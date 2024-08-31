The release of EA FC 25 is right around the corner and we have found every Premier League club’s highest-rated player.

With the new game set to release in a few weeks time, we couldn’t help but have a closer look at some of the highest-rated players on the game.

Using the leaks provided by Fut Scoreboard, here is every Premier League club’s highest-rated player on EA FC 25.

Arsenal – Martin Odegaard (89 rated)

Slightly higher rated than the likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, Odegaard claims the title as Arsenal’s highest-rated player for two years in a row.

Now boasting an impressive rating of 89, he’s received a +2 from his rating on FC 24.

Aston Villa – Emi Martinez (87 rated)

While Ollie Watkins can probably count himself quite unlucky that he’s not Villa’s highest-rated player after last season, Martinez is more than deserving of his 87 rating.

The Argentine shot-stopper is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his rating in FC 25 reflects that.

Bournemouth – Evanilson (80 rated)

Given he’s just arrived from Porto for a club-record signing, you’d expect Evanilson to be their highest-rated player.

Brentford – Ivan Toney & Bryan Mbeumo (80 rated)

As of writing, Brentford’s highest-rated award is shared between Toney and Mbeumo, although it seems more than likely that Toney will be leaving the club.

Brighton – Kaoru Mitoma (81 rated)

When fully fit, there aren’t many wingers in the Premier League who are more effective than Mitoma.

Based on the latest leaks, he will maintain his 81 rating in the new game which will make him Brighton’s highest-rated player.

Chelsea – Cole Palmer (85 rated)

It’s a bit mental to think that Palmer was only 66 rated on last year’s game. However, following an outstanding debut season at Stamford Bridge, he’s received a ginormous +19 to his rating.

Given he’s now one of the top attacking midfielders in the Premier League, there’s an argument that he should be even higher rated than that.

Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi (81 rated)

No surprises here as both Eze and Guehi take the award as Crystal Palace’s highest-rated player on FC 25. Now both fully-fledged England internationals, the sky is the limit for both of them.

Everton – Jordan Pickford (83 rated)

Only David Raya kept more Premier League clean sheets than Pickford last season. That in itself justifies his rating in the new game.

Fulham – Bernd Leno (82 rated)

Following the departure of Joao Palhinha, Leno now claims the title as Fulham’s highest-rated player. Since his arrival in 2022, he’s been one the club’s most consistent performers and we can’t sniff at his 82 rating.

Ipswich Town – Kalvin Phillips (77 rated)

After a few rough years, it’s no surprise that Phillips has been downgraded from a 79 overall. However, despite the slight downgrade, he is still Ipswich’s highest-rated player on FC 25.

We’re hoping that the move to Portman Road will be the spark that gets his career back on track.

Leicester City – Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira (78 rated)

Despite both receiving a downgrade of -1 compared to last year, Ndidi and Pereira still rank as Leicester City’s highest-rated players on FC 25.

Liverpool – Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson (89 rated)

As is the case in real life, Liverpool’s squad is looking absolutely stacked on FC 25. Their highest-rated player is a three-way tie between Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson who are all rated 89.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold are their next highest-rated players – both with a 86 rating.

Manchester City – Erling Haaland, Rodri (91 rated)

Along with being the highest-rated players at Man City, Haaland and Rodri are also the joint-highest-rated players in the game overall, along with Kylian Mbappe.

Given they are both arguably the best player in the world in their respective position, we can’t have any complaints over their lofty ratings on FC 25.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes (87 rated)

The Portuguese playmaker has received a slight downgrade from last year, but he still comfortably ranks as United’s highest-rated player.

For context, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Matthijs de Ligt are the club’s joint second-highest-rated players with a rating of 84.

Newcastle – Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali (85 rated)

It’s a three-way tie at Newcastle as Isak, Guimaraes and Tonali are all rated 85 on the new game.

While Tonali has been downgraded from an 86, both Isak and Guimaraes have been upgraded from last year.

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White, Nikola Milenkovic (79 rated)

We would’ve been shocked if Gibbs-White wasn’t Forest’s highest-rated player. Having produced 15 goal contributions last season, he arguably deserves an ever higher rating than 79.

Along with the 24-year-old, new summer signing Milenkovic also boasts a rating of 79 on the new game.

Southampton – Yukinari Sugawara (77 rated)

As of writing, Sugawara is Southampton’s highest-rated player in FC 25, although he could be overtaken by Aaron Ramsdale if he completes his move to St Mary’s.

Tottenham – Son Heung-min (87 rated)

Whether he plays on the left-hand side or through the middle, Son is one of the deadliest finishers in the Premier League and his rating in FC 25 reflects that.

Impressively, Son hasn’t dipped below an 87 rating since FIFA 20.

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Niclas Fullkrug, Mohammed Kudus (82 rated)

The Hammers have a strong-looking squad on FC 25, with four players boasting a rating on 82.

While Paqueta has maintained his rating from last year, the likes of Bowen, Fullkrug and Kudus have all received a healthy upgrade compared to last year.

Wolves – Jose Sa, Matheus Cunha, Mario Lemina (79 rated)

As was the case last year, Wolves’ highest-rated players on the game are 79. While Sa maintains his rating from last year, Cunha and Lemina have both been bumped up from a 78.