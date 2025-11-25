It used to be the case that the Russian Premier League could be filed alongside Turkey and Saudi Arabia as a viable destination for ageing superstars.

But nowadays, with Russian clubs banned from UEFA competitions following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine, we’re not seeing many of today’s players follow in the footsteps of Samuel Eto’o, Willian, Hulk and Axel Witsel.

There are a few, though. Here are five players you (probably) had no idea are currently playing in Russia.

Gerson

Not necessarily a household name, but Gerson has played at a pretty high level.

The midfielder’s club career has seen him flit between his home country, Fluminense, two spells with Flamengo, and a decent enough standard in Europe; Roma, Fiorentina and Marseille.

Gerson has won the Copa Libertadores and featured in Roma’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19.

He’s also earned 11 caps for Brazil since 2011 and started Carlo Ancelotti’s first match in charge in the summer, a month before his move to the perennial Russian champions Zenit Saint Petersburg.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he remains in the mix for the Selecao’s World Cup squad next year.

Gedson Fernandes

Remember Fernandes’ loan to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham back in 2020? Us neither.

The Portuguese midfielder was still highly rated when he arrived at Spurs from Benfica midway through the lockdown season, but he mustered just seven forgettable Premier League cameos in a full year at the club.

He subsequently fell off the map with three separate moves to Turkish Super Lig clubs – Galatasaray, Caykur Rizespor and a more settled spell with Besiktas – before joining Spartak Moscow in the summer.

Cesar Montes

Admittedly, Montes isn’t exactly a superstar outside of his native Mexico, given he suffered relegation with Espanyol and Almeria in his two short-lived stints in Spain.

But he’s a two-time CONCACAF Champions League winner and has been something of a stalwart for the Mexican national team in recent years.

You might remember him at the heart of the backline as El Tri gallantly tried (and failed) to keep out a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina at the last World Cup.

Montes didn’t hang around to play for long in the Segunda Division with Almeria for long, signing for Lokomotiv Moscow last September.

Jhon Cordoba

Colombia international Cordoba represented Espanyol, Mainz, Koln and Hertha Berlin across eight years in Western Europe.

But his career’s actually hit its high point after moving to Krasnodar in 2021. He scored 12 goals as the club won its first-ever Russian title last season and was also named the league’s Footballer of the Year.

One to watch in Colombia’s World Cup squad.

Gaetan Perrin

The French winger was a semi-regular fixture of the Premier League’s gossip columns during his time representing Lyon, Orleans and Auxerre back home.

After four yo-yo years between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 with Auxerre, Perrin helped them to a solid mid-table finish by ending up their top scorer.

He then joined the reigning Russian champions Krasnodar in the summer.

Things are going to plan so far with Krasnodar topping the table after 15 games, but just three points separate the top five in a wide-open title race.

