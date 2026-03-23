In a lot of ways, footballers and celebrities occupy the same orbit. They cross paths all the time, but sometimes those meetings turn into bizarre feuds nobody saw coming.

From pop stars taking aim at Premier League icons to actors clashing with managers, the overlap between sport and showbiz has produced some surprisingly heated moments.

Here are seven of our favourite examples of the world of celebrity and football colliding.

Chappell Roan vs Jorginho

You know you’re facing a bit of a PR disaster when you have to make a public statement clarifying “I don’t hate children”.

The fresh beef that inspired us to put this list together, we had a great Sunday morning translating the irate comments from Brazilian football supporters on the pop star’s Instagram.

We won’t see a weirder, funnier beef in 2026.

Liam Gallagher vs Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville

To be fair, this one isn’t too feisty.

Like most of Liam’s musings on Twitter, we can probably take this one with a pinch of salt.

But it was funny to see the Oasis frontman aim both barrels at the Sky Sports pundits after they were both effusive in their praise of Erling Haaland after he scored a hat-trick in his first Manchester derby back in 2022.

“Man City have signed Erling Haaland, he’s ours not the Premier League’s,” Gallagher tweeted.

“So what’s all this ‘WE’ snizzle coming out of Bert and Ernie’s traps on Monday Night Football. Bumbaclarts.”

Sean Bean vs Neil Warnock

This one dates back to Sheffield United’s 2007 relegation. Bean is probably the club’s most notable celebrity fan and served as a board director at the time – and he held the coach responsible.

“Sean Bean started swearing at her [Warnock’s wife] and my five-year-old son,” the Blades manager recalled.

“‘It’s your f****** husband that got us relegated,’ he said, pointing at her. ‘He’s a f****** w*****’.

“That’s Sean Bean, the tough guy actor. Some kind of tough guy, eh, reducing a five-year-old kid and his mum to tears.

“I was livid to begin with. I wanted to go and find him, but Paul told me not to waste my time.

“He might be a film star, but he wasn’t a star in my eyes that afternoon.”

The Game of Thrones actor remembers the incident a bit differently.

“A lot of Blades fans refer to him by his anagram ‘Colin W*****’ – and when he comes out with rubbish like this it’s easy to see why,” Bean hit back.

“I’ve got three daughters of my own and there is no way I would ever dream of using language like that in front of a child, no matter how upset I was.

“Yes, I was looking for him after we were relegated – and I wasn’t the only one. We were all devastated. But I didn’t storm into Warnock’s office and confront his wife as he claims in his book. I was outside in the corridor when I told her what I thought of him.

“What I didn’t know was that his kid was behind the door and when someone pointed that out to me, I immediately apologised.”

Piers Morgan vs Everyone

Ugh. Our apologies for giving this shyster the attention he craves.

READ: Seven Arsenal players Piers Morgan has ripped into – & how they bit back

Morrissey vs David Beckham

To paraphrase Dril, “Why does Morrissey hate David Beckham?” – the greatest thread in the history of forums, locked by a moderator after 12,239 pages of heated debate.

Not a rabbit hole we expected to go down, but every day’s a school day.

“I’d have the Peckhams dragged to the edge of the village and flogged because they are insufferable to anyone of intelligence, and they actively chase the paparazzi,” Morrissey said in 2013.

“We don’t seem to realise that David and Victoria Peckham will soon be back, and God forbid they will be bestowed with the titles Sir and Lady Peckham, this is what’s wrong with this country, we don’t seem to care.”

A bit of a one-sided feud, this one. To our knowledge, Becks has never publicly acknowledged the semi-frequent drive-bys from Manchester’s most notorious miserabilist.

Probably for the best. As with that bloke on the bus who smells suspiciously of Special Brew at 9am, the best course of action is to keep your head down, nod politely and don’t engage. Never engage.

Mark Wahlberg vs David Beckham

A bit more serious business, this one.

Back in 2022, Beckham sued a fitness company partly owned by Mark Wahlberg, claiming delayed stock payments for promotional work left him $14million out of pocket.

Neither party have spoken on the record about the saga, instead allowing it to play out in the courts, with the Hollywood actor’s company eventually settling.

The two were apparently good friends, dating back to Beckham’s time in Los Angeles, but we can only presume that’s no longer the case.

Rod Stewart vs Roy Keane

“I think Roy can be a bit of a bully sometimes,” Stewart, a massive Celtic fan, told talkSPORT back in 2021.

“I admired him as a player but he’s a bit of a bully. I think there’s a way of speaking your mind and I think he’s far too aggressive.

“He was an elite player but do you think he could be a good manager with that approach?”

Keane bit back years later.

“I did nothing, why do you think I did something? Rod Stewart slags everybody off, who does he think he is?” the former Manchester United midfielder said on the Stick To Football podcast.

“He’s not great. Great at what? Singing? I saw him a few years ago, he was rubbish.

“Rubbish, I swear. He was rubbish that night. It’s like we have bad games. I didn’t say he’s not a good singer, he was just rubbish that night I saw him.

“(What made him bad?) His voice! He had a bad night. He’s pushing on a bit now, there must come a point like a boxer where for a singer you go, ‘You’ve had a good run, enough’s enough’.”

Ouch.

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