Euro 2024 Power Ranking: Every team rated from worst to best as England trail Austria…

We’re coming to the business end of the Euro 2024 group stages and we’ve had the pleasure of seeing each team play twice – but who has impressed the most?

Germany, Spain and Portugal sealed their progression into the next round, while only Poland have been eliminated after two losses.

We’ve ranked every nation at Euro 2024 from worst to best based upon their opening two games, with Gareth Southgate’s men slipping down our list…

Note: To see how impressionable we really are, you can read our rankings after the first round of fixtures here.

24. Poland⬇️

Out after two games, but this was a more enterprising Poland team than previous tournaments.

After losing to the Netherlands in their opener, they came up against an Austrian onslaught and the introduction of Robert Lewandowski two-thirds of the way through their 3-1 defeat made no impact.

Still have to play a France side with a point to prove, the odds are on Poland finishing with zero points.

23. Hungary⬇️

Despite their improved performance, Hungary fell to a 2-0 defeat against Germany and their chances of progressing to the knockouts are on life support.

The pre-tournament dark horses need a heavy win against Scotland stand any chance of qualifying as one of the best third-place finishers.

As it stands, it looks like Dominik Szoboszlai will be getting acquainted with Arne Slot sooner than expected.

22. Scotland⬆️

Better.

Although they could hardly have performed worse than against Germany, Steve Clarke’s side looked more like themselves against Switzerland and earned themselves a deserved point.

Victory over Hungary will almost certainly guarantee a place in the last 16 for the first time – but millions of Scot will bracing themselves for another glorious failure.

21. Serbia🟰

Serbia’s performance against Slovenia wasn’t much different from the one in their England defeat, but an inability to create clear-cut chances looked set to bite them as they entered injury time 1-0 down.

Luka Jovic, literally, rose to the occasion with a 95th-minute header to keep the Serbs in the competition. They need further improvement in their must-win match with Denmark.

20. Croatia⬇️

Lethargic in the first half against Albania, Croatia looked to have mustered their characteristic resilience and guile to claw themselves into a 2-1 lead heading into injury time.

The concession of a last-gasp equaliser heavily wounds their chances of progression – the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists need to beat Italy in their final game.

19. Czech Republic⬇️

Unfortunate against Portugal, the Czechs forced Georgia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili into 11 saves but still should have lost with the last kick of the game.

The youngest team in the tournament need to beat Turkey in their final game – a draw will likely see them eliminated.

18. Georgia⬇️

Saba Lobjanidze’s late miss against the Czechs with the score at 1-1 will likely see Georgia exit in the group stages, but their attacking zeal and fearless attitude means they’d be missed.

17. Slovenia⬇️

The aforementioned Jovic equaliser denied Slovenia their first-ever European Championship win and they now need to get something against England to stand a chance of progression.

Seconds from victory, the Slovenes had once again shown themselves to be an organised, disciplined and talented team.

“Football can be cruel but I believe karma will do its part for this team,” said Slovenia manager Matjaz Kek. Bad news for England then…

16. Albania⬆️

We can’t get enough of Albania; written off as Group B whipping boys, they gave Croatia the run around in the first 45 and poached a deserved leveller when all hope seemed lost.

From their attacking style of play to their vast number of boisterous fans, Albania have been a credit to the tournament and justification for the expansion to 24 teams.

15. Slovakia⬇️

Slovakia continued where they left off against Ukraine, with Ivan Schranz giving the central Europeans a deserved half-time lead.

But Francesco Calzona’s side were the victims of a much-improved Ukraine after the break, succumbing to two well-worked goals.

With a final match against Romania, the Slovakians are still well-placed to progress – which would be well-deserved for a much more enterprising campaign than usual.

14. Ukraine⬆️

It looked bleak for Ukraine after following up their 3-0 shellacking by Romania with a meek first-half display against Slovakia.

But, in front of a Dusseldorf crowd packed with supportive neutrals, goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk earned them a tournament-saving victory.

Mykhailo Mydryk would’ve reassured Chelsea fans with his pace and speed of thought, as Ukraine enter their final match against Belgium knowing victory will see them through.

13. Turkey⬇️

Slotted by Portugal and a worrying tendency to hack their feet off with a rusty chainsaw at the back maybe, but Turkey will secure a first knockout match at any tournament since 2008 with a draw against the Czechs.

We want them to do it; we’ve not seen enough of Arda Guler or their fans just yet.

12. Romania⬇️

The biggest surprise of the opening round, Romania found themselves a goal down against Belgium after less than 80 seconds.

Faced with Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in full flow would make mice of Gurkhas, but the Romanians bought their now trademark counter-attacking, aggression and long-range shooting to a thrilling contest.

Despite the 2-0 defeat, they won’t be too down-heartened and will fancy themselves to beat Slovakia on Wednesday.

11. Denmark⬆️

Perhaps it was the inadequacy of their opponents, but Denmark looked assured and competent in their 1-1 draw with England.

Morten Hjulmand’s thunderous long-range effort cancelled out England’s opener and Christian Eriksen ensured they outpassed their vaunted opponents for long periods.

Despite not winning yet, a victory over Serbia will ensure Denmark progress from Group C.

10. Belgium⬆️

Much better.

Ignore Romelu Lukaku’s continued anxiety dream of a tournament – the striker saw his disallowed goal tally rise to three – and Belgium put in a much-improved performance to beat Romania.

Most encouragingly, Kevin De Bruyne was in supreme form. They’ll have every chance if that continues.

9. England⬇️

Some of the criticism has been a touch hysterical; England have four points and are essentially assured of going through.

But the performance against Denmark was surely the worst in a tournament under Gareth Southgate; England were disjointed, rattled and ineffective against moderate opposition.

The Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment is surely over and Southgate needs to reconfigure his attack to get the best out of Harry Kane.

8. Switzerland🟰

A draw against Scotland essentially put Switzerland through to the last 16 once more, although they produced less moments of free-flowing football than their opener against Hungary.

Xherdan Shaqiri, bought back into the starting XI, scored a jaw-dropping equaliser against the Scots and it was Switzerland who created the better opportunities to win in the second half.

Victory against Germany on Sunday will see Switzerland finish top of Group A – nobody would’ve predicted that pre-tournament.

7. Austria⬆️

Every tournament has a breakout team – think the Czech Republic in 2004, Russia in 2008 or Denmark last time – and Austria are surely becoming 2024’s version.

After pushing France all the way in their opener, Ralf Rangnick’s men tore into Poland like a recently-released hostage tucking into a KFC bucket.

Not flattered by their 3-1 victory, Austria will fancy their chances against the Dutch on Tuesday and will be dangerous opponents for anybody in the knockouts.

6. Italy⬇️

The limitations of this Italy squad were brutally exposed by Spain in Gelsenkirchen; unable to cope with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, the holders were lucky to avoid a five-goal hammering.

Losing 1-0, which Luciano Spaletti will claim showcased their resilience, suggests Italy are a level below the best sides at this tournament.

After a narrow win over Albania in their first game, Italy are still well-placed to go through but need a result against a stubborn Croatia to ensure that.

5. Netherlands⬆️

After losing twice to France in the qualifiers, Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands will gleefully take their 0-0 draw that sent the rest of us into a Friday night stupor.

Four points from two games means the Dutch are through and, while their attack is yet to fully fire, their defence has been one of the best on show in a confirmation of all those pre-tournament guides.

Having said that, they won’t relish facing free-wheeling Austria in their final group match.

4. France🟰

No Mbappe, no party?

Not quite. France weren’t morose in the absence of their star man against the Netherlands, creating plenty of chances and powered by Duracell Bunny N’Golo Kante.

But you’d still think Mbappe would’ve slotted home one or two of those opportunities. Basically through, they have little reason to risk him against already-eliminated Poland.

3. Portugal⬆️

Portugal built on their narrow opening win against the Czech Republic with a stretch-and-yawn 3-0 success against Turkey.

Blessed with enviable depth in all positions, Roberto Martinez’s side have eased through the gears so far with 67-year-old Pepe winning plaudits for his superb performances.

They’ve already won the group and can rotate in their final group match against Georgia.

2. Spain⬆️

In arguably the most impressive display of Euro 2024 so far, Spain tore Italy to shreads with their direct wing-play and thrilling use of possession.

Marc Cucurella looked transformed from his Chelsea displays, while Rodri was one of few Premier League performers to excel at this tournament so far.

But Spain only won thanks to an own goal. For all their pretty play, their lack of a sure-fire goalscorer may haunt them in the knockouts.

1. Germany🟰

After their goal-leaden opener against Scotland, Germany survived a scare or two against Hungary to ease their way to a second victory.

Jamal Musiala is emerging as one of the stars of the tournament, while the leadership of Ilkay Gundogan has also caught the eye.

It’s safe to say that, after their pre-tournament doubts, the German fans now believe in their side.