Sons of former Liverpool, Leicester City and Stoke City legends are among the famous footballing offspring turning out in England’s lower leagues so far in 2024-25.

Want to feel old? The sons of memorable Barclays-era footballers are now old enough to being playing professionally themselves. Even one of the best and most iconic players of the noughties has an heir hoping to make it in the Championship.

Here are seven footballer’s sons turning out in the lower leagues in 2024-25.

Charlie Savage

You’d have a heart of stone not to have been moved by an audibly emotional Robbie Savage commentating on his son’s professional debut for Manchester United back in 2021.

However, like his Class Of ’92 alumnus father, Charlie’s future lay away from Old Trafford. The midfielder left the Red Devils and joined beleaguered Reading, recently relegated to League One, in 2023.

Savage has done well for himself down at the Madejski, having notched 11 goals in 78 appearances for the Royals over the past couple of seasons. They remain in the race for a play-off spot, while a number of Championship clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on his progress.

Bailey Cadamarteri

“Bailey is an old-fashioned No 9 who can also run in behind,” proud father Danny told us back in 2023, back when young Bailey was on the cusp of breaking through.

“He’s 6’1 and spent time with the first-team in pre-season, having played in a Carabao Cup game last year.

“The Championship’s a huge step up, but I also think fans want some excitement and he’s certainly edging closer to his first-team debut.

“He’s a good finisher, as he’s been showing for the Under-21s. West Ham made bids for Bailey two years ago but they were turned down and he’s now on a long-term contract at Sheffield Wednesday.”

Sure enough, last season Cadamarteri made 23 appearances for the Owls, scoring four goals in their Championship survival bid.

This season he’s getting more experience out on loan at Lincoln City in League One. The England Under-20 international has five goals for the Imps.

James Carragher

Regular listeners of the Stick To Football podcast will be aware that Jamie Carragher’s son James plays for Wigan Athletic. Carragher senior has often said he doesn’t want to be too overbearing when it comes to his son’s path in football.

“I think he doesn’t want to get too involved and feel like he’s then telling me what to do and stuff like that,” James says of living up to the Carragher name.

“But any little bits of advice or a bit of information he can give me after games, or even before games, he definitely does it to help me through it.

“Everywhere I’ve been I’ve always been the son of my dad. I’ve just taken it in my stride and just try not get it my way. I don’t feel the pressure to play, or I’ve got to be as good as him or anything like that. I just do my own thing and hopefully it can take me as far as I can get.”

After loans away to Oldham Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, this season Carragher – a centre-back like his old man – has broken into the League One Latics’ first team. He’s made 22 appearances in the third tier and started their FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Fulham.

Finn Delap

You’re no doubt well aware of Liam Delap tearing it up at Ipswich Town this season. But he’s not the only professional footballer offspring of long throw icon Rory.

Liam’s younger brother Finn is on the books at League One side Burton Albion. He’s only 19 but already has some serious experience under his belt in the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid, having represented Ilkeston Town, Mickleover and Woking.

The defender is now onto his fourth non-league loan away from the Brewers, turning out for Buxton FC in the National League North.

Lewis Koumas

You may (not) remember young Koumas – son of former Wales stalwart Jason – scoring in his one and only appearance to date for Liverpool, the opener in a routine 3-0 FA Cup victory over Southampton.

The 19-year-old winger was also named in the squad for last season’s League Cup final, but he never made it off the bench as one of Klopp’s Kids that beat Chelsea’s Blue Billion Pound Bottle Jobs.

This season has been Koumas’ first regular taste of senior first-team football, having made 35 appearances (25 starts) in the Championship for relegation-battlers Stoke City.

Sol Sidibe

Son of prime Barclays-era Stoke cult hero Mamady Sidibe, Sol has come up through the Potters’ academy but he hasn’t found as many playing opportunities as Liverpool loanee Koumas.

The midfielder has plenty of time on his side to come good, though. He made his debut aged just 16 last season and has remained on the fringes of Mark Robins’ first team, having made just three Championship starts for the strugglers so far in 2024-25.

A nasty back fracture injury looks set to keep the teenager, who signed his first professional contract with his boyhood club last summer, out of action until next season.

Joao Mendes

No, not the son of Tiago, Pedro, or Junior. This is far more impressive – Ronaldinho is Joao’s father.

Consider this one a bonus, because technically speaking Joao Mendes has not played a minute in the Championship after signing a two-year deal with Burnley last summer. We can’t even find any evidence of him playing for the Clarets’ youth team on Transfermarkt, either.

But come on, we couldn’t not include the son of the former World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner. At Turf Moor of all places. Wonder if he’s ever had a pint of mild at the Royal Dyche.

Given the lack of updates, we’re starting to have our doubts over whether the 20-year-old winger will actually make it as a senior professional after leaving Barcelona. However, he is part of Scott Parker’s 25-man Championship squad – so never say never.

“I want to be Joao, regardless of anything,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“I never tried to be my father, I never wanted to be my father. So to get away a bit from where he played and what’s close, I think it was a good start and a good step for me.

“I think people on the outside want you to be something you’re never going to be, whether you like it or not, right? It’s good to be here.”

“It’s difficult at first, there’s no denying that. Even more so now in winter and here, as it’s in the north, it’s a bit worse,” he added, on adapting to life in Lancashire.

“If you put on a glove, two socks, we can manage.”

