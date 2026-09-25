No prizes for guessing who is number one.

More than anything else, the pace rating is the one most EA FC players look out for as the list of the quickest players in the new game is released.

While there is no prize for guessing which Frenchman is top, the rest of the quickest players are a real mix of some familiar names and rogue shouts that could spice up a silver squad.

To get into the top 10, you needed to have a rating of 94 above and brace yourself because there are 16 players who hit that mark.

They are Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Tabitha Chawinga, Moussa Diaby, Anthony Elanga, Gerso, Jeremie Frimpong, Rosemonde Kouassi, Racheal Kundananji, Gift Links, Victor Munoz, Lois Openda, Andrei Ratiu, Nuno Mendes, Jackson Tchatchoua, Mitchell van Bergen and Nishan Velupillay.

Of those, it’s Frimpong, Elanga, Munoz, and Mendes that will be most familiar to fans.

Moving into the 95s and there are four players on that mark. Gabriel Silva of Braga, Sirlord Conteh of Heidenheim and Oliver Burke of Union Berlin are all silver rated but are very quick.

New Barcelona signing Karim Adeyemi is the only gold card on 95 but with his shot at 80 and passing at 72, what you do when you get past the last line of the defence may not be so pretty.

And of course, Kylian Mbappe is the quickest player in the game.

Being the cover star means he gets special privileges and while Mbappe cannot boast to be the outright best-rated player in the game (he’s tied with Erling Haaland), he is the quickest.

EA have him at 96 pace which is actually a downgrade from his 98 in recent years.

Even with that drop, he is still the fastest player in the game and likely to get up to 99 when his in-form drops.

The quickest players in EA FC 27

Nishan Velupillay — 94

Mitchell van Bergen — 94

Jackson Tchatchoua — 94

Nuno Mendes — 94

Andrei Ratiu — 94

Lois Openda — 94

Victor Munoz — 94

Gift Links — 94

Racheal Kundananji — 94

Rosemonde Kouassi — 94

Jeremie Frimpong — 94

Gerso — 94

Anthony Elanga — 94

Moussa Diaby — 94

Tabitha Chawinga — 94

Jean-Matteo Bahoya — 94

Gabriel Silva — 95

Sirlord Conteh — 95

Oliver Burke — 95

Karim Adeyemi — 95

Kylian Mbappe — 96

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