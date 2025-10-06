The Indian Super League is an afterthought for most football fans, including those in India, but it contains some brilliant players who you had no idea were still playing.

There are some brilliant names who’ve played in India – Del Piero, Anelka, Berbatov, Pires, Ljungberg, Trezeguet, Forlan, Materazzi – but this less well-known bunch are pretty talented too.

We’ve trawled through various squad lists and picked out four brilliant players who are still plying in their trade on the subcontinent.

Jason Cummings

Cummings is nothing less than a legend at his hometown club, Hibernian.

The man scored at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons, and won the Scottish Cup — yes, that’s the one, when the whole stadium was belting out Sunshine On Leith, making the spines of the dead tingle.

He’s played all over the EFL, he’s represented both Scotland and Australia at international level, and even went to the 2022 World Cup with the Socceroos.

The 30-year-old is playing Mohun Bagan these days, scoring 31 goals in 70 appearances across three seasons.

Jamie Maclaren

Another Socceroo international who finds himself on the subcontinent, Maclaren is the A-League’s all-time top goalscorer, Melbourne City’s all-time top goalscorer, as well as Brisbane Roar’s third-highest all-time goalscorer.

Now in his 30s, the striker is turning out for Mohun Bagan and has 13 goals in 28 matches for the club.

Ryan Williams

Hardcore EFL fans know this Aussie winger from his spells at six different clubs across League One, League Two and the Championship.

Williams turned out for Portsmouth, Fulham, Rotherham, Barnsley, Oxford, and Gillingham.

He now plays for Bengaluru. That’s pretty cool.

Jon Toral

Toral arrived at Arsenal back in 2011 as a fresh-faced 16-year-old from Barcelona. His technical skills were undeniable, but injuries hampered the playmaker’s progress throughout his time in Europe.

He enjoyed his best years with Hull City in the Championship, although he did miss a large chunk of their matches with various knocks.

These days, the 30-year-old plays for Mumbai City. Had it not been for injuries, you can’t help but wonder how far Toral could have gone in his career.

