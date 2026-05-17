Every time clubs from the same nation played in all three European finals

There will be a Premier League club in all three European finals this season after Arsenal, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace went the distance in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

It’s the first time ever that England will have had finalists in three different European competitions in the same season, and only the second time it has occurred for any country since the Conference League was established in 2021.

Before that, though, there used to be a different distinction of European competitions, with the European Cup, UEFA Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup.

The European Cup became the Champions League, while winners of domestic cups began to enter an expanded UEFA Cup, which later became the Europa League.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the six times in history a country has had a representative in all three European finals.

2025-26: Arsenal, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace

England was guaranteed to have one European finalist in 2026 thanks to one Europa League semi-final being between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

With a convincing second-half comeback, Villa earned their place in the final against Freiburg. It’s what Unai Emery does.

On the same night, Crystal Palace booked their place in the Conference League final – to be played against Rayo Vallecano – by completing a 5-2 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

And earlier in the week, a goal by Bukayo Saka booked Arsenal’s place in their first Champions League final for 20 years.

Also topping the Premier League table at the time, it continued Arsenal’s pursuit of a double, although they would have to overcome reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain. No easy task…

2022-23: Inter, Roma and Fiorentina

Three Italian sides were European finalists in 2023. In an awkward turn of events for the official Serie A campaign of the time declaring ‘Calcio Is Back’, none of them won.

Inter fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League final, with Rodri’s second-half goal all to separate the two sides.

Roma felt the most hard done by of the three finalists, falling on penalties to Sevilla after a game that sparked some classic Jose Mourinho histrionics.

And in the Conference League, Fiorentina lost 2-1 to West Ham to signify the first and last trophy of Declan Rice’s career.

1992-93: Milan, Juventus and Parma

Back towards the tail end of the Cup Winners’ Cup era, Parma won at Wembley by beating their Belgian opponents Antwerp 3-1.

A week later, Giovanni Trapattoni’s Juventus claimed the UEFA Cup with a 3-0 win in the second leg of the final against Borussia Dortmund, after already winning the first leg 3-1.

But the week after that, an AC Milan side managed by Fabio Capello were unable to make it an Italian hat-trick, as they lost the first ever Champions League final 1-0 to Marseille.

1989-90: Milan, Juventus, Fiorentina and Sampdoria

Italy could boast not just three, but four European finalists in 1990, thanks to Juventus and Fiorentina both making it to the UEFA Cup final.

Juventus emerged victorious over the two legs of the final, winning 3-1 at home before a goalless draw in Florence.

Just before their country hosted the World Cup, Italian teams got their hands on the two other European trophies available too.

AC Milan beat Benfica via a solitary Frank Rijkaard goal in the European Cup final and Sampdoria won the Cup Winners’ Cup final 2-0 against Anderlecht thanks to a Gianluca Vialli brace.

1988-89: Milan, Napoli and Sampdoria

Milan and Sampdoria had also reached the same finals the season before.

That time around, Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan beat Steaua Bucuresti 4-0 to claim the European Cup, but Sampdoria lost 2-0 to Barcelona to miss out on the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Meanwhile, the third Italian finalist in 1989 was Napoli in the UEFA Cup. Captained by Diego Maradona, they beat Stuttgart 5-4 over two legs to clinch their first European trophy.

1985-86: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

Only once before has there been a Spanish team in all three European finals – and it’s not much of a surprise which three.

Barcelona made it to the European Cup final, losing on penalties to Steaua Bucuresti.

Real Madrid, who had finished fifth in the 1984-85 La Liga season, reached the UEFA Cup final, winning 5-1 at home to Cologne in the first leg – enough that their 2-0 loss in the second leg didn’t matter.

And Atletico Madrid took part in the Cup Winners’ Cup final, but lost 3-0 to Dynamo Kyiv.

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every UEFA Cup and Europa League finalist since 1990?