Former Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers stars are among the forgotten ballers who are currently playing in the Cypriot First Division.

Known for its natural beauty, beaches and nightlife, we can see why a place like Cyprus would be a popular place for players to wind down in their later years.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top flight in Cyprus and have picked out seven recognisable names who are currently playing there.

David Luiz

Yes, that David Luiz.

At 38, he’s still lining up for Pafos and playing in this season’s Champions League.

Luiz peaked with Chelsea, winning the Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League a year later, before spells at PSG and Arsenal brought more silverware.

Few defenders combined elegance and calamity so seamlessly.

Now he’s in Cyprus, still flying into tackles from the wrong postcode and pinging Hollywood passes like it’s 2014. If nothing else, the hair guarantees he’ll never truly be forgotten.

Stefan Jovetic

Had it not been for the constant injuries that plagued his career, who knows just how good Jovetic could have gone on to become.

Despite multiple setbacks throughout his career, he’s still played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, having had stints with the likes of Inter Milan and Manchester City.

After finding himself as a free agent last summer, he eventually decided to join Omonia on a two-year deal.

Jovetic is showing his class this season, scoring five goals in six appearances to go alongside his eight strikes in 2024-25.

Max Meyer

During his early years with Schalke, Meyer was regarded as one of the top prospects in European football. A nippy playmaker with an eye for goal, plenty of top sides were tracking him during his formative years.

While his career never quite took off like some had predicted, he’s still enjoyed a good career for the likes of Crystal Palace and Fenerbahce.

Along with that fact that he now plays in Cyprus, we were also surprised to learn that he’s still just 30 years old.

After enjoying a couple of good years with Swiss outfit Luzern, Meyer made the switch to APOEL last summer as a free agent.

Lazar Markovic

Symptomatic of Liverpool largely disastrous post-Suarez business, Markovic arrived on Merseyside off the back of an excellent season at Benfica, where he was talked up as one of the most talented young prospects in Europe.

But he rarely demonstrated that potential at Liverpool and was eventually moved on after four unsuccessful loans away.

Nowadays he’s turning out for Apollon Limassol, having spent the last five years back in Serbia (Partizan), Turkey (Gaziantep and Trabzonspor) and the UAE (Baniyas)

Connor Goldson

After enjoying his peak years with Rangers, the 32-year-old made the switch to Cypriot First Division side Aris Limassol in 2024.

He seems to have made a good impact in his new surroundings so far as his side only conceded 31 goals in the league last season.

“When I heard about this I spoke with the owner, I spoke with the coach and I was really excited for the project,” the defender said upon his arrival.

“I was really excited to try and win championships, try and win trophies, and that’s what I came here to do.”

He hasn’t done so yet, but swapping Glasgow for Cyprus seems to have done Goldson wonders.

Wes Fodringham

Foderingham made over 100 appearances for Swindon, Rangers and Sheffield United during his career, before spending a season as West Ham’s third-choice goalkeeper.

His contract with the Hammers was terminated in September 2025, allowing the 34-year-old to join Aris Limassol.

Domingos Quina

The former West Ham and Watford wonderkid has had quite the journey throughout his career so far. Despite only being 25, he’s already played for 10 different clubs.

Watford fans in particular had high hopes for Quina, but things didn’t quite work out for him at Vicarage Road in the end.

He spent last season on the books with Udinese and made the switch to Cyprus last summer as he joined Pafos for a reported fee of £500k.

Quina is part of their Champions League squad and played in the defeat to Bayern Munich.

