Euro 2024 Power Ranking: Every team rated from worst to best so far with England 6th…

Every team has now played one match at Euro 2024 – and we’ve taken the pleasure of ranking all of them from worst to best based on their performance so far.

The likes of Germany and Spain recorded statement victories, while England were more prosaic against Serbia and Scotland were humbled in the opening game.

We’ve ranked every nation at Euro 2024 from worst to best based upon their first game, with Steve Clarke’s Scots propping up the table and England hovering somewhere in the top third.

Note: you can read our pre-tournament power ranking of the 24 competing sides here.

24. Scotland

There were no redeeming features in Scotland’s opening night surrender to Germany – Steve Clarke’s men played a high line without pressing, were far too narrow which allowed the opposition the freedom of Munich and none of their star performers turned up.

Scotland’s only shot on target was Antonio Rudiger’s own goal, which the former Chelsea defender presumably did out of pity for the dismayed Tartan Army.

Vast improvement is needed.

23. Ukraine

For a team packed with players from Europe’s biggest leagues, Ukraine were disappointingly tepid in their 3-0 defeat against Romania.

Andriy Lunin, the Real Madrid goalkeeper, lamented his butterfingers for the first two goals while the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Artem Dobvyk failed to fire in attack.

22. Hungary

It wouldn’t be a major tournament without one highly-touted dark horse instantly revealing themselves as old nags and Hungary might fit the bill for Euro 2024.

After being built up by chin-stroking World Soccer readers, the Hungarians were desperately poor in the first half against Switzerland and failed to impose their style on the game.

Their 3-1 defeat was deserved, despite stirring somewhat in the second period, with Dominik Szoboslazai reduced to petulant hand gestures at his team-mates.

They face Germany next. Eek.

21. Serbia

Serbia gave England too much respect in the opening 30 minutes, only taking the initiative once they clocked the disjointed composition of their opponents.

But they barely troubled Jordan Pickford’s goal and need to better involve their talented forwards against Slovenia and Denmark. Very tall.

20. Poland

Most of us had written off Poland as Group D’s whipping boys, but they were unlucky to lose to the Netherlands after a surprisingly sparky display.

Adam Buksa’s header gave them the lead in Hamburg, while Poland absorbed pressure and created several openings for themselves in a competitive second half.

They’re still unlikely to qualify for the knockouts, but don’t rule out their chances of surprising Austria on Friday.

19. Croatia

It’s been on the cards since 2018, but perhaps this is the tournament where Croatia’s golden generation give up the ghost.

They had plenty of chances against Spain, but the concession of three first-half goals in Berlin suggested this group of players aren’t as canny as they once were.

Luka Modric was removed early in the second half to protect him for matches against Albania and Italy. Don’t bet against the Croatians grinding their way to the knockouts, but they’re more vulnerable than many suspected.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every city to host a European Championship match since 1996?

18. Albania

Nedim Bajrami’s goal after 23 seconds against Italy was both the fastest in European Championship history and the most electrifying moment of the tournament so far.

The rank outsiders seemed surprised at their fast start, allowing Italy to score two quick goals in reply, but Albania competed well and only a superb save by Gianluigi Donnarumma in injury time denied them and their noisy fans a cherished point.

17. Czech Republic

Not the most technically proficient team at the Euro 2024, the Czechs compensated with size, power and plenty of dogged determination to almost snatch a result against Portugal.

They’ll back themselves to get a result against Georgia and Turkey to progress into the last 16.

16. Georgia

Georgia played their part in the tournament’s most exciting game to date, the 3-1 defeat to Turkey that was an affront to the Pepball zealots that besmirch the club game.

While star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struggled to live up to the hype, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili impressed in goal and Georgia’s dedication to attacking won them lots of new friends.

They could take something from the Czechs if they repeat this performance.

READ NEXT: Ranking every BBC & ITV Euros opening sequence since 1996 from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every Euro 2024 nation?

15. Slovenia

Slovenia seemed overawed during the first half against Denmark, hardly surprising considering this is their first major tournament since 2010.

After finding themselves only a goal behind in the final quarter, the Slovenians rose themselves and acquired a deserved draw. And we discovered that Benjamin Sesko loves a long-range ripsnorter.

14. Denmark

Christian Eriksen’s opener against Slovenia, a well-worked team effort, was a genuinely lovely moment for a player who literally died during the last Euros.

But the spine of this Danish team is nearing pension age and they badly wilted in the second half of their theoretically easiest group game. They will still scare the life out of England.

13. Belgium

Belgium are increasingly resembling a tribute act to England circa 2010, with remnants of a golden generation stubbornly refusing to live up to their potential.

Romelu Lukaku squandered two hat-tricks worth of chances against Slovakia, but Kevin De Bruyne played as if he sanctioned his body double to travel to Germany while he enjoyed a holiday in Dubai.

The Red Devils should still get through the group, but this was the definition of inauspicious.

12. Slovakia

Some might say Slovakia rode their luck against Belgium, but the underdogs were well worth their win; committed, intelligent and pressing as if their lives depended on it.

The Lukaku disasterclass helped them over the line, but the Slovakians are now poised to reach the knockout rounds.

11. Romania

The biggest surprise of the opening round, Romania were the definition of unfancied before the finals but revealed themselves to be a tidy, thunderb*stard-loving team against Ukraine.

Backed by supporters enjoying the party of their lives, they plundered three goals to recall the glory days of Gheorghe Hagi and 1994.

Keep this up and MUNDIAL will dedicate an entire issue to these life-affirming Romanians.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 15 youngest scorers in European Championship history?

10. Austria

Fair play Austria; most teams would cower at the prospect of facing France, but Ralf Rangnick’s men tore into the favourites with the energy of a kid that’s necked an entire carton of Sunny Delight.

The Austrians carved out several openings and were unfortunate not to earn a result. Poland and the Netherlands have been put on watch.

9. Turkey

Turkey had their shaky moments against Georgia – and their defence didn’t inspire confidence for a deep run in the competition.

But they looked sharp in attack and wonderkid Arda Guler scored the goal of the tournament to date. Add their huge fanatical support into the mix and Turkey could soon become appointment viewing.

8. Switzerland

Perhaps it’s the perma-presence of Switzerland at these tournaments, but nobody was talking up their chances in the build-up.

But a nation with a strong record of qualifying for the knockouts looks well-set to do so again in 2024 after an impressive victory over Hungary.

The Swiss were quicker, slicker and showed more nous than their opponents, with Granit Xhaka continuing his metamorphosis into the Milka Pirlo. One to watch.

7. Netherlands

The Dutch flipped between flowing attacking football and lax defending against Poland, eventually needing Messi’s bestie Wout Weghorst to snatch victory in the final 10 minutes.

It’s a victory that stands Ronald Koeman’s side in good stead for matches with France and Austria. We just hope Koeman sticks to picking the team rather than his nostrils…

6. England

We’ve all seen this England performance before; a lightening start capped by an early goal, surrendering the initiative to mediocre opponents, the attack looking disjointed, securing a narrow victory that produces more questions than answers.

There were positives to take from the 1-0 win over Serbia – Marc Guehi looked accomplished at the back, Jordan Pickford was solid when called upon and Jude Bellingham remains the guy.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold failed to justify his midfield inclusion and Phil Foden made a negligible impact on the game.

England are well set to progress to the last 16, but Gareth Southgate hasn’t got the mix quite right yet.

5. Portugal

Widely tipped as contenders to win Euro 2024, Portugal huffed and puffed for large periods against the Czechs with Cristiano Ronaldo reduced to his trademark teapot look.

But Roberto Martinez rolled the dice at 1-0 down and was rewarded with Francisco Conceicao’s dramatic late winner.

There’s room for improvement, but Portugal’s strength in depth should stand them in good stead.

4. France

Opened their campaign with a 1-0 win like England, but France rank higher because Les Bleus were facing better opposition than their rivals across the Channel and created a hatful of chances.

Losing Kylian Mbappe to a broken nose would be a huge blow, but at least Didier Deschamps boasts the most strength-in-depth at the finals.

And they have N’Golo Kante rolling back the years and covering the earth’s surface in midfield. Probably still favourites.

3. Spain

Spain are the ultimate teases at major tournaments, producing at least one display of stunning fluidity to whet the appetite before making a meek early exit.

But their 3-0 paddling of Croatia hinted at a break from tradition, with Spain having less of the ball than their opponents for the first time since 2008 and impressing with the directness of Inaki Williams and Lamine Yamal.

We’re keeping an eye on Spain, without quite allowing ourselves to be swept away just yet.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 15 youngest players in European Championship history?

2. Italy

Their win over Albania wasn’t as free-flowing as Germany or Spain’s victories, but we saw Italy at their tournament best once the shock of conceding in 23 seconds subsided.

Goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella slapped their upstart opponents down and Luciano Spaletti’s young team managed the remainder of the game like seasoned pros.

Italy are always at their most dangerous when they’re unfancied. Only a fool would write them off.

1. Germany

Yes, Scotland were pish and played directly into Germany’s hands in the opening game.

But few teams would’ve lived with Julian Nagelsmann’s fluid side, with the deployment of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz as dual No. 10s causing their opponents severe distress.

It remains to be seen whether Germany can repeat their 5-1 success against serious opponents, but the nation needed an authoritative display to swing behind Die Mannschaft – and they obliged in style.