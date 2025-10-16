The likes of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Dejan Kulusevski are playing abroad, but there are still a few familiar faces in the Swedish league.

Sweden is one of the few European countries with a summer league, but it does have a vibrant fan culture and no VAR if anybody fancies an alternative holiday.

We’ve scoured the Swedish Allsvenskan and picked out five recognisable names who are still doing the business, including former Leeds and Celtic stars.

Pontus Jansson

The Leeds United and Brentford cult hero always spoke of his love for his hometown club of Malmo and made no secret of his desire to see out the twilight years of his playing career back there.

The centre-back has won two Allsvenskan titles, adding to the three he won as a youngster, since his return.

He is playing in this season’s Europa League, although Malmo currently look unlikely to qualify for Europe next season as they sit 7th in the league.

Robin Olsen

Sweden’s long-serving No.1 has enjoyed spells with Roma, Everton, Sheffield United and Aston Villa among many others during his career.

But the 35-year-old is now back at Malmo, the club he left in 2015, after his Villa contract expired last summer.

Olsen, who was born in Malmo, has made 12 appearances during his second spell with the Swedish giants.

Martin Olsson

A proper Barclaysman, Olsson spent 11 seasons in the Premier League with Blackburn, Norwich and Swansea during the late 2000s and 2010s.

The full-back has been playing in Sweden since 2020, turning out for Helsingborgs, Hacken and now Malmo.

At this rate, expect to see Isak, Gyokeres and Kulusevski playing for Malmo by the mid-2030s. Incredible pull.

John Guidetti

Guidetti was on City’s books for no fewer than seven years, but made just one appearance for the first team. In fairness, he did supply the assist for the match-winner against West Brom in 2010.

Instead, the prolific goal-scorer at youth level was farmed out on several loan deals, including Burnley, Feyenoord, Stoke and Celtic.

He’s carved out a decent career for himself, playing for the likes of Celta Vigo and Hanover, and is now back in his native Sweden with AIK.

Sead Haksabanovic

Formerly of West Ham, Celtic and Stoke, Haksabanovic is another semi-familiar face to have joined the Malmo revolution.

The Montenegro winger signed for the club in 2024 and has seven goals in 35 appearances this season.

Disclaimer: This writer went to Malmo in September 2025 and saw them lose 1-0 at home to Djurgarden.

The most interesting part of the game was a child dipping their hot dog in a can of Coke. The guy next to me was watching Liverpool beat Everton on his iPad.

Nothing indicated that Malmo are the next Manchester City beyond the colour of their kit. This article has taught me to pay more attention in the future.

