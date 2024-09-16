With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, the United States are doing everything they can to prepare a squad capable of exceeding expectations on home soil.

Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as the new head coach and some of their most exciting players are strutting their stuff around the world, making American players somewhat hidden gems in EA FC 25.

If you’re looking to make a few different signings in the brand-new, iconic series this year, then look no further. Here are the 10 highest-rated male Americans in the game.

=9. Matt Turner – 76

It’s been a tough few seasons for the goalkeeper who has struggled to find his place since leaving Arsenal. A 76 overall reflects that struggle, but also considers his quality when he’s at his best.

The Crystal Palace stopper will be cheap as chips in Ultimate Team and a bit of a bargain in career mode for anyone looking to put together a road-to-glory save.

=9. Chris Richards – 76

Another American at Palace, they must just really love the Eagles thing they’ve got going on at Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old started out at Bayern Munich and took a little while to get going in the Premier League, but is now flying at Palace and recently captained the USMNT for the first time against New Zealand. In another two years, his 76 overall could seriously shoot up.

=6. Cameron Carter-Vickers – 77

Despite being born in Southend-on-Sea and having never played his club football in the States, Carter-Vickers has represented the USA at international level since his teen years due to eligibility through his father.

He’s been at Celtic since 2021, meaning his card isn’t the most ideal for exciting squad builders in Ultimate Team, but he will be available on the cheap and could be a shrewd purchase in a career mode save.

The 26-year-old will reunite with Pochettino soon enough, despite never actually managing to break in at Tottenham under the Argentine.

=6. Tyler Adams – 77

Hampered significantly by injuries in the last few years, we can’t help but think that a fully fit and firing Adams probably should’ve had a rating in the 80s by now.

After impressing at RB Leipzig and Leeds United, Adams has struggled to stay fit and is currently unable to get going under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth due to a recent back surgery. It’ll be a huge shame if this affects him at the World Cup.

=6. Malik Tillman – 77

Representing both Germany and the United States at youth level, the Bayern Munich academy graduate completed a permanent transfer to PSV this summer and comes across as somewhat of a hidden gem in the new FC 25 game, despite now playing in the Eredivisie.

At just 22, Tillman is one of the more exciting prospects in the talent pool and feels like a player who could flourish under Pochettino. The perfect career mode signing.

=2. Antonee Robinson – 78

Robinson’s rating should be much higher for the simple fact that his nickname is ‘Jedi’ which is absolutely the coolest thing ever. Argue with yourself about that.

Fulham’s marauding left-back has quietly become one of the best in class in the Premier League outside of the big clubs, thus a 78 overall does feel slightly low, nickname jokes aside.

=2. Weston McKennie – 78

Is he any good? Nobody knows. Serie A enthusiasts can’t give you a definitive answer, Americans can’t give you a definitive answer, Juventus staff can’t either.

One thing McKennie certainly is is resilient – and a bit of a hidden gem in FC 25. The 26-year-old plays in a top league and will no doubt be available for cheap in FUT for anyone on a budget.

Whether you rate him or not, one thing’s for sure – his experience will be key at the 2026 World Cup.

=2. Giovanni Reyna – 78

Reyna’s mid-season loan switch to Nottingham Forest didn’t quite go to plan and he appears to have struggled for a consistent run of form ever since his public spat with former USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup.

Still a very young and raw talent, it’s fair to assume his confidence has been knocked somewhat. However, he’s still just 21 and possesses bags of talent and potential. The perfect career-mode signing in FC 25, let’s hope his redemption arc transcends the game.

=2. Sergino Dest – 78

An intriguing second place, Dest is another player who’s lost his way somewhat in the last few seasons with his move to Barcelona not working out.

After a strong stint in the Netherlands with Ajax, he’s returned to the Eredivisie but instead linked up with Tillman at PSV Eindhoven. That gives us hope for a spicy little hybrid squad builder in Ultimate Team, but also presents a unique opportunity to kickstart a Dutch-American revolution in career mode.

1. Christian Pulisic – 82

No surprise at the top, Pulisic leads the way for male Americans in FC 25, although a rating of 82 feels admittedly low for the Champions League-winning winger.

Since moving to Milan ahead of the 2023-24 season, Pulisic has looked completely revitalised and finished his first campaign with the Rossoneri, having bagged 15 goals and assisted 11 in all competitions.

He might not be the most exciting card in FC 25, but he’ll certainly come in cheaper than others and, playing in a top league, that makes him a serious commodity.