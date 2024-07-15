A totally unscientific ranking of our favourite Euro 2024 teams based on vibes

Euro 2024 has delivered moments of quality, chaos and drama but which teams have enriched the tournament the most? We’ve taken a firmly unscientific approach to answer that very question.

There are many criteria to consider when assessing the vibes of each of the 24 sides. Some have delivered wonderful football, while others have brought nothing but tedium to the table.

But which side has contributed the most to our memories of this summer? We’ve ranked the vibes of each side from least to most.

24. Serbia

Serbia fans were frightening off the pitch, while their team was desperately dull on it.

One goal in three matches with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Dusan Tadic at your disposal ought to see the Serbs withdraw themselves from all future tournaments by way of an apology.

With little coming through the ranks at youth level, continental audiences may be spared underwhelming Serbian sides in the future anyway.

23. Czech Republic

Short on quality, the Czechs almost hustled a point off Portugal in their opening game before failing to beat Georgia and Turkey to finish bottom of Group F.

Despite not playing that badly, it would have been a travesty if the Czechs had progressed ahead of two of Euro 2024’s most entertaining sides.

They had a young squad that could improve in the coming years, but it’s arguable this iteration of the Czech Republic were the most forgettable side on view this summer.

22. Poland

The first side eliminated from Euro 2024, Poland’s exit was confirmed after two defeats in an unwelcome throwback to their dire World Cup performances in 2002, 2006 and 2018.

But while the Poles failed to escape the group once again, with Robert Lewandowski having potentially made his last major tournament appearance, they were surprisingly plucky in all three matches and might have progressed in an easier group.

While this did little to alter the perception of Poland as the ultimate tournament filler, their huge support shouldn’t be too disheartened by this summer’s events.

21. Hungary

Hungary gave us a thrilling period of injury time against Scotland, but it would’ve been a war crime if their late winner saw them sneak into the knockouts after two defeats and minus three goal difference.

Touted as dark horses before the finals, Hungary’s lack of depth was brutally exposed and captain Dominik Szoboszlai was disappointing.

20. Ukraine

We all wanted Ukraine to be brilliant.

In the event, all we got was Mykhailo Mudryk running very fast to little effect and Oleksandr Zinchenko dropped to the bench – which we can get in the Premier League.

Shout out to Roman Yaremchuk for his Bergkamp-esque winner against Slovakia, but a talented squad were capable of so much more.

19. Croatia

Luka Modric’s stunning moment of instant redemption aside, Croatia offered very little at Euro 2024 as they slipped to a group-stage exit.

Their ancient midfield was shown up by Spain and Albania, while a lack of ambition against Italy saw the World Cup semi-finalists grimly clinging on to a 1-0 lead in a manner that never felt sustainable.

At least Croatian fans travelled in large numbers to Germany, although some played their part in the Balkan slanging matches that marred the group stages.

18. Belgium

We all laughed at Romelu Lukaku’s rake-stepping displays and VAR misfortune, but Belgium’s tournament was a perfect homage to the fag end of England’s golden generation.

Off-form star players, a lack of imagination, turgid matches and a sense the tournament would’ve been better without them accompanied Belgium around Germany as they scored two goals in four matches.

They desperately need to pension off their Golden Generation remnants and rebuild with their promising youngsters.

17. Scotland

The best fans of the tournament travelled in their thousands across Germany in support of the worst team in the tournament.

Scotland’s first major tournament on foreign soil since 1998 saw an embarrassing surrender to Germany in the opening game, a gutsy draw with Switzerland and a feeble defeat to Hungary when victory would’ve sent them through.

Their noisy supporters and entertainingly inept football team meant the finals would’ve been poorer without the Scots.

16. Denmark

Denmark performed solidly and looked good against both England and Germany.

But three draws and a defeat means that this was one of the more forgettable sides at Euro 2024 despite their impressive hordes of followers.

Rasmus Hojlund failed to find the net and Christian Eriksen looked his age despite his lovely goal against Slovenia. One senses the Danes will need to rebuild before World Cup qualifying starts.

15. Italy

Luciano Spaletti banned PlayStations and overly big headphones before the tournament, but it did little to prevent a meek Italian exit in the last 16.

Save for their opening victory over Albania, the Azzurri were alarmingly poor with both Spain and, more worryingly, Switzerland taking them to the cleaners.

Ricardo Califiori, whose on-piste run set up the last-gasp equaliser against Croatia, was a rare impressive performer and looks set to move to Arsenal.

But this Italy offered us precious little.

14. Slovenia

Slovenia is a nation of two million people and has a multitude of top-level skiers, cyclists, gymnasts and athletes alongside top basketball, volleyball and handball teams. Football is not a national obsession.

Yet they bowed out of Euro 2024 unbeaten, with Jan Oblak’s penalty save from Cristiano Ronaldo one of the most memorable moments of the entire tournament.

Unfortunately, Benjamin Sesko missed a golden chance to eliminate Portugal just minutes later. But Slovenia will be proud of their efforts this summer.

13. France

It’s been announced that Didier Deschamps is staying on, but Euro 2024 felt like the end game of his France reign; a team dripping with talent produced a succession of snorefests that will be used in the future treatment of narcolepsy.

With Kylian Mbappe masked and misfiring, France scored four goals in six matches and the continent breathed a sigh of relief when Spain took them out in the semi-finals.

Any positives were defensive. William Saliba had a fabulous tournament while Mike Maignan continued the lineage of brilliant, but baffling French goalkeepers.

The challenge now for France is to ensure Deschamps proves capable of evolving his tactics beyond this summer’s ineffectiveness. We won’t be holding our breath on that one.

12. Portugal

Portugal were blessed with world-class talent in all positions and enviable strength in depth, but their tournament descended into the Cristiano Ronaldo Show.

Ronaldo’s insistence on being fed chances on a silver platter and taking all set-pieces was to the detriment of his team considering the 39-year-old was clearly off the pace.

His penalty miss against Slovenia and subsequent tears provided mirth for millions across the world, while there was the suspicion against France that his team-mates eventually stopped passing to him.

Damningly, Portugal were eliminated having not scored in over 360 minutes. Roberto Martinez should resign in disgrace.

11. Slovakia

Neat, tidy and progressive Slovakia were a breath of fresh air at this tournament and light years away from the stodgy side that clogged up previous editions.

Beating Belgium in their opening game lay down a marker, while England were given the mother and father of all frights by the central Europeans in the last 16.

If only Slovakia had held on for another 90 seconds – they’d have been the toast of Europe.

10. Albania

We’ve ranked Albania as the highest of all the teams eliminated in the group stages because Euro 2024 would’ve been diminished in their absence.

Supported by tens of thousands of eardrum-splitting supporters, Albania gave as good as they got in a tough Group B and were unlucky not to win a game.

Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in Euros history with his 23-second opener against Italy, while the 2-2 draw with Croatia was a genuine see-saw encounter in a finals lacking them.

Let’s hope Albania are back for Euro 2028.

9. Romania

Brushed aside by the Netherlands in the last 16, Romania were a genuine surprise this summer after Group E despite being arguably the least-regarded side in the build-up.

Their 3-0 thumping of Ukraine was one of the most vivid games of the opening round, while they demonstrated both staunch defending and inventive attacking in all three group matches.

The Dutch game was a step too far, but Romania have been away from major tournaments for some time and will view this summer as one to build on.

8. Netherlands

The Dutch showed flashes of quality in the group stages, but looked to be building real momentum with goal-laden knockout victories over Romania and Turkey.

Cody Gakpo was a revelation, looking like the player Liverpool thought they’d signed, while Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay also looked the part.

But they fell to a heart-breaking defeat against England in the semis, ultimately losing to a side with better quality individuals to make the difference in a tight game.

Ronald Koeman didn’t get everything right this summer, but this Netherlands side showed enough promise to suggest the future could be brighter under him.

7. England

The final proved a step too far for England, but their psychodrama was probably the most compelling of the entire tournament.

From dire group matches, to Jude Bellingham’s acrobatics rescuing the last 16 tie with Slovakia and Bukayo Saka’s post-penalty smile in the quarters.

That’s not forgetting Ollie Watkins scoring one of the most instantly iconic goals in English football history against the Dutch in the semis.

While Gareth Southgate’s men played within themselves for large periods of the finals, their resilience and dedication to blockbuster twists meant they added plenty to Germany 2024.

6. Switzerland

Always 10% better than you expect at major finals, Switzerland were a genuinely slick outfit who’ll be kicking themselves for not making the semi-finals.

Their dismissals of both Hungary and Italy were two of the most authoritative performances of the entire tournament, with Granit Xhaka pulling the strings and a host of tournament perennials like Ruben Vargas and Breel Embolo proving their class.

Inexplicably passive for long stretches against England in the quarters, the Swiss will see Euro 2024 as a missed opportunity to make history – but should still be proud of themselves.

5. Austria

The darlings of the group stages, Austria brought Red Bull pressing football to the international game with a series of high-energy and high-scoring performances.

Both Poland and the Netherlands were left as a cartoon cat trying to chase Speedy Gonzalez as Ralf Rangnick’s men sauntered to the top of Group D.

It was their misfortune to run into a uniquely-motivated Turkey in the last 16, but Austria contributed plenty to one of the tournament’s few genuine thrillers.

4. Georgia

Georgia gave Euro 2024 much of its magic with fearless counter-attacking, wonderful technique and fans that sound exactly like the old shrieking woman at Highbury.

Giorgi Mamardashvili emerged as arguably the best goalkeeper of the tournament and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia justified his reputation with some superb performances.

We surely weren’t the only ones off our feet when they took Portugal to the cleaners and subsequently the lead against Spain in the last 16.

We are now desperate for Georgia to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

3. Turkey

Barmy, bonkers and brilliant – that was just the Turkey fans who became the de-facto home team across Germany this summer.

But, for once, it also applied to the team as the Turks progressed to the quarter-finals at the precise moment when many stopped labelling them as dark horses.

Arda Guler emerged as a genuine star – his ripsnorter against Georgia won’t be forgotten in a hurry – while Hakan Calhanoglu scored a brilliant effort against the Czechs and Mert Gunok produced the most wonderful save to eliminate Austria.

Plenty of Turks shone this summer, with Ferdi Kadioglu’s versatility and skill has earned him the dubious honour of official Manchester United transfer target.

With a young squad that was cleverly managed by Vincenzo Montella, Turkey could emerge as a European force over the next few years.

2. Germany

Unfortunate to run into Spain in the quarter-finals, Germany looked more like themselves at this European Championship despite not being back to their vintage best.

Standout performers such as Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug all contributed plenty to a German side that scored 11 goals in five matches with only fine margins seeing them lose an epic to the Spanish in Stuttgart.

They made clear progress under Julien Nagelsmann. If they can find replacements for Kroos, Neuer and Muller, then Germany could be one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup.

1. Spain

The best team in the tournament and arguably the most convincing winners of a major finals since Brazil swept all before them at the 2002 World Cup.

Playing an attacking brand of football that was anathema to the likes of Southgate and Deschamps, Spain won all seven of their matches with elan and quality.

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal announced themselves as world-class talents, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo were big players for the big occasion, Marc Cucurella redeemed himself for his stuttering Chelsea form and Rodri was typically imperious.

In a tournament short on goals and ambition, it’s hard to argue that Spain didn’t deserve their triumph. They’ll be strong contenders for the World Cup in two years time.