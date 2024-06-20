Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament Power Ranking: Muisala, Yamal, Guler…

Several young ballers have been tipped to take Euro 2024 by storm this summer, but only one of them can be named the Young Player of the Tournament.

It’s a mental thought when you consider Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo’s performances at Euro 2004, Patrick Kluivert at Euro ’96 and countless others, but the young player award was only actually introduced in 2016, with Renato Sanches being crowned the inaugural winner.

The perfect stage for a rising baller to make themselves famous with a string of star-studded performances, players up to the age of 22 and/or born on or after 1 January 2002 are eligible for the award, which is decided by a panel of technical observers.

We’re keeping a close eye on the young players in the running for the award at Euro 2024 and ranking the best performers after every matchday, based on their performance levels, clutch abilities and all-round importance to their nation.

10. Kobbie Mainoo (England)

Coming off the bench as a late substitute as England edged past Serbia in their tournament opener, Mainoo made his competitive debut for the Three Lions after a breakout season for Manchester United, playing four minutes plus added time.

He wasn’t given much time to truly strut his stuff, but given the discourse around the seemingly failed project that appears to be Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder, it looks as though Mainoo could be the answer to Gareth Southgate’s problems. He’s certainly talented enough to be.

Mainoo can’t go any higher just yet, but should England reshuffle going forward, there’s every chance he could fly up the rankings.

9. Xavi Simons (Netherlands)

It feels like Ronald Koeman is still struggling to fine-tune his Netherlands side, specifically his attack, with Simons looking a little lost as they scraped past Poland in matchday one thanks to Wout Weghorst.

That’s not a slight on the midfield maestro, though, who was trying to be as creative as ever with his piercing darts in possession and an array of passes, completed to varying success against Poland.

There’s no questioning the 21-year-old’s ability and potential, but the Oranje need to find a way to make things run through him a little more efficiently.

8. Pedri (Spain)

Euro 2020’s Young Player of the Tournament, it’s testament to Pedri’s freakish ability and just how young he was when he first broke through that he’s still in the hunt for this award three years on.

He wasn’t the standout star in matchday one, but Spain’s midfield would be significantly weaker if the 21-year-old hadn’t returned to fitness and made their squad. The Barcelona midfielder bagged an assist and maintained 100% pass completion in an hour’s work. A strong and influential start.

7. Radu Dragusin (Romania)

He’s had to be patient for opportunities since swapping Genoa for Tottenham at the beginning of 2024, but Dragusin’s performance for a resilient Romania in matchday one was a stern reminder of his qualities and potential.

The 22-year-old was monstrous as they kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 thrashing against Ukraine, making 10 clearances, winning three out of three duels and two blocks, all while looking handsome as ever with that magnificent bun. Stepped up big time – clutch.

6. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

When he’s not dropping pen to paper to do his homework, he’s dropping shoulders and sending defenders to the floor. This kid is absolutely ridiculous – and he’s nowhere near his best yet.

Nerves ought to have shook Yamal much more than they did on his Euro debut for Spain, but the 16-year-old was cooler than the seeds in a cucumber and was crucial to La Roja’s win, carving up the right flank with frightening regularity and providing an assist for Dani Carvajal in matchday one.

5. Arda Guler (Turkiye)

The first player from Turkey to win the Champions League, injuries disrupted Guler’s first season at Real Madrid, thus it was unclear exactly how sharp he’d be coming into the tournament.

Those doubts were absolutely blasted into the top corner with the gusto of an undisputed, bona fide superstar to ensure Turkey won a thrilling matchday one contest against Georgia, just when the pressure was ramping up with the game level after an hour.

Tournaments live and die on moments, and while Guler has the potential to be much more than a moments player, it’s those special slices of action which might just win him the award this summer. The country’s golden boy can shoulder the expectation without issue.

4. Francisco Conceicao (Portugal)

Speaking of moments, this is one that Portugal might just look back on in a month’s time as the one that started it all.

Off the bench in injury time for his competitive debut with Portugal looking set to drop points against the Czech Republic, 21-year-old Conceicao smashed the ball in from point-blank just seconds after coming onto the pitch, giving his nation the win when they looked down and out after a previously disallowed goal.

Son of Sergio Conceicao, Francisco hasn’t just ensured Portugal avoided a matchday one slip-up, but has also ignited the camp with an energy like never before.

3. Jude Bellingham (England)

All eyes were on Bellingham who’s fresh off of winning a La Liga-Champions League double in his first season at Real Madrid, with the pressure on his shoulders nigh-on incomprehensible at this point.

With just how reliable he’s been in those big moments, it’s incredibly easy to forget that he’s still actually only 20. Doesn’t play like it, though. No chance. Predators on, fade sharp, he was Johnny on the spot for England, heading them to victory in an otherwise cagey opener against Serbia.

Never in doubt when Jude’s about.It might not always be pretty, but the kid’s different class.

2. Florian Wirtz (Germany)

The top two spots can’t be much of a surprise after matchday one. Sitting in second – just about – is Wirtz, who scored the first goal of the tournament after just 10 minutes to settle any German nerves and get them off the mark in an eventual 5-1 thrashing of Scotland.

An extremely smooth operator, the 21-year-old ran onto a loose pass on the edge of the box and made a seriously complicated shot look like something we could all pull off at Powerleage with a bit of practice. And that’s the point – we absolutely couldn’t.

Ball striking and killer moments come so naturally to Wirtz and it’s taken him just one matchday to prove it for Die Mannschaft. Let’s see how he progresses.

1. Jamal Musiala (Germany)

The star of the show in matchday one was undoubtedly Musiala, who was unplayable against Scotland. Goal, assist and Player of the Match and it still doesn’t do him justice reading that back on its own.

Getting caught one-on-one with this lad is enough to leave you with severe PTSD. He wraps you up in knots, untangles you, then repeats just for a laugh, before leaving you in the dust.

While the art of someone like Wirtz is making football look exceptionally easy, watching Musiala is painful – because there’s not any amount of ignorance in the world that could ever make a mere mortal think they can be half as good as him. The way he wriggles through gaps that don’t exist is a joke.

Baller.