The new edition of EA FC is almost out and, with another 12 months passed, Cristiano Ronaldo has slipped further down the pecking order in terms of his rating.

The Portuguese superstar has topped FIFA’s ranking on six occasions throughout his career, a tally that could have been significantly higher had a certain Argentine not existed.

However, with him now in his 40s, he is understandably falling down the list of the world’s best players.

Now, as he sees out his career in Saudi Arabia, the latest rankings have put him at 85-rated, meaning a whopping 51 players are ranked higher than him.

Here’s the full list of the players ranked higher than Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo – 85

Gregor Kobel – 86

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 86

Ibrahima Konate – 86

Willian Pacho – 86

Ruben Dias – 86

Antonio Rudiger – 86

Nico Williams – 86

Lionel Messi – 86

Michael Olise – 86

Paulo Dybala – 86

Nuno Mendes – 86

Bruno Guimarães – 86

Tijjani Reijnders – 86

Sandro Tonali – 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86

Hakan Calhanoglu – 86

Yann Sommer – 87

Marquinhos – 87

William Saliba – 87

Declan Rice – 87

Kevin De Bruyne – 87

Jonathan Tah – 87

Cole Palmer – 87

Sehrou Guirassy – 87

Viktor Gyokeres – 87

Moises Caicedo – 87

Jan Oblak – 88

Robert Lewandowski – 88

Lautaro Martinez – 88

Bukayo Saka – 88

Jamal Musiala – 88

Alexander Isak – 88

Thibaut Courtois – 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 89

Alisson – 89

Harry Kane – 89

Vinicius Jr. – 89

Florian Wirtz – 89

Federico Valverde – 89

Joshua Kimmich – 89

Pedri – 89

Vitinha – 89

Achraf Hakimi – 89

Lamine Yamal – 89

Rodri – 90

Erling Haaland – 90

Virgil Van Dijk – 90

Ousmane Dembele – 90

Jude Bellingham – 90

Kylian Mbappe – 91

Mohamed Salah – 91

Ronaldo v Messi over the history of FIFA/EA FC

There is one name on that list that will probably hurt Ronaldo more than most and it is his longtime rival/enemy/friend Lionel Messi.

The Argentine, who is two years younger than Ronaldo, is rated 86, making him the 46th best player in the game but how have the two compared over the years?

The first year that both players featured in the game was FIFA 06 and there was a huge difference between their ratings.

By that time, Ronaldo had established himself as a star player for Manchester United as rewarded with a 91 rating.

Messi meanwhile had only recently broken into the Barcelona squad and was given a 78 rating, putting 13 points between them.

Messi soon caught up though and just a year later, that split was down to three points in Ronaldo’s favour.

In FIFA 07, Messi shot up to 84 as the world began to realise just how good he was while Ronaldo went down to 87.

Come FIFA 08 and Ronaldo was back in the 90s, matching his previous best of 91 while Messi rose to 86.

FIFA 09 saw Messi crack the 90s for the first time, where he would stay for the next 16 years, but the Argentine was still one spot behind Ronaldo.

FIFA 10 saw Messi move ahead for the first time as his 90 rating stayed the same while Ronaldo slipped down to 89.

It was a big year in both their careers — Messi won his first Ballon d’Or while Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid.

Those two stayed on those ratings for FIFA 11 but both received a big boost in FIFA 12 with Messi moving to 94 and Ronaldo up to 92.

FIFA 13 had a new cover star in the form of Messi with both players’ ratings staying the same as they did in FIFA 14 as well.

FIFA 15 saw Messi fall one spot to 93, putting the difference between the two at just one point.

READ: Comparing Lionel Messi’s stats as a teenager with Cristiano Ronaldo’s

The next year, Messi was off the cover but back up to 94, with Ronaldo on a career-high of 93 and FIFA 17 saw a significant move as Ronaldo was rated better than Messi for the first time since FIFA 09.

Now as the cover star, Ronaldo kept his superiority in FIFA 18 and the two were level for the first time in FIFA 19.

It took until FIFA 21 for them to be separated as Messi went to 93 and an aging Ronaldo on 92 and the gap only got bigger as both their careers left Spain.

With Ronaldo having stints at Juventus and United, Messi left for PSG and was given a rating of 93 for his first season in Paris. Ronaldo’s rating meanwhile continued on a downward trend as he reached 91.

FIFA 23 marked the last season that both players were 90 rated and with the first edition of EA FC, Ronaldo took a huge hit to go down to 86.

For last year’s EA FC 25, Messi was ranked 88 while Ronaldo was 86.

READ NEXT: The 100 most valuable over 30 players in the world: Messi 34th, Ronaldo 55th…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club Cristiano Ronaldo scored against for Man Utd?