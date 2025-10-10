Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United stars are among the eight forgotten ballers we can’t believe are now playing in Greece.

With its sunkissed beaches, gorgeous food and passionate fans, Greece has long been a popular destination for nomadic footballers.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Greek Super League and have found eight players who we can’t believe are now doing the business over there.

Federico Macheda

Famous for scoring one of the greatest title-defining goals in Premier League history, Macheda seemingly had the world at his feet when he rifled in THAT goal against Aston Villa in 2009.

While many thought that was the beginning of a great career, the reality is that it failed to materialise.

He managed just 35 appearances for the club and didn’t leave until 2014, but he spent his time on loan from 2011 onwards at five clubs.

He then moved to Cardiff City permanently before spells at Novara, Panathinaikos and Ankaragucu before arriving at Greek club Asteras Tripolis in 2024.

Dejan Lovren

A Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, Lovren has played in three different countries since leaving the Reds in 2020.

He initially moved to Zenit St Petersburg, where he played 63 games across three seasons, before moving to Lyon, where he’d played the majority of his football prior to Liverpool.

In the summer of 2024, Lovren moved to PAOK on a free transfer.

The 36-year-old played nine games last year, but was also hampered by injuries and excluded from their Europa League squad.

Happily, Lovren has already played six league matches in 2025-26.

Baba Rahman

Remarkably, Rahman only left Chelsea in 2023. We’d forgive you for thinking he left during the days of Andre Villas-Boas.

The left-back spent seven consecutive seasons out on loan and finally left Chelsea two years ago upon his contract expiring.

He joined PAOK and has enjoyed a settled period in one of Europe’s most underrated cities.

Mehdi Taremi

The well-travelled Taremi has pitched up in Greece following his departure from Inter Milan in the summer.

With 56 goals in 98 games for Iran, Taremi is a striker with some pedigree and played a crucial part in Inter’s run to the Champions League final in 2025.

He joined Olympiacos for a small fee, scoring a brace on both his league and cup debut for the Greek powerhouses.

Four goals in seven appearances is a tidy return and Taremi will also play at next summer’s World Cup.

Facundo Pellistri

Pellistri spent three years earning his stripes at youth level and then on two separate loans with Alaves before being trusted with United’s first team.

Pellistri had to show a tremendous amount of patience after slotting seamlessly into United’s under-23 setup, but was finally handed his competitive debut against Charlton Athletic in January 2023.

Sporadic appearances followed, but the Uruguay international never looked likely to make the cut and was sold to Panathinaikos for £5.1million this summer.

The winger scored four times in 35 appearances for the Greek side in 2024-25 and played against Chelsea in the Conference League.

Joao Mario

The San Siro, Estadio da Luz and the London Stadium (haha) are just three of Europe’s best stadiums where Mario has played his club football.

With 56 caps for Portugal, Mario is a tidy and technically accomplished midfielder. He is currently on loan at AEK Athens from Besiktas.

Domagoj Vida

A stalwart in Croatia’s fairytale World Cup campaigns of 2018 and 2022, Vida has spent the majority of his club career with Eastern European giants like Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv and Besiktas.

Now firmly in the autumn of his playing days, the centre-back joined AEK Athens in 2022 and has gone on to make 106 appearances for the club.

Remy Cabella

Newcastle fans thought they’d signed a gem when Cabella rocked up at St James’ Park in 2014.

Fresh from scoring 14 goals in Montpellier’s midfield, Cabella made a nominal impact in England and was soon shunted back to Ligue 1.

After his contract with Lille expired in 2025, the midfielder joined Olympiacos and has made five appearances for his new club.

