Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United managers are among those who have managed to rebuild their shattered reputations elsewhere.

While some bosses sink without a trace after a particularly chastening spell, others have shown real resilience to bounce back and silence the doubters.

We’ve looked at seven managers who rebuilt their shattered reputations against all expectations.

Frank Lampard

Lampard’s appointment at Coventry City in November 2024 was met with an epidemic of raised eyebrows and accusations of the former England midfielder falling on his feet.

They accused Lampard of failing to get an expensively-assembled Derby promoted in 2019, allowing Chelsea to drift to mid-table before getting sacked in 2021, failing at Everton and producing one of the worst caretaker spells of all time back at Stamford Bridge.

Like most things, the reality is more nuanced; while Lampard could never be accused of exceeding expectations, he wasn’t as big of a failure as the social media comedians would have you believe.

Since arriving at Coventry, Lampard has won nine of his last 10 matches and lifted the Sky Blues into the play-off places.

If this form continues, scores of self-appointed experts will have to reassess his managerial capabilities.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The accelerating decline of Manchester United has seen some supporters reassess Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford with kinder eyes.

But finishing second, losing a Europa League final and suffering dozens of embarrassing defeats with an expensive squad saw the Norweigan sacked in November 2021.

He’s taken his time before returning to the dug-out, apparently turning down 40 offers, eventually taking the job at renowned nuthouse Besiktas.

“So why Besiktas? It’s a huge club with a great history in an amazing city. But I’d spoken to them twice before, six months ago and a year ago,” Solskjaer said in January 2025.

“It was different this time with the president and the way he spoke about bringing the old Besiktas back with values and respect.

“Human values like never giving up, always fighting. And they want quick, attacking football.”

Solskjaer won seven of his first nine matches in Turkey, matching his fast start at Old Trafford. Will history repeat itself or will he continue to rebuild his reputation?

David Moyes

By the end of the 2010s, Moyes’ fine decade of work at Everton was long forgotten.

His failure to instantly replicate Sir Alex Ferguson’s success at Manchester United saw him sacked after less than a year (results were bad, but no worse than several successors), Sunderland were relegated on his watch and Moyes also made little impression at Real Sociedad.

Keeping West Ham up in 2017-18 wasn’t enough for scorn to reign down on the Hammers for reappointing Moyes in December 2019.

But the Scotsman led the Hammers to three successive European campaigns, winning the first trophy of his career by lifting the UEFA Conference League in 2023, transforming West Ham from perennial flakes to a modern, upwardly-mobile outfit.

His early success upon returning to Everton in 2025 was little surprise; everybody accepts Moyes’ talent these days.

QUIZ: Can you name David Moyes’ 30 most-used players across his career?

Unai Emery

Winning several Europa Leagues with Sevilla and Villarreal did little to prevent English fans from reducing Emery to a speech impediment.

After underwhelming at Arsenal, many wrote Emery off, but his appointment by Aston Villa in November 2022 felt like the perfect marriage between manager and club.

Sure enough, the Basque lifted Villa out of mediocrity and led them into the Champions League. Nobody mocks his accent anymore.

READ NEXT: 13 football legends who became terrible managers: Rooney, Maradona, Gerrard…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country to have produced a Premier League manager?

Nuno Espirito Santo

Similar to Emery, Nuno’s good work at Wolves (promotion, qualifying for the Europa League) was overshadowed by a high-profile failure in north London.

While Spurs languish in the bottom half of the Premier League, Nuno restored his reputation with Al-Ittihad, saving Nottingham Forest from relegation and spearheading a thrillingly unlikely push for Champions League qualification.

Marco Silva

Everton is a renowned graveyard for managers, chewing up and spitting out everybody from Roberto Martinez to Sean Dyche.

But Silva was on an upward trajectory before arriving at Goodison Park in 2018, impressing with Hull and Watford in England’s top flight.

Everton weren’t quite the basket case they would become in the early 2020s – money was spent and the expectation was to push for Europe – but Silva was sacked in December 2019 with the Toffees in the relegation zone and humbled 5-2 in the Merseyside derby.

Happily, the Portuguese has since restored his reputation by making Fulham into attractive mid-table staples. Another example of a coach finding his level.

Claudio Ranieri

“Claudio Ranieri is clearly experienced, but this is an uninspired choice by Leicester,” Gary Lineker said the former Chelsea boss arrived at the club in 2015.

“It’s amazing how the same old names keep getting a go on the managerial merry-go-round.”

Ranieri had been out of work since a winless four-game stint with Greece in 2014 was ended after the country were beaten 1-0 by minnows the Faroe Islands.

You all know what happened next.

NEXT: Can you name every manager to have won the Champions League?