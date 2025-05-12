Big names from Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those who feature in our ‘Fallon d’Floor’ shortlist of 2024-25’s most shocking dives.

You’d think in this day and age of HD replays and VAR interventions that players would’ve learned to stop conning the referee, but sometimes a cheeky dive is evidently too much to resist.

Without further ado, here’s the full shortlist. Keep checking back on this one as we’ll be keeping it updated throughout the year.

Kylian Mbappe

This one is actually an interesting case study in how VAR affects the game itself.

Like Hansi Flick’s high line – could Barcelona risk the split-second judgement of linesmen? – De Jong is clever here, anticipating what Mbappe is going to do and pulling out of the challenge. The referee actually buys the Real Madrid star’s deception, but fortunately for De Jong VAR is there to save him.

Mbappe’s lucky to avoid a booking for this one. We’ve seen players cautioned for far less egregious dives.

Vinicius Junior

And the Oscar goes to…

Juan Foyth

No anti-Madrid bias here.

Vini Junior and Mbappe might’ve been at it, but so are their opponents…

Gabriel Martinelli

We’re not sure what’s worse with this one.

The dive itself or looking pleadingly at the ref as if it’s anywhere close to being inside the box.

Colin Coosemans

Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri actually received a booking for this.

A penny for Jose Mourinho’s thoughts.

Anderlecht goalkeeper Colin Coosemans may have overreacted a bit to this contact from Youssef En-Nesyri… 👀 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/GohfyKwzRB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 20, 2025

Amad Diallo

The close control here is superb. The nutmeg outstanding.

Amad might’ve been on for one of the goals of the season if he didn’t go for the swan dive.

To be fair, he’d probably overrun it, knew that, and made a quick decision to try buy a penalty.

Marc Cucurella

Now Neal Maupay has left these shores, Cucurella seems to have taken on the mantle of the Premier League’s most ridiculous wind-up merchant.

We can almost respect it. Almost.

Dara O’Shea

This one looks like it might’ve been a nasty collision on first viewing.

On closer inspection…

Marcos Lopez

This might be the first time we’ve seen a dive turn into a full backflip. Full marks for creativity.

Pedro Neto

More rolls than a Greggs outlet.

Posts from the soccer

community on Reddit

James Husband

Luke Ayling would be proud of this one.

READ NEXT: 23 of the most memorable dives in football: Ramos, Suarez, Gerrard…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club that competed in the ‘Barclays era’ Premier League?