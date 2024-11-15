Where are they now? The best XI of wonderkids in world football from Football Manager 2015

Wonderkids are an integral part of the Football Manager series, but how often does it match real life? We’ve gone back to Football Manager 2015 from its release a decade ago and checked in on the top-rated youngster for every position.

The Football Manager games are famously meticulously researched, with their vast database identifying the top talents in world football. Potential is one thing though – living up to it is another thing entirely.

Here’s a full XI of the best wonderkids from FM15, picking out the top player for every position via their FMScout ‘potential development’ rating. Where two players are tied, we’ve gone with whichever player has the higher value.

GK: Laurentiu Branescu

Who? Good question.

If you were an avid Football Manager player or Juventus supporter, you might remember the Romanian goalkeeper from being tipped as a player with promise. If you weren’t, the name will likely mean nothing to you.

Branescu remained on the Old Lady’s books until 2020 but he never made an appearance for them and was loaned out no fewer than eight times away, mostly to Balkan clubs but also – intriguingly enough – Kilmarnock.

He never made a senior appearance for Romania and has spent the last few years turning out for lesser-known clubs in his home country, currently second-tier Ceahlaul Pietra Neamt. Safe to say he’s not the best ‘keeper of his age cohort.

RB: Jonny Otto

Premier League viewers will know Jonny as a solid if unspectacular full-back that clocked up over a hundred appearances for Wolves.

The Spaniard never quite became a generational right-back, but he’s had a respectable career since departing boyhood club Celta Vigo in 2018, the same year he received all three of his caps for Spain.

Nowadays he’s turning out for PAOK, with whom he won a Greek Super League title with last term. He currently shares an eclectic dressing room with fellow Premier League old boys Dejan Lovren, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Baba Rahman, Shola Shoretire and Baba Rahman.

CB: Marquinhos

When FM15 was released a decade ago, Marquinhos had already been at PSG for a full season – having already impressed at Corinthians and Roma – and was already well-established as one of the best young defenders in Europe.

Fast forward 10 years and he remains at the Parc des Princes, club captain with over 450 appearances for the club. He’s won no fewer than 30 domestic honours with the Parisiens, including nine Ligue 1 titles, but that major European trophy remains elusive.

CB: Samuel Umtiti

Sneaking into our backline ahead of fellow 83-rated man-mountain Niklas Sule by virtue of higher in-game value, for a time Umtiti more than lived up to his reputation.

He joined Barcelona in 2016 and was exceptional as they claimed back-to-back La Liga titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 – which bookended his finest hour, France’s 2018 World Cup triumph. Umtiti was one of the leading lights of Didier Deschamps’ side and memorably scored the match-winner against Belgium in the semi-finals.

Unfortunately putting his body on the line around that time appears to have taken its toll. He’s suffered terribly with injuries over recent years and he currently finds himself long-term sidelined at Lille, having undergone knee surgery earlier this year.

LB: Jose Luis Gaya

Like Jonny on the other side, Gaya has enjoyed a decent, not quite magnificent, career since catching the eye as a youngster in Spain.

A proper one-club man, the left-back remains at a Valencia side that currently find themselves battling relegation following a turbulent decade of ups and downs.

He’s represented his country 22 times and was part of Luis Enrique’s squad that made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020. But he’s largely been out of the picture under current boss Luis de la Fuente.

DM: Lucas Romero

A 20-year-old from Velez Sarsfield when FM15 was released, Romero beat the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ruben Neves to earn the status of the best young defensive midfielder in world football.

But Romero was no second coming of Javier Mascherano. He’s never played for Argentina beyond Under-20 level and has spent his entire career, aside from a short stint with Mexican side Leon, in South America.

He did win the CONCACAF Champions League while at Leon and his now into his second stint with Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro.

CM: Mateo Kovacic

The Croatian was at Inter at the time, and in 2015 he joined Real Madrid.

Kovacic’s honours list is as glittering as any you’ll find from any one-time wonderkid. Four league titles in three different countries. Four Champions Leagues with two different clubs. A World Cup final appearance with his country.

And yet – are we being overly harsh? – we’ve always been left with the feeling that Kovacic has been a useful but not indispensable cog for Madrid, Chelsea and now Manchester City.

CAM: Martin Odegaard

The very highest-rated wonderkid on FM15, Odegaard is that rare beast that made headlines as an actual, literal child and has actually lived up to the promise as an adult. Alen Halilovic, Freddy Adu, Ravel Morrison… They can only look on with envy.

While Odegaard was unable to break through and establish himself in Real Madrid’s midfield, he’s since proven himself one of the finest playmakers in world football. Arsenal fans will be praying his return from injury can reignite another title charge.

FWR: Gerard Deulofeu

Ah, Deulofeu. The kid from La Masia occasionally threatened to be brilliant, and was often great fun to watch during memorable stints with Everton and Watford.

After a strangely back-and-forth early period of his career, often interrupted with different loans and buy-back moves, Deulofeu has finally found himself settled with Serie A side Udinese since 2020.

Unfortunately the winger has suffered horrendously with injuries and is now approaching a full two years since his last competitive appearance.

ST: Luciano Vietto

An eye-catching breakthrough season at Villarreal back in 2014-15 resulted in Atletico Madrid moving for his signature.

But the 12 league goals he scored for the Yellow Submarine remains a career high in a major European league. Things have just never really taken off for the Argentinian forward, who mustered one La Liga goal for Atletico, six for Sevilla, two for Valencia, one in the Premier League at Fulham and five in the Primeira Liga at Sporting.

Vietto has spent the past four years turning out in the Middle East – Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Qadsiah – but has recently rejoined his boyhood Racing Club.

FWL: Denis Suarez

The Spanish midfielder honed his skills in Manchester City and Barcelona’s youth ranks and for a time was tipped for big things.

Like Deulofeu, he never found a home during the early years and a totally forgettable half-season loan to Arsenal in 2019 summed up a career that has struggled to ever get going.

He received one Spain cap back in 2016 and for a few seasons was a regular starter for Celta Vigo, but he’s currently once again a fringe player at Villarreal.