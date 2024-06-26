Euro 2024 Group Stage Power Ranking: Spain go top, Austria 3rd, England slide below Georgia…

The group stages of Euro 2024 have come to an end and the 24 teams have been whittled down to 16 for the knockout rounds – but who has impressed the most so far?

Pre-tournament favourites England and France have stumbled through the opening round, while less fancied nations like Austria and Switzerland have impressed.

We’ve ranked every team in the tournament totally scientifically based on their three group matches from worst to best.

Note: If you want to point and laugh at us, you can also read our ranking after the first and second round of matches.

24. Scotland⬇️

Oh, Scotland.

For all the narratives of heartbreak following Hungary’s 100th-minute winner in Stuttgart, relegating the Scots to bottom place in Group A, the truth is Steve Clarke’s side barely merited a last 16 place.

In a game they needed to win, Scotland offered alarmingly little in attack and ultimately possess too few players of major tournament quality.

They had the lowest expected goals of the 24 finalists, the second-fewest shots taken, the fewest shots on target and the most goals conceded at the time of their early exit.

Their fans will be missed across Germany. The football team won’t be missed by anybody.

23. Serbia⬇️

Serbia are blessed with attacking talent like Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic who would be the envy of many teams in the competition. They scored one goal in three games.

Needing to win against Denmark, the Serbs failed to offer much and it’s another early exit for a side that always underwhelm at tournaments.

22. Poland⬆️

Already eliminated after two games, Poland discovered a rare streak of resilience to deny France top spot in Group D.

Their 1-1 draw in Dortmund was largely down to the fine goalkeeping of Lukasz Skorupski and Robert Lewandowski signed off with a goal from the penalty spot.

Despite their early exit, you get the feeling Poland might have qualified from some of the other groups.

21. Hungary⬆️

Awful for much of their match against Scotland, Hungary threw the kitchen sink at their knackered opponents during a thrilling period of injury time and scored the most dramatic winner of the tournament to date through Kevin Csoboth.

It wasn’t enough to stay in the tournament and the pre-Euros dark horses are out prematurely.

20. Czech Republic⬇️

Not terrible, but the Czechs were probably one of the most forgettable teams on show in Germany.

A valiant effort against Portugal inspired hope, but failure to beat Georgia in their second game set them on the back foot and they ultimately didn’t have the quality to beat Turkey in the decisive final match.

19. Albania⬇️

Competitive in all three group matches, Albania just didn’t quite have enough quality to force their way into the last 16 with a 1-0 defeat to Spain confirming their elimination.

With their positive football and their dramatics against Italy and Croatia alongside their legions of supporters, they would’ve been a fascinating prospect in the knockouts.

19. Croatia⬆️

The end of an era for Croatia after Italy’s dramatic last-minute equaliser in Leipzig sent them tumbling out of Euro 2024.

Luka Modric’s goal against the Italians, a minute after missing a penalty, was one of the tournament’s most electrifying moments to date and their manager Zlatko Dalic was aggrieved at the awarding of eight minutes of injury time.

But Croatia just didn’t have the legs to escape a tough group and they’ll need to rebuild before World Cup qualifying starts next year.

17. Ukraine⬇️

Ukraine have managed to make European Championship history after being knocked out on four points.

In truth, their opening defeat against Romania did for them and Artem Dobvyk was a big disappointment in attack.

The Ukrainians had talent and guts, but only showed that intermittently. A missed opportunity.

16. Slovenia⬆️

Needing a draw to progress to the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time, Slovenia kept England’s much-vaunted attackers at arm’s length and made a few chances on the counter.

Their wild celebrations at the end of the goalless draw in Cologne were fully deserved for a nation of just two million people – Scotland should be taking notes.

15. Slovakia🟰

One of the most likeable teams in the competition, Slovakia deserved to progress to the last 16 for their enterprising performances and their accomplished midfield.

The 1-1 draw with Romania was a full-blooded affair despite both teams knowing a point each would be enough to progress.

The canny trio of Ondrej Duda, Stanislav Lobotka and Juraj Kucka will be a match for any opponent they face in the knockouts.

14. Denmark⬇️

After their World Cup flop, Denmark will be relieved to have progressed to the last 16 after a goalless draw with Serbia in Munich.

Their performance in the final group game was a shadow of Denmark’s quietly impressive display against England but was enough to finish second in the group.

They will now play in Germany in Dortmund on Saturday, with both Danes and neutrals hoping for a return of their Euro 2020 swashbucklers.

13. Netherlands⬇️

The Netherlands played their part in one of Euro 2024’s most thrilling games against Austria, but mainly because their midfield was alarmingly open throughout the 3-2 defeat.

Ronald Koeman has a talented squad at his disposal, with a sprinkling of fine youngsters, but hasn’t been able to utilise that away from the odd flash.

Even the defence, which was lauded pre-tournament, looked shaky here. They could click in the knockout rounds, but this was a reality check for the Dutch.

12. Belgium⬇️

Belgium continued their tribute to England 2010 with a nervy 0-0 draw with Ukraine; ultimately enough to send them through but without any guile, finesse or imagination.

Kevin De Bruyne tried to lift his side but that didn’t prevent Belgium getting booed and jeered by their fans in Stuttgart.

After three performances that married farce and fitful good play, Belgium now face the intimidating prospect of France in the last 16.

11. England⬇️

Marginally better against Slovenia, although that bar had been set at shin height, but this was still an impoverished performance by England.

The lack of movement off the ball is startling from so many ‘elite’ players, with both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham particularly anonymous.

But there are positives if you squint hard enough; Kobbie Mainoo was composed in midfield, Cole Palmer made things happen after coming on and the defence rarely looked troubled during the 0-0 draw.

And England won the group – but it’s hard to see them winning the tournament.

10. Georgia⬆️

Georgia, where have you been all our lives?

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia finally turned up with a dramatic early goal and Georgia doubled their lead through Euro 2024 top scorer Georges Mikautadze in the second half.

Their technique and fearlessness have won the country a legion of new friends and they’ve basically got a free hit against Spain on Sunday.

9. Italy⬇️

They probably just about deserved to draw against Croatia, but Italy were still very lucky to avoid the third-place lottery with Mattia Zaccagni’s later heroics.

It was only after falling behind that Luciano Spaletti’s team kicked into gear and they now face a tricky last 16 match against Switzerland without the suspended defender Riccardo Calafiori.

8. Turkey⬆️

Turkey had their shaky moments against the Czechs when the scores were 1-1 and another goal would’ve meant elimination.

But their talented team, willed on by the loudest fans at the finals, held their nerve and Everton legend Cenk Tosun won the game in injury time.

They will now face Austria in what looks like a mouthwatering last 16 tie.

7. Romania⬆️

The biggest surprise of the tournament so far is the unfancied Romanians topping Group E despite being tipped to do well by nobody in the build-up to the finals.

Plenty of this side played with distinction at the under-21 Euros in 2019, with Romania looking one of the more coherent outfits in Germany.

Backed by one of the biggest fanbases in the tournament, Romania will fancy their chances of an improbable quarter-final place.

6. Switzerland⬆️

Never write off the Swiss; disregarded for more eye-catching outfits before the tournament, Switzerland have breezed through the group stages once more and were minutes away from topping Group A ahead of the hosts.

With talent allied to street smarts, Switzerland played some clever football and took a merited lead through Dan Ndoye.

While they were unable to hold on to the lead, Switzerland will feel confident ahead of their match against Italy in Berlin on Saturday.

5. France⬇️

Their record of one win, two draws and two goals scored is identical to England, but you at least get the sense France are creating enough chances for things to click eventually.

The 1-1 draw against Poland, marked by Zorro Kylian Mbappe’s first goal at the Euros, was careless as France’s failure to win Group D sent them into the tougher half of the draw.

“We will be ready for the round of 16,” Didier Deschamps said afterwards.

“It is a new competition that is starting. You cannot always read a competition just from the group stage. We deserve to be second, I am satisfied.”

4. Portugal⬇️

One of the slickest teams on view in Germany, Portugal were already confirmed as winners of Group F before their shock defeat against Georgia in Gelsenkirchen.

After making eight changes, Roberto Martinez saw his team beaten by game opponents. An aberration? We’ll have to see, especially as Portugal are on the much harder half of the draw.

3. Austria⬆️

Who knew that dark horses could actually live up to their pre-tournament billing? Who knew Ralf Rangnick was the darkest horse of all?

Austria produced their finest display at a major tournament since 1978 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a Berlin thriller, with captain Marcel Sabitzer scoring the winner.

Playing with the intensity and cohesion of a top club side, the Austrians deservedly topped Group D and have the potential to progress deep into the tournament.

“To finish top of the group then, that is incredible,” Rangnick said. “The probability of us winning here and France not winning, if you had a bet you would be a very rich man or woman.

“We got rewarded for this courageous and energetic performance.”

2. Germany⬇️

After waltzing through their opening two games, Germany were given a much tougher test by Switzerland in Frankfurt.

Behind for much of the game, Julian Nagelsmann’s side looked shaky in defence and lacked variety in their passing against stubborn opponents – but still deserved their Nicklas Fullkrug equaliser late on.

They will now decamp to Dortmund for the last 16 – and are on track for a mouth-watering quarter-final against Spain.

1. Spain⬆️

Our new leaders after completing a flawless group stage with a 1-0 win over Albania in Dusseldorf.

After resting 10 players for their final Group B match, Spain still dictated the play and you got the sense they’d kick up another gear should Albania have remotely threatened an equaliser.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are two of the stars of the tournament, while we can’t believe Aymeric Laporte is wasting himself in Saudi Arabia judging by the quality of his performances here.

Spain are on course to meet the hosts in the quarters – but need to get past X first.