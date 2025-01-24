7 players from League One who have fallen off the footballing map

There’s arguably more attention than ever before on League One this season, with Hollywood’s very own Wrexham locked in a promotion battle with Tom Brady-backed Birmingham City.

But there’s no shortage of recognisable fallen giants of the English game in the third tier of English football, with a number of familiar faces still playing their football away from the limelight.

We’ve identified seven forgotten footballers from League One who have fallen off the footballing map.

Darren Pratley

Thirty-nine years old. No shade whatsoever at the former Swansea, Bolton and Charlton stalwart for eking out every last year as a professional footballer.

The veteran midfielder has spent the majority of his career flitting between the second and third tiers, but he can boast one Premier League campaign – albeit a miserable relegation one for Owen Coyle’s Bolton back in 2011-12.

As with his last three clubs, Pratley has notched well over 100 appearances for his current club, Leyton Orient, who he captains.

He’s been an important figure as they achieved promotion from League Two a couple of years back, since consolidating their place back in the third tier.

Chris Martin

We still think of Martin as Mr. Championship.

The 36-year-old forward has spent almost the entirety of his well-travelled career in the second tier and only four players (Ross McCormack, David Nugent, Jordan Rhodes and Billy Sharp) have scored more goals at that level since it was rebranded in 2004.

But the former Norwich and Derby mainstay has actually spent the last couple of seasons a level below, in League One, for Bristol Rovers.

That’s after three years with City. Brave lad.

Scott Sinclair

Remember when Manchester City bought Sinclair? That was weird, wasn’t it?

A perfectly serviceable winger on his day, Sinclair has enjoyed a decent, respectable career – including three Scottish Premiership titles at Celtic – but signing for the Premier League champions never quite felt his level.

After leaving Celtic Park, the 35-year-old spent three not especially memorable seasons at Preston North End and now he’s into his third season in League One with Bristol Rovers.

He’s notched two goals and one assist in 22 appearances in the third tier this season.

Elias Kachunga

One of those satisfying names you just knew commentators relished shouting as he shot at goal, Kachunga enjoyed a brief period in the limelight during Huddersfield Town’s short and sweet Premier League odyssey.

But he’s spent the last four years down in League One with Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United, the latter of which are currently stuck to the foot of the table.

Kachunga is at least their top scorer with six goals; his best tally in English football since his 12 goals helped the Terriers get promoted back in 2017.

Chuks Aneke

We hold up our hands and admit we sometimes get Chuks Aneke mixed up with fellow Hale End graduate Chuba Akpom.

There’s the obvious name similarities, while the two former England youth internationals perenially loaned out by Arsenal in the latter Arsene Wenger era before forging their path elsewhere.

But while Akpom enjoyed a sudden resurgence as the Championship’s top scorer at Middlesbrough, earning a move to Ajax, Aneke has faded into obscurity in the lower tiers of English football – MK Dons, Charlton, Birmingham and now Charlton once again.

The forward has enjoyed a couple of prolific campaigns in League One and League Two over the years but his second stint at The Valley has yielded just eight league goals in three years.

Aden Flint

Another proper Championship stalwart for almost a decade with Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, there’s a pleasing career symmetry to Flint dropping down to see out his twilight years in the lower tiers as he rose through them as a youngster.

The 35-year-old helped Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town as a near ever-present in their League Two campaign last year, but he’s played more of a fringe squad role this season.

Callum McManaman

The only outfielder from Wigan’s famous 2013 FA Cup final XI still playing professionally in 2024-25, McManaman was an inexperienced youngster just breaking through back then.

Now he’s back with his boyhood Latics as a wily grizzled veteran after a career that’s seen stops with Sunderland, Luton, Tranmere and Melbourne Victory – and he’s coached by another of Roberto Martinez’s old Wembley heroes, Shaun Moloney.

But Maloney has no room for sentimentality for his old team-mate. McManaman has only made two League One starts this season, reduced to a fringe role in the squad.