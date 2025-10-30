Manchester United and Arsenal youngsters are among the highest-rated wonderkid full-backs on Football Manager 2026, due for release on November 4th.

The Football Manager 26 Beta is out now, and we’re already plotting how to conquer the world with an expertly assembled team of wonderkids – but full-backs are thin on the ground. That tallies with the Football Manager 26 database, with just five young full-backs receiving an outstanding rating in the new release.

Ranked from the highest to lowest potential, here are the five full-backs under the age of 21 who possess a rating of 85 or above on FMScout.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (18, Arsenal) – 91

Lewis-Skelly needs very little introduction, given the impact the 18-year-old has made at Arsenal since breaking through in the 2024-25 season.

He infamously mocked Erling Haaland’s celebration after scoring in the 5-1 win over Manchester City and also netted on his England debut in March.

The 18-year-old hasn’t featured quite as regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, but is still an important squad member and should also travel to the World Cup next summer.

His 91 ceiling on FM 2026 is astonishing, but it may prove tricky to prise Lewis-Skelly away from Arsenal.

Saba Kharebashvili (16, Dinamo Tbilisi) – 86

Hands up who has heard of Kharebashvili? Liars.

Part of a glittering Georgian generation, suggesting their last 16 appearance at Euro 2024 might not be a one-off, the 16-year-old defender is already being linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

He will cost peanuts to sign from Dinamo Tbilisi, both in real life and in FM 2026, and he became the youngest player to play in a UEFA club competition in 2024.

A real no-nonsense bargain.

Lewis Hall (20, Newcastle) – 86

Hall is another name that will be familiar to Premier League watchers, having made the left-back spot at Newcastle his own with a string of fine performances.

In FM 26, the 20-year-old is a cultured defender who provides tidy build-up play and a reliable end product from wide areas.

Valued at £40million, he is a sensible pick for sides that want steady progression from the left without sacrificing defensive responsibility.

Nico O’Reilly (20, Manchester City) – 86

A player highly thought of at Manchester City, O’Reilly shone for the club’s youth teams before making his senior debut in the Community Shield victory over Manchester United in August 2024.

He has since become an important member of Pep Guardiola’s squad, scoring five goals in 21 appearances last season and playing 11 times already this year.

You may think it’s unlikely City would sell O’Reilly in FM 26, but a stacked squad may lead to limited opportunities for the youngster. It’s worth a try, anyway.

Patrick Dorgu (21, Manchester United) – 85

Manchester United signed Dorgu from Serie A side Lecce in the January transfer window, making him the first senior signing of the Ruben Amorim era.

The 21-year-old wing-back has shown flashes of promise during his first months at Old Trafford, but some fans are concerned by Dorgu’s technical skills.

Even so, FM 26 have given him a ceiling of 85 and it’s likely he’ll develop into a fine full-back on the game.

