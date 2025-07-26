Making Fantasy Premier League picks from promoted teams is usually a fast track to disappointment, but there can be exceptions.

Last season, all three went straight back down, and most of their players went straight into the void. Clean sheets disappeared, but Liam Delap registered 12 goals.

Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland head into the new season with serious momentum and a few names worth watching. Just don’t go building your whole squad around them.

Simon Adingra (£5.5m, owned by 3.2%)

Sunderland’s 58-goal season won’t scare many Premier League defences, which is probably why they’ve brought in someone like Adingra.

He never quite nailed down a starting spot at Brighton, but showed enough flashes to suggest he can be a serious problem at this level.

Regis Le Bris favours a more direct setup, and Adingra’s pace and one‑on‑one ability should suit that perfectly.

There’s no real competition for his spot either, so minutes shouldn’t be a problem unless Sunderland go (more) wild in the market.

The opening fixtures are more forgiving than most. At £5.5m and 3.2% ownership, he’s the sort of early differential that could take off before anyone clocks it.

Jayden Bogle (£4.5m, owned by 1.0%)

If you’re looking for a defender with actual goal threat, Bogle stands out more than most.

He scored six times for Leeds last season, added four assists and took 47 shots, the second-highest among Championship defenders.

Even better, the majority of those efforts came inside the box, including seven from within six yards.

Leeds also kept 25 clean sheets and posted the best expected goals against in the league, so there’s something to build on at the back.

Daniel Farke gives his full-backs licence to push on and despite an evolving style, he’ll do just that against weaker opposition.

Zian Flemming (£5.5m, owned by 0.3%)

Flemming was Burnley’s most dangerous player for spells last season, and now he’s back on a permanent deal.

He scored 12 goals from midfield and often played further forward when Parker wanted more movement in the final third.

Burnley’s attack isn’t stacked with proven Premier League talent, which gives Flemming a real shot at plenty of minutes again.

Sunderland at home in Gameweek 2 stands out, but otherwise, you’re probably rotating him in and out.

At £5.5m with near-zero ownership, he’s a pretty low-risk differential. He has scored well in the Eredivisie and could still develop further.

Enzo Le Fee (£5.0m, owned by 1.7%)

Sunderland needed someone to link things together in midfield, and Le Fee looks like that player.

He’s been sharp in pre-season, tidy in possession, and always looking to break lines, so his contributions may be vital.

There’s a calmness to how he plays, but also an edge. He sees passes that others miss and doesn’t need many touches to make something happen.

He’s on some set pieces and should be nailed on for an attacking role in the middle of the park.

At £5.0m and less than 2% ownership, he’s the standout creative option in a team full of runners but fewer thinkers.

Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m, owned by 0.4%)

Burnley smashed the clean sheet record last season and have signed a left-back who might offer something going the other way, too.

Hartman missed much of the campaign with injury, but when fit, he’s been known to create chances and get forward more than most defenders in this price bracket.

He’s likely to be the first choice at left-back, and Burnley do have Sunderland at home in Gameweek 2 despite a rough start.

That fixture might be the only one worth playing him in for a while, but at £4.0m, there’s no harm in stashing him.

He won’t be hauling every week, but if he keeps his place and chips in the odd return, that’s more than enough at this price.

Joel Piroe (£5.5m, owned by 3.5%)

Piroe ended last season as Leeds’ top scorer and has a habit of scoring even when he’s not fully involved. That knack alone keeps him in the conversation.

He’s likely to get chances, either leading the line or dropping in as a No. 10, especially early on.

But the competition is growing. Lukas Nmecha has looked sharp in pre-season, Brendan Aaronson presses better, and Leeds are still chasing Rodrigo Muniz.

Farke clearly rates Piroe’s finishing but doesn’t seem fully sold on his all-around game. That makes his role hard to pin down.

He’s the kind of player who can make a big impact off the bench or disappear entirely. One to start with, maybe, but not one to build around.

