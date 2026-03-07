The Finalissima is set to take place later this month as Argentina take on Spain, with the game currently scheduled to take place in Qatar.

However, given the ongoing conflict in the area, UEFA will be forced to consider alternative venues for the fixture.

It’s set to be a historic match-up, with Lionel Messi playing against Lamine Yamal for the first time.

We’ve looked at some alternative venues for the fixture and ranked the most likely stadiums to host the game.

5. MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

According to Spanish outlet AS, MetLife Stadium is under consideration as one of the alternative venues.

It could be used as a dummy run for the World Cup final, which is set to take place in New Jersey later this year.

With the Hard Rock Stadium not available on the 27th, MetLife Stadium seems like the obvious choice if the game is going to be held in the United States.

However, it currently seems more likely that the game would take place in Europe instead.

4. Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

Messi vs Yamal at Camp Nou? The script for this one writes itself.

The only factor counting against Barcelona’s new swanky stadium is that the redevelopment is not yet 100% completed.

While it’s more than capable of hosting the fixture, UEFA might look elsewhere for that reason. Plus the fact that Spain would have home advantage, even in Catalonia.

3. Bernabeu, Madrid

Like Camp Nou, the Bernabeu has also had a major facelift of late.

Argentina could take issue if the game is hosted in Spain, as it then becomes less of a neutral venue and more of a home game for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

However, purely in terms of logistics, the Bernabeu seems like a strong contender to host the match.

In a similar vein, it’s worth noting that the Bernabeu also hosted the 2018 Copa Libertadores final second leg at short notice, after safety concerns had arisen over the initial venue.

Although on the same day as the Finalissima, Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium will host Morocco and Ecuador in an international friendly, which could lead to potential security concerns with two games in proximity.

2. Stadio Olimpico, Rome

With it being a neutral venue and available on the weekend of the 27th, the Stadio Olimpico seems like one of the obvious front-runners to host the fixture.

According to reports, it is one of the stadiums under consideration at this moment in time, ticking most of the boxes UEFA are looking for.

With a capacity of over 70,000, it’d be rocking if Spain and Argentina do meet in Rome later this month.

1. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / Wembley, London

According to multiple reports, London is the “leading candidate” to host the fixture if Qatar is deemed unsafe.

Wembley Stadium hosted the last Finalissima in 2022, which Argentina won 3-0.

While Wembley would seem like the obvious venue again, England play Uruguay at Wembley on the 27th, meaning that the games would clash, unless the FA move England’s fixture elsewhere.

Luckily, London is home to several other state-of-the-art grounds, which would be suitable venues.

If the game does take place in London, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seems the best equipped to host the match. Watch this space.

