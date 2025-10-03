Former Manchester United, PSG and West Ham stars are among the seven forgotten ballers we can’t believe are still playing in Argentina.

The Argentine Primera Division always delivers the drama and you’d be surprised by how many familiar faces are currently playing in the league.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top flight in Argentina and have picked out seven ballers that we’re surprised are still going strong today.

Edinson Cavani

Now 38, you’ll be pleased to learn that El Matador is still scoring goals with impressive regularity.

Since joining Boca Juniors in 2023, the Uruguayan forward has bagged 27 goals in 73 games. Not bad for someone about to enter his fifth decade.

He also played in this summer’s Club World Cup as Boca were eliminated in the group stages.

Ander Herrera

You could spend hours listing all the South American superstars who have lit up the European game.

But you’d struggle to get to double figures the other way around. It’s always refreshing to see, though, and somehow Herrera at Boca Juniors just feels right.

The tough-tackling Basque midfielder departed Athletic Club for a second time in January to take on a new challenge at La Bombonera.

Sergio Romero

Considering their paucity of goalkeeping options these days, Manchester United were truly blessed when they had Romero and a prime David de Gea to choose between.

After spending a large bulk of his career as a backup keeper, it’s nice to see that he’s getting plenty of action these days. The 38-year-old joined Boca Juniors in 2022 and hasn’t looked back since.

Since heading back to Argentina, Romero has made 88 appearances in total, which is substantially more than during his entire six-year stay at Old Trafford.

Marcos Rojo

Rojo never quite hit the heights that were originally expected of him at Manchester United, but he certainly always wore his heart on his sleeve and produced a string of gloriously mad moments.

His passion for the game still shines through today as he now plays for Racing Club, having signed from Boca in August 2025.

Since returning to his native country in 2020, the 35-year-old has won three trophies and made himself a cult hero with the Boca Juniors faithful

With Rojo on the pitch, there’s rarely a dull moment.

Ever Banega

Having spent four years playing in the Saudi Pro League, Banega returned to Argentina in 2024 to sign for Newell’s Old Boys.

The former Sevilla midfielder has played 60 times for Newell’s over the past two years, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Manuel Lanzini

During his best years at West Ham, Lanzini always had a trick or two up his sleeve and was adored by the Hammers faithful.

After falling down the pecking order due to injuries, the midfielder re-joined River Plate in 2023.

He managed to get his hands on a couple of trophies with his old/new club, but has since moved to Velez Sarsfield.

Enzo Perez

Remembered fondly from his time at Benfica and Valencia, Perez is still doing the business in midfield today in his native country.

The 39-year-old spent the last seven years playing for River Plate before re-joining Estudiantes for a third spell in January 2024.

In a game of musical chairs, Perez is now back at River Plate. We can’t keep up.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The Argentina U20s who were crowned South American champions in 2015



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 Argentinian players with the most Premier League appearances?

