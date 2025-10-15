Australia is about as far from football’s epicentre as it’s physically possible to be, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some brilliant players Down Under.

The combination of sun, an enviable lifestyle and an insatiable itch to travel has seen many intrepid footballers venture to the other side of the world.

Here are six players who caught our eye as we sifted through the squad lists of every club in Australia’s A-League.

Juan Mata

A certified Premier League legend, Mata lit up England’s top flight with his performances at Chelsea (frequently) and Manchester United (occasionally) between 2011 and 2022.

The World Cup-winning Spaniard left United for Galatasaray, before moving to Japan with Vissel Kobe and eventually trekking Down Under to sign for Western Sydney Wanderers.

He made just seven starts last season and has since joined Melbourne Victory for more playing time.

“I’m not somebody that demands game time for just the sake of it,” Mata said at his unveiling in September 2025.

“I really felt the energy in the club. I really felt that they wanted me here.

“I am driven and motivated to help this team win trophies and to work with the club as part of a longer-term plan to strengthen football in the country.”

Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa was a cheat code back in the day. Absolutely rapid. And this quality saw the winger carve out a career swapping between Juventus and Bayern Munich.

He’s 35 now and, after spending a year in his homeland of Brazil with Fluminense, Costa crossed the Pacific Ocean to join Sydney FC.

Costa scored six goals in 25 appearances last season. He still has the quality to thrive in Australia and probably elsewhere too.

Tom Lawrence

Joining Manchester United at just eight years old, much was expected of Lawrence after a strong start at youth level.

Consistently punching above his weight in his teens, the midfielder struggled when tasked with stepping up to the reserves and found himself out on loan.

But his only United appearance came under interim boss Ryan Giggs in May 2014.

Lawrence has also enjoyed a strong career in the EFL, most notably five years at Derby, but is now at Perth Glory.

Scott Wootton

As a youngster, Wootton played two League Cup games for Manchester United. And that was the end of that. A long tour of the EFL followed, taking in nine clubs up and down the country.

Look up the word ‘journeyman’ in the dictionary and there’s a strong chance Wooton’s face would beam back at you.

The 34-year-old is now at the heart of Perth Glory’s defence. Take it from this writer, you see *a lot* of EFL shirts at Perth Glory matches from the scores of English expats in attendance.

Joe Lolley

Once of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield fame, Lolley has played in Australia since a 2022 move to Sydney FC.

The 33-year-old scored 14 times in the 2024-25 season and, despite Sydney’s allure, could probably still be doing a job in the EFL.

Mathew Leckie

Leckie is a little different to many of the other ballers on this list. Leckie came up in Australia, earned himself an unusual move from Adelaide United to Borussia Monchengladbach, and made his name in the Bundesliga.

He even won the Asian Cup with Ange Postecoglou in 2015.

In 2021, the Aussie international returned to Australia to sign for Manchester City’s affiliates Melbourne City. Who doesn’t love a good homecoming story, ey?

READ NEXT: 5 examples of Australian footballers being total sh*thouses: Muscat, Viduka…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Australian to score in the Premier League?

