10 footballers who we can’t believe have been without a club since last year

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham stars feature on this list of players who have been without a club since last year.

While most footballers end up on the free agents pile at some point in their careers, most of them tend to find a new club in a matter of weeks.

However, that’s not always the case as we’ve managed to find 10 players that have been without a club since 2023.

David de Gea

Undoubtedly, the most high-profile star on this entire list.

The former Red Devils shot-stopper is adamant that he’s not hung up his gloves just yet, although he’s not exactly been desperate to throw himself back into the game.

He spent the entire 2023-24 campaign as a free agent and on the eve of the 2024-25 season, he still finds himself without a club.

It’s been reported that wages have been a stumbling block in most of the deals that De Gea has been linked with as the Spanish star seems patient enough for the right chance to come along.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are continuing to sniff around, although De Gea would seemingly prefer to stay in Europe.

Aleix Vidal

Barcelona once paid around £15million to sign Vidal but now aged 34, he’s been a free agent for over a year. He last played for Espanyol but hasn’t played professionally since the 2022-23 season.

While not officially retired, Vidal doesn’t seem to be in any rush to throw himself back into football any time soon.

He is the owner of two restaurants and currently seems to be focused on his ventures away from the beautiful game.

Josh Onomah

The former Tottenham and Fulham midfielder has had a tough few months to say the least.

Injury and fitness issues have hampered his career and have played a large role in why he’s been without a club since being released by Preston North End last year.

He’s currently on trial with Blackpool in League One and will no doubt be hoping to revive his career in League One this season.

Nico Schulz

The German defender has been without a club since being released by Borussia Dortmund last year.

Earlier in the year the 31-year-old appeared in court after being charged with assaulting his former partner. He was subsequently ordered to donate more than £128,000 to five charity organisations for the case to be dismissed.

Schulz had spent time training with Sheffield Wednesday towards the end of last season, although the club opted not to sign him after backlash from fans.

Jese

The Real Madrid academy graduate has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Coritiba FC at the end of last year.

Still just 31 years old, you’d imagine Jese still has a bit more left in the tank before he calls it quits on his playing career.

Helder Costa

It was only four years ago that Leeds United splashed £15million to sign to Portuguese winger. Fast forward to 2024 and the guy can’t find a club despite being available for free.

Tariqe Fosu

Things just haven’t fallen into place for Fosu since he left Brentford in 2023.

The winger was set to join Turkish side Hatayspor last summer, but that move eventually fell through. He then went on trial with MLS side Charlotte FC but wasn’t offered a contract and has most recently trained with Charlton Athletic.

Fingers crossed he manages to find a new club soon.

Kevin Stewart

Like a few players on this list, injuries haven’t been kind to Stewart over the years. Now aged 30, the former Liverpool midfielder has been without a club since leaving Blackpool in 2023.

Enzo Zidane

Being the son of a famous footballer is certainly no guarantee of success.

The 29-year-old most recently played for Spanish third-tier side Fuenlabrada, although he’s been on the free agent list since last summer.

Diego Alves

Despite being 39 and being a free agent for over a year, Alves is yet to officially announce his retirement from professional football.

The legendary La Liga goalkeeper was most recently on the books at Celta Vigo, although he didn’t make an appearance for the club during his year at the Estadio de Balaidos.