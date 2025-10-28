The Football Manager 26 Beta is out now, and we’re already plotting how to conquer the world with an expertly assembled team of wonderkids.

But it’s not all that often that young players emerge to nail down the defensive midfield spot. It’s usually a role that requires physicality, maturity and a reading of the game that tends to come with experience.

That tallies with the Football Manager 26 database, with just four young defensive midfielders receiving an outstanding rating in the new release.

Ranked from the lowest to highest potential, here are the four DMs under the age of 21 who possess a rating of 85 or above on FMScout.

Chema Andres (20, Stuttgart) – 86

The Spanish youngster rose through the ranks at Real Madrid before moving to Stuttgart over the summer.

“The baseline level he brings as a 20-year-old is impressive,” is how Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness described the midfielder.

“He is very mature, focused and clear-headed, and he has already delivered strong performances with us.”

While he is under contract until 2030 with Stuttgart, he won’t cost the world to get out of Germany, having recently moved for just €3million.

Marc Bernal (18, Barcelona) – 86

If you keep up with La Liga, you’ll probably already know about Bernal.

The Barcelona academy has a knack for producing gems and the 18-year-old defensive midfielder looks like another star in the making.

In real life, he’s already racked up seven appearances for Barcelona and has drawn comparisons to Sergio Busquets.

He’s slowly being eased back into the first team after spending over a year on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury in August last year.

He’s currently under contract in Spain until 2029 and is definitely someone you should consider picking up in the game.

Kennet Eichhorn (15, Hertha Berlin) – 86

With all due respect, we’d question your Football Manager addiction if you’re already aware of this one.

Eichhorn plays for Hertha Berlin in the German second tier, and he broke the record for the youngest player to make an appearance in the Bundesliga 2 earlier this season, having made his debut just 14 days after his 16th birthday.

In real life, you imagine it’ll be a while before he really breaks out to receive mainstream attention. But it’s one to consider poaching if you’re investing in the future on FM26.

Nathan De Cat (17, Anderlecht) – 86

Anderlecht have a rich history when it comes to developing youngsters and De Cat looks like their next superstar in the making.

The 17-year-old has already racked up 24 appearances for the club and has become a key player under Besnik Hasi this season.

“His last two matches were top-notch,” Said Hasi.

“He needs to concentrate on his football and enjoy it. Everything else is secondary. I’m counting on him for every match.”

With just a couple of years left on his contract with Anderlecht, you could get him out of Belgium for a decent price.

