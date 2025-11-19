Colombia is football-obsessed and you’d be surprised by how many forgotten ballers are currently playing in the Liga DIMAYOR Apertura.

The league itself draws average attendances of around 12,000 between it’s 20 clubs, with the bigger sides like Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin regularly getting gates of over 30,000.

Here are six forgotten footballers currently playing in Colombia.

Alfredo Morelos

Instantly recognisable from his time at Rangers, Morelos is now back in his native country playing for Atletico Nacional.

The 29-year-old became a cult hero during his time at Ibrox, scoring 124 goals in 269 appearances for the Scottish side.

He left Rangers in 2023 to join Brazilian side Santos, where he technically still plays today.

Morelos soon fell out of favour in Brazil and has spent the last two years on loan with Colombian side Atletico Nacional, where he’s scored 32 goals in 87 appearances.

Hugo Rodallega

Amazingly, the former Wigan Athletic striker is still going strong in Colombia today at the ripe old age of 40.

A prime Barclaysman from the 2000s, Rodallega has continued to score goals in the twilight years of his career.

Currently playing for Santa Fe, he’s scored 17 goals in 28 appearances during 2025. That’s some record.

Carlos Bacca

After enjoying his prime years in Europe with the likes of Sevilla and AC Milan, Bacca is seeing out his career in his native country for boyhood club Atletico Junior.

Since re-joining the Colombian side in 2022, the 39-year-old has scored 54 goals, although he’s missed the majority of 2025 because of injury.

With his contract set to expire soon, it remains to be seen if he’ll continue playing.

David Ospina

The former Arsenal and Napoli star has been playing for boyhood club Atletico Nacional since last year.

Since returning, the goalkeeper has been handed the captain’s armband and has won three trophies, including the league title last year.

Billy Arce

Like Morelos. Arce has also made the switch from Santos to Atletico Nacional, but he’s moved on a permanent basis.

The Ecuadorian winger started his career with Independiente del Valle before being picked up by Brighton in 2018.

He spent four years on the books with the English club, but never made an appearance for them before leaving in 2022.

Jhon Murillo

Those who play Ultimate Team will be familiar with Murillo, who was an absolute pace demon on the game.

The former Benfica winger has had quite the well-travelled career, having recently had a four-year stint in Mexico.

Now aged 29, he plays for Colombian side America de Cali.

