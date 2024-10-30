6 forgotten ballers we can’t believe are now playing in Cyprus

Former Manchester City, PSG and Rangers stars are among the forgotten ballers who are currently playing in the Cypriot First Division.

Known for its natural beauty, beaches and nightlife, we can see why a place like Cyprus would be a popular place for players to wind down in their later years.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top flight in Cyprus and have picked out six recognisable names who are currently playing there.

Connor Goldson

After enjoying his peak years with Rangers, the 31-year-old made the switch to Cypriot First Division side Aris Limassol over the summer.

He seems to have made a good impact in his new surroundings so far as his side currently boast the best defensive record in the league having only conceded four goals in their opening eight matches.

Upon arriving in Cyprus back in July, Goldson claimed it was his desire to win trophies that attracted him to the club.

“When I heard about this I spoke with the owner, I spoke with the coach and I was really excited for the project,” the defender said upon his arrival.

“I was really excited to try and win championships, try and win trophies, and that’s what I came here to do.”

Grzegorz Krychowiak

The former PSG and Sevilla star has rarely settled in one place for long as he’s now on the 12th different club of his career so far.

Having recently had stints in Russia, Greece and Saudi Arabia, he now finds himself playing for Anorthosis Famagusta in the Cypriot First Division.

Given he rarely sticks around at one club for long, we wouldn’t be surprised if his stint in Cyprus is a short one.

Stevan Jovetic

Had it not been for the constant injuries that plagued his career, who knows just how good Jovetic could have gone on to become.

Despite multiple setbacks throughout his career, he’s still played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, having had stints with the likes of Inter Milan and Manchester City.

After finding himself as a free agent over the summer, he eventually decided to join Omonia on a two-year deal.

As of writing, the 34-year-old has only made two appearances for his new club and he’s still waiting on his first goal.

Max Meyer

During his early years with Schalke, Meyer was regarded as one of the top prospects in European football. A nippy playmaker with an eye for goal, plenty of top sides were tracking him during his formative years.

While his career never quite took off like some had predicted, he’s still enjoyed a good career having also played for the likes of Crystal Palace and Fenerbahce.

Along with that fact that he now plays in Cyprus, we were also surprised to learn that he’s still just 29 years old.

After enjoying a couple of good years with Swiss outfit Luzern, Meyer made the switch to APOEL over the summer as a free agent.

Ivan Sunjic

Four years after Birmingham City signed Sunjic £6.3million, he left the club on a free transfer to join Cypriot side Pafos.

While the Croatian midfielder did have his moments at St Andrew’s, the club didn’t exactly get great value for money when factoring in his price-tag.

By all accounts, the 28-year-old has made a decent start in his new surroundings with four goal contributions in his first eight league matches for the club.

Domingos Quina

The former West Ham and Watford wonderkid has had quite the journey throughout his career so far. Despite only being 24, he’s already played for 10 different clubs.

Watford fans in particular had high hopes for Quina, but things didn’t quite work out for him at Vicarage Road in the end.

He spent last season on the books with Udinese and made the switch to Cyprus over the summer as he joined Pafos for a reported fee of £500k.