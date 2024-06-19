Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Power Ranking: Kroos and Bellingham lead the way…

We’ve not seen each and every team play once at Euro 2024 and there have been some wonderful performances from some of European football’s top players, as well as a fair few surprise packages.

Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Player of the Tournament award last time out, following in the footsteps of Antoine Griezmann, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Theodore Zagorakis, Zinedine Zidane and Matthias Sammer since the award officially being set up in 1996. But who will win it this year?

Following on from the opening round of fixtures, we’ve compiled a power ranking of 10 contenders for the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award. We’ve taken into account the performances so far but also factored in the likelihood of making it far.

10. Radu Dragusin

A surprise entry to kick things off.

We’re not expecting Romania to go that far but they were impressive in their 3-0 victory over Ukraine, Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin was a rock at the back allowing them to soak up pressure, shut out Ukraine and perfectly execute their counter-attacking gameplan.

Of the massive outsider longshots, Dragusin has been the pick of the bunch so far. We’re not expecting a Greece-Zagorakis 2004 situation but never say never.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo

We’re not going to pretend that Ronaldo “rolled back the years” or anything like that following Portugal’s not-entirely-convincing comeback win over Czechia. He’s looking his age, unable to press, and offered a reminder of his ignominious final months at Old Trafford.

But Roberto Martinez’s side are almost through to the knockouts and have the quality to go far. Ronaldo – the Euros’ all-time appearance-maker and goalscorer, the first player to play in six tournaments and Portugal’s captain – will be the lightning rod for media attention if they do.

While it wasn’t Ronaldo’s night, he was inches away from a decisive role in Diogo Jota’s would-be match-winner, created a good chance with a lovely backheel and himself tested the keeper on a couple of occasions.

You’d back him to start scoring with a supporting cast that includes the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

8. N’Golo Kante

Like most players that went off and took the Saudi cash last summer, we’d kind of written off Kante. He’d suffered horrendously with injuries in his final year with Chelsea and we’d kind of assumed he’d switched allegiance from French to Finnish (an Antti Niemi reference for you, there).

How wrong we were. The European Championship is the only thing missing from Kante’s glittering CV and he looks in a determined mood to complete the set.

Kante just makes Didier Deschamps’ functional midfield work, offering a reminder of how badly he was missed in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina. Probably Les Bleus’ standout player in the win over Austria and may well be key to their hopes of lifting the trophy in July.

7. Granit Xhaka

Switzerland were good rather than great in their opening win over Hungary. We can’t see them going deep into the latter stages, but should they cause an upset and make it far there’s no questioning who their talisman will be.

It’s now been two full seasons that Xhaka has consistently produced performances of a very high level for Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen, so it’s not a major shock to see him grow into the role of a dependable leader in the centre of the park on the big international stage.

6. Nicolo Barella

Italy suffered a nightmare start with the fastest-ever goal conceded in a European Championship match to Albania. But they rallied to produce a quietly impressive 2-1 comeback win.

This is a project still in the embryonic stages under Luciano Spalletti, but if it is to catch fire early it’ll sure be thanks to their core of Inter players, such was the standard they set with last season’s Scudetto.

Barella was among Serie A’s standout individuals in 2023-24 and he kept up that level with an exceptional strike and an all-round top display against Albania.

5. Rodri

The Manchester City midfielder was a little fortunate the penalty he gave away ultimately failed to result in Spain getting punished.

But he otherwise produced a flawless display in Spain’s 3-0 victory over Croatia – in terms of performance, scoreline and stature of opponent, arguably the most impressive result of the opening round of matches.

Pulling the strings in midfield like that, it’s no wonder that Rodri (almost) never loses. He’s probably Spain’s most important player and the one inarguably world-class, best-in-his-position that they’ve got in their squad.

This is a slightly different Spain. Not afraid to be a little more direct, as evidenced by them registering less than 50% possession for the first time in a competitive match since the Euro 2008 final(!).

That might yet prove a good thing, with their suffocating passing game not proving especially successful since it peaked at Euro 2012.

La Roja have one foot in the knockout stages already and the early signs are very promising. If they go far, their star midfielder will have a very strong shout.

4. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe surprisingly still awaits his first European Championship goal, having drawn a blank in France’s 1-0 win over a decent Austria side.

He wasn’t at his clinical best, fluffing one particularly golden chance to score, but he still ultimately played a decisive role in the own goal that got Les Bleus off to a winning start. He looks sharp and remains France’s best, most dangerous player, even on an off day by his lofty standards.

A broken nose put a dampener on things, but we’d be shocked if a masked Mbappe doesn’t tear things up for the remainder of the tournament – even if he misses a game or two, mask or no mask.

France still look a solid bet as favourites and Mbappe is undoubtedly their star man.

3. Jamal Musiala

Each member of Germany’s terrifyingly fluid front three got themselves on the scoresheet in the first half against Scotland. Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz were arguably just as impressive and may stake a stronger claim as the tournament progresses.

But we can’t look past Musiala, who produced a man-of-the-match display against Scotland. Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney are both fine left-backs on their day, but even doubling up on the Bayern Munich starlet they struggled to cope with his trickery.

Musiala might just be Euro 2024’s most entertaining player.

2. Jude Bellingham

England were nervy and not all that convincing against Serbia, but the 1-0 win gives them one foot in the knockout stages already.

Bellingham was the talisman, doing as he’s done so often for Real Madrid this season by throwing himself at the ball with a classic No.9’s header for the match-winning goal. It was a standout moment in an all-round exceptional individual display that earned him a man-of-the-match award.

England will have to go far – probably even win it – if Bellingham is to claim the Player of the Tournament award. The jury remains out whether they’re capable of doing that, but Bellingham has got off to a good start.

1. Toni Kroos

The era-defining midfielder boasts an irresistible narrative element that few players in the tournament can compete with. Kroos already enjoyed the perfect send-off to his club career by winning yet another Champions League and it could yet get even better.

Germany looking a completely different proposition with the 34-year-old back pulling the strings in midfield. Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to convince him to come back for one last job could be the masterstroke of Euro 2024.

He completed 101 of his 102 attempted passes against Scotland, which is just outrageous. There are tougher tests yet to come but Kroos currently looks as good as he ever has. Hanging up your boots at the very top of your game like that is a hell of a flex.