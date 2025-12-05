FIFA will present its inaugural Peace Prize Award winner at the 2026 World Cup draw, with Donald Trump widely expected to take the honours. But who would win if Gianni Infantino went rogue?

In a statement on Infantino’s Instagram account, the FIFA President said: “In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.”

The award, announced without any warning, is already steeped in controversy due to its naked political undertones. And that’s before you consider the sickly toadying of Infantino and disregard for human rights.

It’s set to become an annual prize, meaning there’s a possibility our species hasn’t yet hit rock bottom. We’ve gone inside Infantino’s head to speculate who would win the award if Trump was somehow snubbed.

10. Eric Cantona

Cantona is the one entry on this list we’d seriously back and that’s why he’s at number 10.

Imagine the speech? And the flock of flustered journalists utterly unwilling to apply critical thinking to anything not directly spelt out to them.

Please, Gianni. We ask for so little.

READ: Eric Cantona’s insane ‘TV punditry debut’ was straight out of a David Lynch movie

9. Todd Boehly

Boehly’s Chelsea won the first edition of the expanded Club World Cup this summer, a competition definitely not stuffed into an overpacked calendar like a sausage roll from the fifth serving at the buffet.

In many ways, Chelsea were fitting winners.

Their strategy of controlling the supply of players in the transfer market is emblematic of an increasingly cynical society that knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.

Silent when Chelsea are losing matches, Boehly pops up in the media at times of success, his big brain espousing theories to ‘fix’ the world’s most popular pastime.

Predicting his next ruse, dropped in a theoretical victory speech, gives us a sickening thrill.

8. Kaveh Solhekol

Previously a faceless Sky Sports News drone, Solhekol has come out swinging for FIFA’s critics over the past few months.

“Let’s get real,” he said in response to Jurgen Klopp criticising the Club World Cup. “Football is a business; it’s all about money now. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.”

He even questioned whether Klopp should oppose the tournament now he works for Red Bull, a brilliant example of not improving society because you also participate in society.

See also his musings on World Cup qualifying: “Fans of lots of clubs in the Premier League and Championship are thinking, ‘why is our enjoyment of football being interrupted by something that has no jeopardy, that is boring?'”

This was days before Scotland and the Republic of Ireland served him a portion of humble pie, having offered no opinion on the subject until UEFA put the proposal on the table.

He deserves the prize for services to bootlicking. If only we were all so unquestionably compliant.

7. Ange Postecoglou

In a bleaker, meaner world, Postecoglou gave us much light-hearted relief in 2025 for guiding Tottenham to 17th and managing to make Nottingham Forest fans pine for Gary Megson.

But he also deserves recognition for the year’s best mic-drop moment, promising to lift silverware with Spurs and winning the actual Europa League.

He’s also a living embodiment of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’. Spurs fans startled by Thomas Frank’s lack of ambition might start pining for Postecoglou’s daring adventure before too long.

6. Thogden

For services towards football-related TikTok slop – and for being heroically unconcerned with concepts like quality, integrity and morality – Thogden would be a fitting winner of FIFA’s award.

The content creator and Bolton Wanderers fan has a certain knotweed quality, appearing at every major event despite nobody wanting him there. We’re sure Infantino could relate.

5. Rio Ferdinand

Man of the people.

4. Bryan Swanson

Another former Sky Sports News presenter, Swanson is now FIFA’s director of media relations and has taken the same course in shamelessness as several of our MPs.

“Only FIFA could be criticised for recognising those who want world peace,” he wrote in one letter to a British newspaper about the Peace Prize award.

“Fifa’s membership is clearly satisfied with Mr Infantino’s ‘day job’,” adds Swanson. “He was re-elected, unopposed, in 2023.”

Hmm. A masterclass in missing the point there, Bryan.

3. Mohammed bin Salman

This one will definitely happen, under the flimiest of pretexts, around Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 World Cup.

READ: 13 countries that would make better World Cup hosts than Saudi Arabia

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

In fairness, Ronaldo did send Donald Trump a signed Portugal shirt inscribed with a message for peace earlier this year.

But it probably wasn’t a ‘call for peace has resonated across social and political spheres,’ indicating how little Ronaldo has to do to achieve recognition.

There’s a non-zero chance when he announces his retirement that Ronaldo breaks the internet, inadvertently causes a ceasefire somewhere and takes the credit, David Nugent-style.

1. Gianni Infantino

There’s a scene in the BBC sitcom ‘People Just Do Nothing’ where MC Grindah appoints himself as Godfather at his own daughter’s Christening. You can watch it in full here.

Note the big build-up, the screeching lack of self-awareness and the eye-rolls from everyone else. Feels very Infantino, doesn’t it?

It would be very, very funny if Infantino gave himself the award. It’s also plausible, given the Grindah-like delusions he is clearly under.

Trump’s response would be biblical, possibly cancelling the entire World Cup. We encourage the FIFA President to indulge his own narcissism.

READ NEXT: 7 ways Gianni Infantino has somehow turned out even worse than Sepp Blatter



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every nation to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

