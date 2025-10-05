Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United stars are among the 11 forgotten ballers we can’t believe are now playing in Brazil.

The Brazilian Serie A is always plenty of fun to keep up with. The league is packed with rising ballers and older stars of yesteryear who are playing out the final years of their careers.

We’ve taken a closer look at the league and have found 11 players who we can’t believe are now doing the business in Brazil.

Philippe Coutinho

There was a time when Coutinho was one of the most feared creative forces in the Premier League.

That five-year stint at Liverpool was scarily good and ultimately resulted in Barcelona splashing an initial £105million to sign him in 2018.

We all know that panned out. We don’t need to recount such a monumental failure.

Coutinho is now turning out for boyhood side Vasco da Gama, having extracted himself from his Aston Villa contract, and still produces breathtaking moments on a regular basis.

Memphis Depay

Former Manchester United forward Depay is now playing for Corinthians having successfully rebuilt his reputation at Lyon following his spell at Old Trafford.

His performances in France earned him a move to Barcelona and then a season at Atletico Madrid before the Dutchman joined Corinthians last year.

He has scored 15 times in 52 matches for the club, which is already more than he managed for United.

Thiago Silva

Silva left Fluminense in 2009 when he signed for Milan and his European career really took off.

Fifteen years later, the iconic defender returned to his former club and helped them avoid relegation.

Fluminense were rock bottom, until Silva helped them embark on a 10-game streak without conceding a single league goal.

Some influence. Some player.

Oscar

The former Chelsea player became the first big name to leave Europe for the money after he joined Chinese side Shanghai Port.

In fairness, his tears when he left the club in 2024 suggested he had grown fond of his surroundings.

After his time in China, Oscar headed home to Brazil and Sao Paulo, where he had first started his career.

He signed a three-year deal at the end of December 2024, making his second debut against Guarani back in January.

Lucas Moura

Moura has enjoyed himself considerably since returning to his boyhood club, Sao Paulo.

After being released by Tottenham in 2023, the attacker returned home on a short-term deal but refound his mojo and extended his stay.

He’s won a Copa do Brasil and Supercopa and has scored 20 goals in 80 appearances during his second stint at the Estadio do Morumbi.

Last year, he even received his first Brazil cap in six years.

It’s nice to see Moura back enjoying his football after his career in Europe fizzled out so underwhelmingly.

Hulk

Best known for his bulky frame and explosive left foot, you’ll be pleased to know that Hulk is still doing the business for Atletico Mineiro today, aged 39.

The striker has scored 97 goals in 185 appearances since returning to Brazil in 2021. Good record, that.

Felipe Anderson

After two seasons at West Ham, a sneaky little loan at Porto, and a combined eight years at Lazio, Felipe Anderson is now back the Brasileirao.

He was absolutely mustard in that first season at West Ham. Untouchable, at times. A dip in form toward the end of his second season resulted in that loan to Porto, and that didn’t go too smoothly either.

The Brazilian picked himself back up and helped Lazio to a second-place Serie A finish in 2022-23.

Anderson signed for Palmeiras in 2024 and has produced snippets of jaw-dropping class back in his home country.

Matheus Pereira

The streets won’t forget Pereira and his magical stint with West Brom. After leaving the Baggies, the Brazilian joined Saudi outfit Al-Hilal, although it didn’t take long until he was eyeing up the exit door.

Seemingly unhappy with his situation in Saudi Arabia, the 29-year-old is now back in Brazil with Cruzeiro, having spent time on loan with the club last year.

We sure would love to see him back in England one day, although who would swap Belo Horizonte for the Black Country?

Martin Braithwaite

Braithwaite is one of the most interesting men in football.

The ex-Middlesbrough and Barcelona forward, gazillionaire and Denmark international signed for Gremio in the summer of 2024. He scored twice on his league debut as well.

Braithwaite has scored 23 goals in 52 appearances and could probably still be playing in Europe’s top five leagues.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta

De Arrascaeta continues to produce the goods for Flamengo and is arguably the current best club player outside of Europe.

Since moving to the club in 2019, the Uruguayan attacking midfielder has chipped in with 198 goal contributions in 338 matches which is some return. He’s still only 31 too.

Renato Augusto

The Brazilian midfielder left the European game thirteen years ago. If that doesn’t fit the billing of ‘footballers you’ve not thought about in forever’, we’re not sure what will.

After making over a hundred appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, Renato returned to Brazil and signed for Corinthians back in 2013.

He subsequently spent five years in China with Beijing Guoan before returning to Corinthians and is still going at the age of 37 with Fluminense.

