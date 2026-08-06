Fabrizio Romano is football’s most famous transfer insider, but even he can get his information wrong – and deals involving Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Newcastle United are among those that were announced by the Italian on social media without ever coming to pass.

His success rate is undeniably impressive, but even Romano has been caught out from time to time, and this summer we’ve seen a bit of a backlash online – from his fellow journalists to fans.

Here are nine times that Romano turned out to be wrong.

Lionel Messi

“Leo Messi’s staying at Barcelona and signing a new contract, it’s never been in doubt,” Romano posted on August 4th, 2021.

“Official announcement loading… finally expected soon. Could be matter of hours […but not today].

“New deal between Messi and Barça will be signed until June 2026.”

Four days after Romano posted that, Messi gave a tearful press conference in which he waved goodbye to Barcelona. Two days after that, he signed for PSG.

Never in doubt?

Yan Diomande

…Sort of.

To be fair, Romano got this one right. Eventually.

Everything is reportedly agreed between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig for the transfer of the Ivorian winger.

But it appeared that Romano jumped the gun somewhat when he gave the transfer his patented ‘Here We Go’ announcement.

What followed was an awkward 10 days in which other journalists insisted that no such deal had yet been agreed, while Diomande returned to training with Leipzig.

The ensuing beef with German reporter Florian Plettenberg was like Christmas for social media rubberneckers.

Hakim Ziyech

In January 2023, Romano posted:

“PSG are set to sign Hakim Ziyech, here we go! Deal agreed and unlocked on a loan move until June, NO buy option clause included.

“Paris Saint-Germain have deal in place with Chelsea, medical done.

“Ziyech only wanted PSG.”

To be fair, Romano’s sourcing on this one sounded right. But the loan move broke down after the French LFP rejected PSG’s documentation.

A solid reminder that ‘Here We Go’ is never concrete until a transfer is officially ratified and the club’s make an announcement. There can always be last-minute snags.

Ziyech remained at Chelsea for the remainder of the season before eventually joining Galatasaray.

Samu Omorodion

“Samu Omorodion to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place for £35m as fixed fee from Atletico Madrid,” he posted in August 2024.

“Seven year contract for Omorodion at Chelsea, already agreed as he’s set for medical tests.

“Bayer Leverkusen and more clubs tried to enter race but Omorodion joins Chelsea.”

‘Here We Go’? Four days later he was updating that the deal was 100% off. He moved to Porto instead that summer.

Joao Pedro

One from August 2022:

“Joao Pedro to Newcastle, done deal and here we go! Full agreement as Watford have now accepted final, official bid worth £25m fixed fee, £5m add-ons.”

“Deal will also include sell-on clause for 10%. Personal terms already, as been told contract will be until 2028.”

We all remember that transfer, don’t we? Ah.

Gabri Veiga

A ‘top signing for Serie A‘, apparently.

The Spanish wonderkid never signed for Napoli, instead opting for the Saudi Pro League that summer.

We’re beginning to think that ‘Here We Go’ might not be a guarantee of anything.

Georginio Wijnaldum

“Gini Wijnaldum will join Barcelona, no doubt. Barça are working on the contracts to complete the signing in the next days. Verbal agreement until June 2024 confirmed”

We all remember Wijnaldum in the famous Blaugrana strip, don’t we?

Tyler Adams

“Understand Tyler Adams already did 1st part of medical tests on Wednesday and will complete main part today.

“Chelsea deal, done and sealed for £20m relegation clause activated this week.

“Here we go, confirmed.”

Reader, it was not confirmed.

Moise Kean

“Moise Kean to Atlético Madrid, here we go! The agreement has been finalised between Atléti and Juventus.

“Kean will travel to Madrid in the next 24/48h to complete medical tests.

“Loan fee: €500k. No buy option clause included.”

Another one where we don’t doubt that Romano’s information was legit. But Kean never completed the move after issues with his medical.

Sometimes it’s best to ignore the noise on social media and wait. A deal is never done until all the tests are done and contracts are signed.

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