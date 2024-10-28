5 forgotten footballers we can’t believe are now playing in Iran

Former Chelsea, Sunderland and Sevilla stars are among the forgotten ballers who are currently playing in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League.

As is the case in most parts of the world, football is the most popular sport in Iran and several big-name players have quietly ended up over there as of late.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Iranian top flight and have found five players you probably had no idea are now playing in Iran.

Gael Kakuta

Eden Hazard once described the DR Congo winger as one of the most naturally talented players that he’s ever seen.

“You asked me talent. Kakuta by far number one. Talent. I mean, talent. Wow,” Hazard told the Obi One Podcast.

“I think now is easy to say but I think it went a bit too early [to] Chelsea. He was 16 when he when he when he left France for Chelsea, you know? And that step at 16 is a huge step.”

Despite his obvious talent, things never really clicked for Kakuta at Stamford Bridge, but he did enjoy some good spells in France with the likes of Lens and Amiens.

After spending his entire career playing in Europe, he left the continent behind in the summer to join Iranian side Esteghlal.

The 33-year-old has made nine appearances since making the switch, but he’s still waiting to score his first goal.

READ: Eden Hazard names the six best players he played alongside, including surprise Chelsea flop…

Didier Ndong

To this day, Ndong is still Sunderland’s record signing.

He arrived at the Stadium of Light back in 2016 and Black Cats fans probably don’t have the fondest of memories of the Gabon international. Ndong struggled to showcase his best form at Sunderland and his debut season ultimately ended in relegation.

Before arriving in Iran this summer, the holding midfielder also had spells in France, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Now playing for Esteghlal alongside Kakuta, he’ll no doubt be one of their top earners.

Aboubakar Kamara

The former Fulham striker, otherwise known as AK.47, has been a cult hero at a number of clubs over the years.

His spell in England was certainly memorable as he won two promotions from the Championship during his days at Craven Cottage.

Still just 29, he’s got plenty of life left in him yet. Having most recently played in Greece, he made the switch to Iran this summer to join Sepahan who currently sit second in the league.

READ NEXT: 4 forgotten footballers we can’t believe are now playing in Malaysia

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 2010s?

Steven N’Zonzi

From being a cult hero at Blackburn and Stoke to a Europa League winner with Sevilla, the French holding midfielder has enjoyed quite the career.

Since turning 30, he’s enjoyed stints in Italy, Turkey, France, Qatar and now Iran. He made the move to Sepahan over the summer and linked up with Kamara in the process.

Lucas Joao

During his heyday with Sheffield Wednesday and Reading, Joao used to strike fear into Championship defences.

The Angola international scored 74 goals during his stint in England and since 2023, he’s been bouncing around various Asian leagues.

After enjoying brief stints in China and Qatar, the 31-year-old made the move to Iran over the summer to join Persepolis who currently top the table.

As of writing, he’s made seven appearances for Persepolis but is still waiting to score his first goal for the club.