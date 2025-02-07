9 forgotten Everton academy graduates who became cult heroes elsewhere

Everton is a hugely famous and historic club that can be considered an institution of English football but their academy hasn’t always been the most successful.

The definition of a cult hero is a player who is fondly remembered and regarded by fans, typically for their efforts, memorable moments, connection with the fans and, sometimes, even their unfulfilled potential.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at nine players who came through Everton’s academy, only to become cult heroes elsewhere.

Richard Dunne

The Irish defender went on to become a cult figure at Manchester City before their mega-rich owners transformed the club.

He joined Everton as a schoolboy, at age 15 and graduated into the first team in 1996. Typically, the youngster was used at right-back and as a utility defender but he still totalled 61 appearances before exiting for City.

He then went on to enjoy a long spell in the first team for nine years, making 253 appearances as well as winning their Player of the Year four years in a row at one stage.

A leader at the back, he formed a strong partnership with Sylvain Distin, who also played for Everton and was a fan favourite.

Eric Dier

Dier may well be the definition of a cult hero.

We could happily award that status for his now iconic tackle on Sergio Ramos when playing England against Spain – the one where he cleaned out the Real Madrid superstar in a fair, but aggressive manner, only to receive an unjust yellow card.

But he rose to prominence at Spurs, scoring a last-minute winner on his debut away at West Ham and was in and out of the team for the entirety of his spell in North London.

An old-fashioned centre-back, he always gave everything for Tottenham, and who can forget when he was banned for four games for marching into the stands after taking abuse from a fan?

Cult hero status confirmed.

We’re arguably stretching the definition of an Everton academy graduate here, given he only spent half a season on loan from Sporting as a youngster. The Portuguese club announced that the 2011 stint at Goodison was “an opportunity for the athlete to grow in a more competitive and demanding environment,” so that’s good enough for us. Dier learned everything he knows from Phil Jagielka, we’re sure.

Gavin McCann

Having come through Everton’s academy, he was part of the senior set-up for a few seasons before heading down to the Championship to earn promotion with Sunderland.

He then went onto spells at Aston Villa and Bolton in the top-flight.

Truthfully, he featured as a cult hero at all three of those clubs after leaving Everton. Known for his aggressive tackles, work rate and ability, it was seen as a mistake when Everton let him go and he enjoyed a good career in the top-flight.

Antonee Robinson

Robinson came through Everton’s academy but, shockingly, he never featured for the first team after spending time on loan at Bolton before then seeing his loan spell at Wigan made permanent.

Fulham then acquired him after Wigan were relegated to League One.

Since then, he has had a steady climb to success and from 2023 onwards, he has been one of the best-performing left-backs in the Premier League.

In the 2023-24 season, he managed the most interceptions, including 13 against Liverpool in one game.

Now 27, he has an important few years coming up as he will be key for the USA in their home World Cup in 2026 and he could even force a move to a bigger club because of his form.

Either way, he’s a cult hero at Fulham for his consistent performances and attacking qualities.

Steve McMahon

After four years and over 100 appearances at Everton in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and was the captain at one point following his emergence as a senior figure at a young age.

However, he then managed to be signed by Liverpool following a spell at Aston Villa and he became a cult hero thereafter helping them to win multiple major honours.

With three league titles, two FA Cups and four Charity Shields, McMahon enjoyed great success at Everton’s city rivals, and his energy and work rate endeared him to the Anfield faithful.

A 30-yard screamer against Manchester United certainly helped with that as well.

Callum McMananman

The flying winger came through at Everton before heading to Wigan for the final two years of his academy development, but he grew up as a Blues fan.

Under Roberto Martinez, he was slowly integrated into the side over a few seasons, culminating in a brilliant 2012-13 season.

That season brought an incredible triumph: Wigan beat the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

He was crucial in that run and his man-of-the-match performance in the final was the standout moment of his career and the best moment he enjoyed for the Latics.

He departed in January 2015 for West Brom but fans will never forget the form he showed in that cup run and in the final itself and he is certainly a cult hero for the North-West side.

Michael Johnson

One of the great unfulfilled talents of the 2000s, Johnson was a key figure in Manchester City’s midfield before their Abu Dhabi takeover.

He came through at multiple academies, including Everton, Liverpool, and Feyenoord, before ending with Man City.

Compared to Michael Ballack by Dietmar Hamann and tipped to be a big star by both Sven Goran Eriksson and Roberto Mancini, it was devastating news when he was forced to end his career early due to a series of recurring injuries.

But fans will remember his great strikes against Derby, Aston Villa and his weaker foot strike from distance against Scunthorpe all perfectly showcased his talents.

And he was often included in articles where he was tipped to become a future star for England, alongside the likes of Micah Richards and Jack Wilshere at the time.

John Lundstram

Having spent 10 years in Everton’s academy, he looked set to graduate into the first team after being involved in the England youth setup up to the under-20s.

But, after three years, he failed to make his senior debut for the club.

He spent the entirety of that time on loan in the EFL at several clubs before leaving in a permanent move to Oxford United, before Sheffield United picked him up.

Costing just £700,000, he quickly became a fan favourite with his all-round midfield performances and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League.

He then started 26 games and netted five times as they reached the incredible milestone of ninth place.

Those goals meant he had scored in each of the top four divisions, and then he later left for Rangers.

Shane Duffy

The centre-back spent five years in the senior set-up at Everton but most of that time was spent on loan.

Originally, he had caught the eye of David Moyes as he was included in pre-season games but he managed just 10 appearances before leaving for Blackburn Rovers and then Brighton.

He became a regular starter early on at the club and played key roles in both their relegation survivals in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, playing 35 and 37 times in the league and becoming a fan favourite for his commitment and aerial prowess.