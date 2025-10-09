Former Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid stars are among the 10 forgotten ballers you might not know are now playing in Mexico.

Mexico’s reputation as a hugely passionate football country, its impressive stadiums and some of the highest wages outside of Europe means that some familiar names populate the Liga MX.

We’ve taken a closer look at the league and have found 10 players who we can’t believe are now doing the business in Mexico.

Sergio Ramos

The legendary defender joined Monterrey in 2025 and played at the summer’s Club World Cup finals.

Ramos also addressed the broader perception of Mexican football, expressing belief in its potential while acknowledging there’s work to be done.

“Mexican soccer has tons of talent, no doubt about it,” he said.

“But there’s still room for improvement in areas like mindset, training habits, and professionalism.

“These things need to be fine-tuned for the league to truly become elite.”

Aaron Ramsey

Perhaps the most surprising name on this entire list is Ramsey, who prior to making the move to Pumas UNAM, was being considered for Cardiff’s managerial role.

The 34-year-old has endured a couple of injury-hit seasons of late and following relegation with Cardiff to League One, he’s decided to make a fresh start elsewhere.

“I’ve played with some players who understand the Mexican league and had conversations in the past with them,” Ramsey told reporters upon making the move.

“This league is very technical, great players have been produced, the national team is very good.”

He netted a 92nd-minute winner against Atlas in his second appearance. Lovely stuff.

Keylor Navas

Along with Ramsey, Pumas UNAM also managed to sign Navas from Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys.

The former Real Madrid and PSG shot-stopper only spent six months playing in Argentina and reportedly left because of a relationship problem between him and the coaching staff.

Looking for a fresh start in Mexico, the 38-year-old has already played 11 games for his new club.

Javier Hernandez

Chicharito is the poacher’s poacher, as fans of Manchester United will attest during his successful spell at Old Trafford.

The Guadalajara Inzaghi is back in his hometown, returning at the beginning of 2024 after leaving for United 14 years ago.

The 37-year-old has three goals in 31 appearances for his old/new club.

William Carvalho

Carvalho spent his entire professional career playing in Europe, but has now left the continent behind to join Mexican side C.F. Pachuca.

After enduring an injury-hit final season with Real Betis, the Portuguese holding midfielder has played just one match for his new club to date.

Sergio Canales

Canales was considered a future Real Madrid star after joining in 2010, but his silky footwork didn’t win over Jose Mourinho and the playmaker spent most of his career at Valencia, Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

He’s not in Spain anymore, though, with him now doing the business for Monterrey.

Since moving to Mexico in 2023, the Spaniard has scored 39 goals in 95 games, despite not being a striker.

He could definitely still kill it in a top European league, even at the age of 34.

Angel Correra

Following an 11-year stint with Atletico Madrid, Correa was allowed to leave this summer to join Tigres UANL.

Amazingly, the Argentine forward ranks as the sixth-highest appearance maker in the club’s history, with a whopping 469 games under his belt.

However, after only starting in three league matches last season, the 30-year-old found himself firmly behind the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann in the pecking order.

With Tigres pushing the boat out to sign him, it’s no surprise to learn that Correra is one of the first names on the teamsheet at his new club.

Oussama Idrissi

Idrissi made his name in the Eredivisie with Groningen and AZ Alkmaar before earning a move to serial Europa League winners Sevilla in 2020.

Sadly, the move to Spain failed to pay dividends for the talented winger who was loaned out three times before being sold to Pachuca in 2023.

The 29-year-old has taken to Mexican football like a duck to water with 14 goals and 25 assists in 84 appearances, hinting at Idrissi’s latent talent.

Jesus Manuel Corona

Part of the exciting, if infuriating, Mexico side that graced the 2018 World Cup, Corona also enjoyed a solid club career in Europe with Porto and Sevilla.

Now in his early 30s, the winger has returned to his first club Monterrey and has scored once in nine appearances this season.

Andre-Pierre Gignac

You probably already knew this one.

