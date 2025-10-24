Goalkeepers are still criminally underrated in the transfer market, given that a good one can save you umpteen points per season. But which young keepers are worth signing on Football Manager 2026?

Having an inexperienced shot-stopper between the sticks may sound counterproductive, but this lot could blossom into the next Neuer with the right training and game time.

We’ve profiled the eight highest-rated young goalkeepers on this game and explained why you should be signing them for your club.

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro (AZ Alkmaar)

Currently being fought over by the Netherlands and Ghana at international level, Owusu-Oduro is arguably the top goalkeeping choice on FM 26 and is set to become truly world-class.

Pick him up at the start of the game – which should be a doddle from AZ Alkmaar – and you’ll have plugged one of the most important positions on the pitch for the rest of your career. Thank us later.

Quenten Attigah (AZ Alkmaar)

AZ Alkmaar have two potentially world-class goalkeepers on their books, a situation that simply won’t be allowed to continue both in real life and FM 2026.

Attigah is just 16 and signed his first professional contract with the Eredivisie club in 2025.

“It feels good and I’m happy that the club has confidence in me,” Attigah said. “In addition, I am especially grateful that I can do this together with my family and the people who are involved with me.”

He’ll be available for peanuts and has an exceptionally high ceiling if you develop him properly.

Tommaso Martinelli (Fiorentina)

Look, goalkeepers just shouldn’t be 19. They should be a minimum age of 29, have worn hands and the crazed eyes of a future cat murderer to be between the sticks.

But even the most grizzled veteran must start somewhere. We may be writing odes to Martinelli when he wins Italy the 2038 World Cup, but he is currently a promising keeper at Fiorentina who you should keep an eye on.

Alessandro Nunziante (Udinese)

According to Wikipedia, Nunziante is known for his ‘shot-stopping abilities and composure under pressure. He is also confident playing the ball out from the back with his feet.’

He is currently 18 and recently signed a contract with Udinese until 2030. He could be worth breaking the bank for.

Dennis Seimen (Stuttgart)

Seimen has become known for his penalty‑saving exploits in Germany’s second tier with Paderborn and should be affordable for mid‑table clubs on FM 2026.

Goalkeepers tend to be in their prime in their late twenties, but if you look at Seimen’s attributes now they’re already well on their way.

Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)

Restes has been Toulouse’s first‑choice keeper since his teenage years and helped them stabilise in Ligue 1.

With great kicking and reflexes, the young Frenchman is the archetypal shot-stopper who could be your starting keeper for the next decade or more.

Mike Penders (Chelsea)

Penders is a modern sweeper‑keeper who Chelsea have sent on loan to Strasbourg for the 2025-26 season.

With a high ceiling and several mediocre first-choice keepers currently at Stamford Bridge, you’d back Penders to break into the first team sooner rather than later.

But feel free to take a chance in FM 2026 and submit a transfer bid. With Tactics Todd at the helm, you never know what decision Chelsea will make next.

Julian Eyestone (Brentford)

An academy product from FC Dallas, Eyestone joined Brentford in 2024 and has taken part in first-team training without making a competitive appearance.

The 19-year-old is rated highly on FM 2026 and would also drive commercial revenue from America if you prised him from the Premier League club. Add him to the list.

