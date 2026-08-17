It’s that time of year again, where you spend the final week before the start of the season stressing over your Fantasy Premier League choices.

The beauty of FPL is that if you want your guaranteed big hitters like Erling Haaland, you have to make sacrifices elsewhere to balance your squad. We thought we’d help you out with suggestions for affordable forwards, featuring attackers from Leeds United, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Here are six budget strikers, priced £6.0m or lower, that you should consider for your FPL team.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m)

We couldn’t quite believe that the Leeds United striker is priced at just £6million in this year’s FPL.

For reference, that’s £0.5million less than Nicolas Jackson, who seemingly has no place in Chelsea’s plans and might not even be a Premier League footballer come September.

The only forwards to have scored more goals than Calvert-Lewin (14) last season were Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago, Antoine Semenyo and Joao Pedro – and they all cost considerably more.

He’s a guaranteed starter if fit and available, and since joining Leeds he appears to have put his injury woes behind him. Daniel Farke’s side have strengthened their squad in the summer, and with the added creativity of Harry Wilson there’s every chance that the No.9 betters his tally from last season.

No brainer.

Dominic Solanke (£6.0m)

Another modestly priced Dominic.

There is a bit of a question mark over who’ll start up top for Roberto De Zerbi’s new-look Tottenham. But with uncertainty over Richarlison’s future, there’s a strong case to be made for Solanke.

“I don’t know,” De Zerbi told reporters when asked if expects Richarlison to remain at the club.

“I didn’t understand well because sometimes he says he wants to stay, sometimes he wants to leave. We have to speak anyway.”

Solanke missed the World Cup after missing most of last season through injury, but he scored nine Premier League goals in his debut season and 19 for Bournemouth in 2023-24.

If given a proper run of starts, you’d expect Solanke to push for double figures this season.

Igor Jesus (£6.0m)

The Brazilian’s £6million price tag feels about right for a player who scored 114 FPL points last season. Danny Welbeck, Richarlison and Evanilson are all priced similarly after putting up comparable totals.

Of those, we’re sticking our neck out and backing Jesus. His debut season was a period of adapting to a top league in a new continent. Six league goals was an underwhelming return, but seven in the Europa League was evidence that he can finish.

Chris Wood’s return from a long-term lay-off muddies he waters a bit, but Jesus’ strong pre-season form – scoring in three of five friendlies – suggests he’ll get the nod.

With no European distraction, a more settled environment, and a manager with a proven track record of getting the best out of centre-forwards in Oliver Glasner, this could be a big season for Jesus.

Brian Brobbey (£6.0m)

The Sunderland striker is a bit of an enigma. The general consensus is that he had an excellent debut season on Wearside, but his physicality and bullying of defenders doesn’t necessarily translate into a strong FPL return. Seven goals and just one assist weren’t especially brilliant numbers.

Brobbey’s tally of 92 points was less than the likes of Nick Woltemade, Beto, Thierno Barry and the aforementioned six-goal Jesus last season. Add in Europa League football and transfer speculation, and there are enough reasons to look elsewhere.

But there’s also a route to a much bigger haul. Brobbey is a handful for defenders, and if Sunderland can create more chances for him — or he can become a bit more ruthless in front of goal — those seven goals could easily become 12 or 15. That’s plenty of potential upside if you want to be bold.

Brian Madjo (£5.5m)

Drop below the £6million mark and any options are inherently going to carry risk.

Of the £5.5million options, Barry and Beto feel like a bit of a roulette at Everton, Georginio Rutter blows hot and cold for Brighton, while Wilson Isidor, Lukas Nmecha, Liam Delap, Joshua Zirkzee and Taiwo Awoniyi appear unlikely to start for their clubs.

If you’re determined to go with a more budget option, there could be spectacular value in Madjo – at least on the evidence of his eye-catching Aston Villa debut and the manner in which he ragdolled established elite centre-back Willian Pacho.

Unfortunately, the major snag is that the 17-year-old wonderkid suffered a knock in the Super Cup and is expected to miss Villa’s opener against Brighton as a result. It’s yet to be announced how long he’ll be sidelined for, but it’s not thought to be long.

One to consider if you’re playing the long game and can afford to park him on your bench as your third substitute for Gameweek 1. An admittedly risky strategy, though.

Jonah Kusi-Asare (£4.5m)

We probably wouldn’t advocate for going for such a cheap forward, but if you’ve maxed out your funds elsewhere and are intent on balancing the books with the cheapest possible forward, then Fulham’s Kusi-Asare is the best of the £4.5million options.

The 19-year-old Sweden youth international made seven appearances off the bench last season, and the plans are evidently to integrate him into Alvaro Arbeloa’s first-team set-up after he completed a £5million permanent move from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Fulham play Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in their opening five fixtures, which isn’t particularly forgiving.

But if you want to live a little and can afford to park him on your bench in the opening weeks, he has the potential to up his value and become a breakout star as the season progresses. The BBC picked him out as their ‘youngster to watch’ from Fulham’s squad this season.

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