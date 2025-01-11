10 of European football’s biggest breakout stars in 2024-25: Marmoush, Delap…

European football is full of incredible players and every season we’re introduced to new stars who have risen seemingly out of nowhere and enjoy a breakout season.

The requirements for a ‘breakout season’ are generally clear: it represents a player who has produced a run of strong performances that has seen them become a first-team regular having previously been on the periphery, in the academy or at a different club altogether.

We’ve compiled a list of the best breakout stars from across Europe at the halfway stage of the 2024-25 season.

Omar Marmoush

The Egyptian has been in stunning form in Germany and Europe this season, netting 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 24 games for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions.

That run of form has blown everyone away and it was largely unexpected despite a 17-goal campaign last year.

Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be interested in a move for the 25-year-old and we can see why; he boasts terrific pace, he’s direct, clinical and possesses set-piece expertise.

In fact, he netted three free-kicks in three consecutive games against Stuttgart, Bochum and Slavia Prague. Expect a big move in 2025.

Nico Paz

The stylish young attacker has been hailed for his performances for Como having sought an exit away from Real Madrid in the summer.

Developing under former legendary midfielder Cesc Fabregas, he is one of the standout youngsters in the league.

Praise has come in abundance this season, with Toni Kroos labelling him ‘the next Guti’. Luckily for Madrid, they have a low-cost buy-back clause on the Spaniard and he may well return at the end of the season. One to watch.

Marc Casado

Barcelona currently have a rich group of rising youngsters in their side and Casado is the latest to break into the first team.

Under the watchful eye of Hansi Flick, the 21-year-old has become a key starter in midfield, impressing in a side that has netted the most goals in Europe by some distance.

Casado boasts all the standard hallmarks of a Barcelona midfielder; he’s technically brilliant, press resistant and boasts a fine passing range and he looks to be improving game by game.

Barcelona’s financial issues have been sizeable and well-documented but their reliance on youth has allowed players like Casado to shine.

Jhon Duran

Perhaps it is difficult to call Duran a breakout player when a reported 40 clubs wanted to sign him in the summer but he has enjoyed his best season as a professional to date – and he remains 21 years of age.

He currently boasts the best goal-per-minute ratio of any player in the Premier League, surpassing Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, and he has an incredible ability to score goals out of nothing and be extremely clinical in front of goal.

His stunning strike against Everton could well win the Premier League Goal of the Season award, while he has also managed three goals in six Champions League games including an incredible winner against Bayern Munich.

He currently plays second fiddle to Ollie Watkins but we expect clubs to test the waters with bids in the summer for this rapidly rising star.

Samu Aghehowa

The 20-year-old powerhouse was extremely close to signing for Chelsea in the summer before his move collapsed and he ended up at Porto for just £12million. After just half a season, that fee looks to be an absolute bargain.

At six-foot-four, the Spaniard has already made his debut for Spain and bagged 18 goals and two assists in 22 games.

He absolutely dominated Manchester United’s defence in their Europa League game, netting two goals including a wonderful Didier Drogba-esque header and he could well go for a huge fee in a season or two if he maintains his sharp rise.

Liam Delap

Delap broke through Manchester City’s academy in 2020 to make his Premier League debut but managed just one 39-minute appearance in that season and one eight-minute cameo a year later – but he’s now one of the rising stars at Ipswich Town under Kieran McKenna.

The son of former ‘Barclaysman’ Rory Delap, the 21-year-old has shone as a throwback striker who has netted eight times and provided two assists in his first full campaign in the top flight.

Having bided his time at Hull City, Stoke City and Preston in the Championship, he has proven he can mix it at this level and thrive.

He makes this list because he is already being touted for a move to Chelsea and he has been tipped for a big future due to his all-round game, ability to score goals and the fact he’s already managed to establish himself at this level is a testament to his rise.

Nicolo Savona

The 21-year-old defender has burst onto the scene this season with his performances at right-back in what is his first full season in the Juventus first-team.

After breaking through the academy, he now finds himself a key starter under Thiago Motta.

Recent reports have stipulated that Manchester City are eyeing a potential move for the Italian who ‘pocketed’ Jeremy Doku in their Champions League victory in late 2024.

His transfer value has risen 6900% this season and he ranks in the 90th percentile or above for defenders in Serie A for no less than 22 different metrics. Plus, Juventus has yet to taste defeat in the league and he has clearly played his part.

Dean Huijsen

A player who deserves far more praise, the 19-year-old had played just 16 times for Juventus and Roma combined before signing for Bournemouth last summer for an initial £12.8million.

The latest reports have shown interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United which proves he is already catching the eye.

Blessed with great height, a strong all-round technique and composure, he looks set for a big future and will likely leave for a fee that will far surpass what Bournemouth paid in the summer window.

Carlos Baleba

Already earmarked as a potential future star last season, Baleba was recently rated as the Premier League’s ‘most improved player’ by WhoScored – which is exactly the type of metric that should qualify Baleba for this list.

On top of that, he’s performed against the very best teams in the Premier League despite only being 21.

Tasked with replacing the enigmatic Moises Caicedo, Baleba is well on his way and he could be the next player in a long line of incredible deals to exit Brighton for a mammoth fee in the future.

All the metrics point towards him being one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and with great feet, speed and strong physicality, he looks destined to be anchoring the midfield at one of the league’s biggest clubs in the years to come.

Morgan Rogers

The attacking midfielder has risen exponentially this season under Unai Emery and established himself as one of their most important players.

Previously at Middlesborough, he arrived in January 2024 and slowly grew into the side but he has ascended to another level this season.

His recent performances have seen him dominate games, especially in the win against Manchester City. Not only is he graceful and technically strong, but he’s also very intuitive and a clever player who is a joy to watch.

Another player Manchester City let go, he is thriving right now and his potential seems to be sky-high.