USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has an increasing number of American players turning out for clubs in Europe’s major leagues at his disposal.

We’ve got a fascinating couple of seasons ahead of the 2026 World Cup, hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With such a talented crop of players and a high-profile coach in the dugout, there will be big expectations for the USMNT to go deep on home soil.

Here’s a closer look at every single American player contracted to a club in one of Europe’s five major leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1) and how they’ve fared in 2024-25.

Antonee Robinson

Kicking things off with a Premier League mainstay.

The Milton Keynes-born left-back has firmly established himself as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, prompting transfer gossip linking him to a club higher up the table.

He remains contracted at Fulham until 2028, while media reports suggest his price tag has been set at £35million. Champions Liverpool are reportedly interested.

Robinson has been capped 50 times by the USMNT. It’d take a surprising turn of events for him not to be among the first names on Pochettino’s teamsheet come the World Cup, you’d have thought.

Tyler Adams

Adams played more minutes for the USMNT in their disastrous 2024 Copa America group-stage exit than he managed for Bournemouth in the entirety of last season.

You’d have to question the wisdom of taking the midfielder to the tournament, given he’s since suffered a relapse of a back injury, for which he’s addressed with surgery.

Happily, Adams has enjoyed a more productive 2024-25 campaign for the Cherries. The 26-year-old has made 25 appearances and starred in the win over Arsenal in May 2025.

Chris Richards

The defender enjoyed a fine breakthrough year at Crystal Palace last season after signing from Bayern Munich in 2022.

And the 25-year-old has impressed at Selhurst Park once again, making 28 appearances in all competitions and helping Palace reach the FA Cup final.

Matt Turner

After being benched by Nottingham Forest, Turner left for Crystal Palace in search of more game time – and hasn’t found it.

The USMNT goalkeeper has only made three appearances this season, all in the domestic cup competitions.

He’s retained the faith of Pochettino, playing in the CONCACAF Nations League matches against Panama and Canada, but it’s not an ideal situation just a year before the World Cup.

Johnny Cardoso

Born in New Jersey but raised in Brazil, Cardoso made over a hundred appearances for boyhood club Internacional before joining La Liga outfit Real Betis in January 2024.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Spain this season, helping Betis to challenge for the Champions League qualification places and reach the Europa Conference League final.

As a result, he’s been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves all reportedly interested.

Christian Pulisic

Anyone who knows anything about this sport recognises that the “LeBron James of soccer” or “America’s answer to Messi” talk from the more clueless corners of the US media are hilariously wide of the mark.

But the fact remains that Pulisic is probably the national team’s best player and likely to remain their talisman come 2026.

He might not be at LeBron’s or Messi’s level, but who is? He’s a fine footballer in his own right and already undoubtedly among the best the United States have ever produced.

After losing his way a little on the periphery at Chelsea, moving to Milan appears to have been a big step in the right direction.

Despite Milan’s wretched season this year, Pulisic is their top Serie A goalscorer and will play in this month’s Coppa Italia final against Bologna.

Yunus Musah

Musah is among Pulisic’s Rossoneri team-mates.

He made 30 Serie A appearances last term, having moved from Valencia, but has struggled to push on this season amidst Milan’s domestic and European struggles.

In fact, Musah’s substitute appearance against Genoa in May 2025 was the first time he’d been called from the bench for over a month. Perhaps a move elsewhere would be beneficial?

Weston McKennie

McKennie is one of a few American players to establish themselves as an essential member of a traditional European powerhouse.

The USMNT international arrived at Juventus in 2020 but struggled to make much impact and was farmed out on loan multiple times.

However, since his return from a spell at Leeds United in the summer of 2023, McKennie has become a key part of the squad, consistently featuring for different managers.

Juve are currently pushing for Champions League qualification through Serie A and McKennie’s performances have been impressive enough to warrant talk of a new contract.

Timothy Weah

It’s pretty damn cool that the son of Africa’s only Ballon d’Or winner – and former president of Liberia, no less – was born and raised in Brooklyn and has already made over 40 international appearances for the USMNT.

The winger failed to score a single Serie A goal across 30 appearances last term for Juventus, but has scored five goals this season.

While he could do with becoming more prolific, Weah has shown he is capable of further improvement.

Tanner Tessmann

After helping Venezia win promotion to Serie A in 2024, Tessmann was promptly snapped up by Lyon.

The midfielder has made 30 appearances for his new club this season, including nine in the Europa League where the French side somehow managed to lose to Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

Gianluca Busio

Busio and Venezia have been in a relegation fight since the first ball was kicked in August.

The newly-promoted side sit one point from safety with three games remaining, having just squandered several chances to move out of danger.

With two goals from 29 appearances, Busio has played his part in Venezia’s survival struggle but may soon be returning to Serie B.

Giovanni Reyna

“This is a world-class player, he has generational talent,” Tim Howard recently said on the ‘Unfiltered Soccer’ podcast.

“He’s 22 years old, he’s a baby, you know how much pressure he’s had on his shoulders? His dad was the captain of the USMNT, those aren’t easy shoes to fill.”

It feels like the hype around Reyna is starting to dissipate, with the forward struggling for minutes and impact at Borussia Dortmund again this season.

Not every player with a promising reputation can fulfil their potential – will Reyna suffer that unfortunate fate?

Joe Scally

Still only 22, Scally has played 130 games for Borussia Monchengladbach and is surely destined to start for Pochettino’s men at the World Cup next summer.

“Playing for your country in a World Cup is definitely something that every person dreams about,” Scally said in November 2024.

“For the next one, it’s something that I have my eyes set on.

“Even just a little bit of a taste from the Copa America, when you hear the national anthem playing against another country, it’s something that gets addicting. That’s my main target.”

Kevin Paredes

Having spent most of the 2024-25 season sidelined through injury, Paredes made his first Wolfsburg appearance of the year in a 2-2 draw with Mainz in April.

The winger starred for the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring two goals and recording an assist during the Group Stage before they bowed out in the knockout round to Morocco.

Pochettino will be keeping an eye on his progress as the USMNT look for someone to ease the load on Pulisic.

Lennard Maloney

Maloney swapped clubs in January, moving from Heidenheim to Mainz despite the former playing in the Europa Conference League before Christmas.

The grafting midfielder has made three appearances for his new side, who are currently pushing for Europa League qualification.

James Sands

While Sands is still contracted to New York City FC, he currently offers his services as a defensive midfielder or central defender on loan at Bundesliga outfit St. Pauli.

John Tolkin

A product of the New York Red Bulls’ academy, Tolkin left the club to join Holstein Kiel in the 2025 winter transfer window, where he plays as a left-back.

Jordan

Jordan ‘Pefok’ Siebatcheu was born in the USA to Cameroonian parents and raised in France.

He returned to Reims in February after failing to convince Union Berlin to retain his services. He is yet to score in Ligue 1 since his move.

Timothy Chandler

The 35-year-old Chandler boasts a DFB Pokal and a Europa League trophy with Eintracht Frankfurt, but he’s barely featured for the club over the past couple of seasons and doesn’t look likely to earn a USMNT recall, having last featured on the international stage back in 2016.

Still, he’s part of a squad that looks almost certain to return to the Champions League next year. Go figure.

Noahkai Banks

Banks is an 18-year-old centre-back who’s eligible to play for both the USA and Germany.

But he’s opted for the USA at youth level and recently signed his first professional contract with Augsburg, having developed his skills in their academy over the past 10 years.

“Noahkai is a very talented centre-back, who we believe is capable of making the leap to the Bundesliga,” says Augsburg sporting director Marinko Jurendic.

He’s made eight appearances for Augsburg this season. One to watch.

Cole Campbell

Campbell has represented Iceland at under-17 level and, more recently, the USA at under-19 level.

The Houston-born forward has made four appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season, gaining valuable experience at one of Europe’s biggest clubs. Watch this space.

Folarin Balogun

It was talked up as a real coup that the USA convinced Hale End graduate Balogun to declare for them, rather than England, given the stock placed on him in scouting circles.

Balogun has been talked up as a great No.9 in the making, which makes his seven-goal return at Monaco last term a little underwhelming – a stark contrast to the 21 Ligue 1 goals he notched at Reims the season before.

In 2024-25, the striker has scored three goals in 10 Ligue 1 appearances during a season ravaged by injury.

He’ll be back – & Pochettino needs him to regain his form of two years ago before America welcomes the world in 2026.

Mark McKenzie

Having spent the last three years at Genk, McKenzie was drafted in by Toulouse last summer.

The defender has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, making 27 appearances and scoring once.