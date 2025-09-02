Alexander Isak’s British transfer record move from Newcastle United to Liverpool, and Marc Guehi’s collapsed transfer, dominated the headlines on transfer deadline day.

But away from the Premier League spotlight, which European moves went under the radar?

We’ve highlighted eight transfers from across Europe that you might have missed.

Heorhiy Sudakov – Shakhtar Donetsk to Benfica (loan)

He’s not a household name, but you might know Sudakov from being talked up as Ukraine’s one to watch at Euro 2024 and a frequent fixture of the transfer gossip columns, with West Ham, Tottenham and Napoli said to be among his suitors.

The dynamic 23-year-old midfielder has ended up moving to Benfica, which feels like a natural next step. The Primeira Liga outfit have signed him on an initial loan, with a mandatory purchase clause of around €25million for next summer.

One to keep an eye on. You imagine if everything goes to plan, Benfica will be looking to flip Sudakov for a profit in a couple of years’ time.

Alexis Sanchez – Udinese to Sevilla

Somewhere along the way, between his separate stints at Inter, we’ve lost track of the veteran Chilean’s whereabouts.

Turns out he spent last season at Udinese, where he originally made his name nearly two decades ago, but he rarely started and notched a grand total of zero goals and zero assists in his second spell at the Stadio Friuli.

That hasn’t stopped cash-strapped Sevilla making a move for the 36-year-old, who returns to La Liga for the first time since leaving Barcelona for Arsenal back in 2014.

Sofyan Amrabat – Fenerbahce to Real Betis (loan)

Days after Jose Mourinho’s departure from Fenerbahce, Amrabat has followed his old boss out of the exit door – on loan for now.

The experienced, industrious Morocco international will link up with his former Manchester United team-mate Antony at Real Betis for the 2025-26 campaign.

“Forever grateful to the Fenerbahce family for all the love and support since day one,” Amrabat posted on Instagram after the deadline day move was confirmed.

“I’ll always carry you with me and keep cheering you on from Spain.”

Breel Embolo – Monaco to Rennes

One of those classic Swiss players (see also: Ricardo Rodriguez) you’re only reminded exists every two years at international tournaments, Embolo has just made a Ligue 1 switch from Monaco to Rennes.

With Hale End duo Mika Biereth and Folarin Balogun among the Les Monegasques’ attacking options, so Embolo was deemed surplus to requirements.

Coached by classic Barclaysman (Monday, Tuesday-) Habib Beye, it’ll be interesting to see how the striker fares in Brittany.

Dodi Lukebakio – Sevilla to Benfica

Joining Sudakov at Benfica is Belgian winger Lukebakio, who has been one of La Liga’s most entertaining wingers on his day over the past couple of years.

He’ll be some loss for the Rojiblancos, but their precarious financial situation dictates that needs must – they’re in no position to turn down €20million.

Replacing a player of such quality with a geriatric Sanchez is a big risk. Are Sevilla dark horses for relegation?

Carlos Soler – PSG to Real Sociedad

Fresh from a loan at West Ham so underwhelming that we’ve already forgotten it happened, Soler has now permanently left PSG and returned to La Liga – where he produced his best football.

The midfielder’s experience could prove valuable for a Real Sociedad side that look in transition, having lost a number of their best players – Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi – in recent years.

Nicolo Zaniolo – Galatasaray to Udinese (loan)

It really wasn’t that long ago that Zaniolo was being talked up as the future of Italian football.

But it feels like an age since those exciting breakthrough years at Roma, with a lucrative move to Galatasaray – in hindsight – not proving to be best for his career.

The winger’s spent the last few years drifting and is now onto his fourth successive loan away from the Turkish Super Lig giants.

Zaniolo didn’t pull up any trees at Aston Villa, Atalanta or Fiorentina. Maybe it’ll be different at Udinese.

Konrad de la Fuente – Lausanne-Sport to AD Ceuta

Some people (mea culpa – us) thought De la Fuente was going to be the next big thing out of La Masia, one of the USA’s bright hopes for the 2026 World Cup.

His three international caps are a long time ago now, though, and he’s totally dropped off Mauricio Pochettino’s radar after a move to Marseille never worked out.

The Miami-born Barcelona academy graduate failed to kickstart his career out of the spotlight at Swiss Super League outfit Lausanne-Sport last season, and now he’s back in Spain with second-tier minnows AD Ceuta.

