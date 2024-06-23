9 wholesome moments from Euro 2024 to remind you football is wonderful

At this point, we’ve all seen the video of the Albanian fans snapping the spaghetti in front of Italian fans whilst the Italians take it all in good jest and cry out in faux anguish. A lovely, warm-natured exchange between two sets of fans who probably don’t even speak a common language.

That’s what football is all about. It’s what it should be about, anyway. There are idiots everywhere in this life. In board meetings, in parliament, on building sites, down the shops, in football writing… And football fandom has its fair share of idiots, too.

We’re completely addicted to the wholesomeness pervading this Euro 2024, though. Everywhere you look, lovely things are happening, so we’ve decided to collect them all in this article. We’ll keep it updated throughout the tournament so watch this space for a little mental pick-me-up.

Father and son interview

Just a dad being proud of his son on national television. Beautiful.

Kick around

It ain’t quite FIFA Street, but opposing fans having a kickabout before a match is something we can get behind. Looks like the Spanish won again. Prescient.

Scotland being Scotland

You know what they say, give a man a fish and he’ll eat for a day, chuck a massive crowd of Scottish football fans a few cans of beer and they’ll love you until your dying day.

READ NEXT: Ranking all of the BBC & ITV pundits at Euro 2024 from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every non-UK Premier League player at Euro 2024?

Policeman boogie

To be fair to the police, they must dread an international football tournament, so having a little boogie to some traditional Albanian music is a lovely way to spend a shift. Kinda dig the snake-charmy element to this tune, actually.

Tartan Army

You have simply got to love the Scots. They’re born immune to rain, like how Targaryans in Game of Thrones don’t get burned by fire, and they’re using their powers for good. Fair play.

Georgia

He’s waited his whole life for this, and it was just too much for him. Christ, it’s dusty in here. Or our hay fever’s playing up. Eyes won’t stop watering.

Party starter

This lady clearly doesn’t really know what the hell is going on but the younger woman is helping her out and she’s clearly having a whale of a time nonetheless. Mega-wholesome.

Dutch

This is living in our head, rent-free, to the point that we might just have to give it squatter’s rights and hand over the keys.

Portuguese party

No idea what they’re singing—could be a song of pure hatred for all we know—but the the universal body language of comradery tells us everyone’s having a good time here.