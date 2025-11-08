Winning five games in a row is even less common than you might expect, with only four teams in England’s top leagues achieving the feat this season.

The Manchester United fan refusing to cut his hair until they win five successive matches is becoming one of the stories of the year, especially after United threatened a revival by winning three on the bounce in October.

So we’ve decided to keep a running tally of every team in England’s top four leagues that has won five in a row across all competitions in 2025-26.

Liverpool (Aug – Sept)

Fresh from winning the Premier League title, Liverpool opened their 2025-26 season with seven successive wins, followed directly by six defeats in seven. Talk about a rollercoaster.

Arne Slot’s rode their luck during their early winning run, with late winners required against Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal, Burnley, Atletico Madrid and Southampton, while they just about held on against Everton.

In hindsight, that probably signposted the rocky road ahead. But it also showcased Liverpool’s resilience and produced several memorable moments.

Aston Villa (Sept – Oct)

After a start to the season that saw no wins and two goals scored in six fixtures, causing some Villa fans to inexplicably compare Unai Emery to Paul Lambert, the ship was steadied with five successive wins.

The run started with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bologna in the Europa League, before Villa saw off Fulham, Feyenoord, Burnley and Tottenham to turn their campaign around.

Emery’s team are now alternating between winning and losing, which sounds about right for a squad of their capabilities balancing Europe with Premier League matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal (Sept – Nov)

Not only have Mikel Arteta’s Gunners just achieved the feat, but they’ve done it twice over. That’s right, double it: Arsenal are currently on a ten-match winning streak.

Since drawing 1-1 at home to Manchester City in September, Arsenal have dispatched Port Vale, Newcastle, Olympiacos, West Ham, Fulham, Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Burnley and Slavia Prague across the Premier League, League Cup and Champions League.

Amazingly enough, they’ve conceded just one goal in that winning run. No wonder Arsenal are most people’s title favourites.

Coventry City (Sept-Oct)

The only team outside of the Premier League to win five in a row this year – the pesky EFL Trophy excluded Stockport County, while AFC Wimbledon were also close – is Frank Lampard’s Coventry.

Setting a furious pace at the top of the Championship, Coventry won six league matches on the bounce between the end of September and losing to Wrexham on Halloween.

The run started with a 3-0 thumping of Birmingham, before triumphs over Millwall (4-0), Sheffield Wednesday (5-0), Blackburn (2-0), Portsmouth (2-1) and Watford (3-1).

Coventry haven’t been in the Premier League since 2001. They are strong favourites to end that barren run this year and return to the top-flight.

