleasing on the eye than the undistinguished kits that marked Qatar 2022 and we’re pleased to announce they’re currently succeeding in their mission.

We’ve rounded up all the kits that have been released in the run-up to the tournament.

England

England's new home and away kits are here 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VDaac0400m — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 18, 2024

France

France’s home and away shirts for Euro 2024 have been revealed!

Tribute to the past! 🐓🇫🇷@FrenchTeam @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/qECUbQWLMR — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) March 18, 2024

Portugal

🚨 Portugal's Kits for Euro 2024 has been officially announced. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/VnuPiuA3jR — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 18, 2024

Netherlands

Croatia

The new Euro 2024 Croatia kits are out What do you think? pic.twitter.com/AaEX9pt91k — Vintage Football Shirts (@VFshirts) March 18, 2024

Turkey

Denmark

Denmark's kits for EURO 2024. 🇩🇰 Red 👎

White 👍 pic.twitter.com/qBLdKRS1jP — Danish Scout (@DanishScout_) March 18, 2024

Germany

adidas and Germany's new home and away kits for Euro 2024 are special 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/VtBT594tmU — VERSUS (@vsrsus) March 14, 2024

Spain

Scotland

Scotland launch new home & away kits for Euro 2024 in Germany. https://t.co/bz0gvd5W3i 👇 Full story pic.twitter.com/P7HtNByXMq — Glasgow Times Football (@GT_Football_) March 14, 2024

Italy

Italy has released their new home and away kits for EURO 2024 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/4lgfEyKSip — Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) March 14, 2024

Belgium

Belgium 🇧🇪 have based their EURO 2024 away kit on famous local comic hero TinTin 📚🤩 pic.twitter.com/EE6G5UuYAc — 433 (@433) March 14, 2024

Hungary

