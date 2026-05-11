We all know how it’s gone for Manchester United since the great exit of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013: terribly.

No league title in 13 years since his departure has been a lean run, but while the club has struggled, players who have left the club have found success.

Here are 21 former United players who have won top-flight league titles since leaving the club.

Marcus Rashford

The most recent addition to this list, Rashford came through the academy at United and looked set to spend his entire career with his boyhood club.

But he was deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim and spent the second half of 2024-25 on loan at Aston Villa before joining Barcelona on a season-long loan deal.

The England international has registered nine assists in LaLiga in 2025-26 and also scored eight league goals, including a brilliant free-kick in a title-clinching win against Real Madrid.

While he is still under contract at United, Barcelona have an option to make the deal permanent for £26million and a return to Old Trafford now feels very unlikely.

“I don’t know,” Rashford said when asked about his future. “I am not a magician but if I was, I would stay. We will see.

“I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this. This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

Scott McTominay

Another academy graduate, McTominay was always a consistent performer for his boyhood club but struggled to nail down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford.

The Scotland international completed a £25million move to Napoli in the summer of 2024, bringing an end to his 22-year association with United.

He thrived in a more advanced role and led Napoli to the Serie A title, with 12 goals and six assists to his name in a sensational debut season.

The midfielder’s impressive performances also earned him Serie A’s MVP award and the Italian Footballers’ Association’s Player of the Year award in 2024-25.

Ashley Young

The former winger-turned-wing-back spent nine years at United after signing from Aston Villa.

There, he won a league title in 2013, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the Europa League. However, as he reached his mid-30s, it seemed his time at the elite level was over.

Inter Milan then came calling when he was 35 as he signed in a low-cost deal. Still capable of performing at the top level due to his dedication and professionalism, he originally signed a six-month contract in January 2020 and later received a one-year extension.

Inter then won the league title in the 2020-21 season, with Young starting 16 league games and providing four assists making him just the third Englishman to win Serie A at that point.

Romelu Lukaku

While the powerful striker failed to truly succeed at United, he was reborn in Italy under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

The Italian club paid a club-record fee for the striker who left after two seasons at Old Trafford. He then hit 34 goals in his first season as they reached the Europa League final.

However, it all came together the following year. He managed another 30-goal campaign, with 10 assists, as he fired his side to the league title where he was awarded the league’s MVP award, Best Player and featured in the Team of the Year.

The striker returned to England and had a disastrous second spell at Chelsea before reuniting with Conte at Napoli, and the duo combined to win another Serie A title in 2024-25.

Alexis Sanchez

The former Arsenal striker was heralded as one of the best players in the Premier League in his prime, having previously starred for Barcelona.

United traded Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the Chilean attacker in 2018, but the move failed to take flight.

He managed just two goals in his debut campaign and he has since revealed that he knew he had made a mistake after the first training session.

He then spent a season on loan at Inter before joining permanently in 2020.

Under Conte, he played a supporting attacking role starting 12 times across 30 appearances, where he scored seven and assisted seven to win the league title.

The forward was released at the end of the 2021-22 season but returned to the club a year later and played a small role in their 2023-24 title-winning campaign.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The aforementioned swap deal didn’t go to plan for either party, with Mkhitaryan failing to fill the void left by Sanchez at Arsenal.

He moved to Roma and won the Europa Conference League before replacing Sanchez at Inter Milan in the summer of 2022.

The Armenia international has since won two Serie A titles with the Nerazzurri, while also finishing as a runner-up in the 2023 and 2025 Champions League finals.

Matteo Darmian

Darmian failed to make a major impact in a four-year stint at United, but a switch to Parma in 2019 saw the right-back re-establish his credentials in Serie A.

He reunited with Young, Lukaku and Sanchez by joining Inter Milan on an initial loan deal and made 26 Serie A appearances for their title-winning side in 2020-21.

The Italy international has remained with the Nerazzurri and won two more Serie A titles, although he has started just one league game in 2025-26.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Another Scudetto winner, Ibrahimovic claimed a 12th league title (across four countries) as an elder statesman back at AC Milan in 2021-22.

That year he turned 40 but he provided more than just experience in the dressing room for Stefano Piolo’s table-topping Rossoneri, with eight goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances.

Juan Mata

Having joined United in 2014 after Jose Mourinho allowed him to leave Chelsea, he spent eight years at the club winning the two domestic cups and the Europa League.

He played 285 times recording 42 assists and scoring 51 times but many will look back at his team as underwhelming given how good he was for Chelsea, Valencia and Spain.

Still, he left for Galatasaray in 2022 in a one-year deal, starting just three league games in Turkey but he was part of the team that won the league title that season.

Surrounded by the likes of Mauro Icardi, Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira, they won the title by six points as he won his first league title.

He then joined Japanese side Vissel Kobe and won the J1 League title a year later, earning back-to-back successes.

Wilfried Zaha

Zaha established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent wingers for nine seasons after returning to Crystal Palace in 2014, having never really got much of a look-in under David Moyes at Old Trafford.

Throughout that time he was always talked up for another big move to a Champions League club, but his 2023 move to Galatasaray proved a bit of an anti-climax.

The Ivory Coast international spent just one season in Istanbul before being shipped out on loan, but he does have a Super Lig winner’s medal to show for it.

He scored nine goals as Galatasaray won the title with a record 102 points in 2023-24.

Ritchie De Laet

The Belgian was only on the fringes but he did take home a winner’s medal from Leicester City’s 2015-16 miracle.

That year he also won promotion, out on loan at Middlesbrough in the latter half of the campaign.

Paul Pogba

No, not the second time around. Following his most recent departure from United in 2022, Pogba made just 12 appearances for Juventus and his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

We’re going back to Pogba’s first stint with the Serie A side, where he won a second, third and fourth Scudetto in a row after United’s last Premier League title in 2013.

It was at that point that the Red Devils brought the midfielder back in 2016 for a club-record fee.

Patrice Evra

A popular figure at Old Trafford during his time at the club, Evra spent eight years there before leaving in 2014.

At that point, he’d won 10 major honours plus four Community Shields in a trophy-laden spell. He then left at the end of the miserable 2013-14 campaign for around £1.2million to join Juventus.

Linking up with the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo, they won the Serie A title, the Italian Cup and reached the final of the Champions League, losing to the treble-winning Barcelona side.

They repeated their successes a year later as well as adding the Italian Super Cup as he enjoyed 82 appearances across two and a half seasons.

Rafael

Alongside Evra, Rafael was a key part of the United side that won the Premier League title under Ferguson in 2012-13.

But he fell out of favour under Louis van Gaal, and had spells at Lyon and Istanbul Basaksehir before returning to his native Brazil with Botafogo.

The right-back struggled with injury problems but did make one cameo appearance on the final day of the 2024 season as they won the Brazilian league title for the first time since 1995.

Angel Di Maria

The Argentinian was a statement signing for United in the 2014-15 season, but he spent just one miserable season in Manchester where he complained about the weather, the manager and he even saw his house robbed by thugs.

He left promptly to join PSG where he found a lot of success across eight years.

He won 14 trophies in France, including five league titles and managed 93 goals and 119 assists across 295 games which proved to be an outstanding return.

That first title came in his first year in Ligue 1 and the failed £59.7million move is now just a forgotten memory as he has gone on to win another league title with boyhood club Rosario Central.

READ MORE: Angel Di Maria’s Man Utd nightmare in 11 hilarious quotes

Ander Herrera

Herrera enjoyed some success at United with the domestic cup wins between 2015 and 2017, including that Europa League triumph, as he made a total of 189 appearances across five years at the club.

Fans mostly loved him for his endeavour and his work rate but were happy to part ways with him at the age of 30.

Like Di Maria, Herrera headed to the French capital to find success and he won the first league title of his career with Ligue 1, before winning it again two seasons later.

He also reached the Champions League final as well, losing narrowly to Bayern Munich and later rejoined Athletic Bilbao and won a historic Spanish cup in 2024.

Memphis Depay

Depay replaced Di Maria at United and was also handed the No.7 shirt, but netted just two goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

The forward rediscovered his best form in a four-and-a-half-year stint at Lyon and completed a free transfer to Barcelona in 2021.

He was sold to Atletico Madrid in January 2023, but still received a LaLiga winners’ medal at the end of that season after the Blaugrana won the title.

READ MORE: 5 big-name stars who have struggled badly since leaving Man Utd

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Daley Blind

A cultured defender capable of playing in midfield, Blind was brought in during the Louis van Gaal era at United after his exploits for the Dutch national team at the 2014 World Cup.

He spent four years at United before heading back to Ajax in 2018 after winning three trophies.

At Ajax, he triumphed with three league titles in four years as well as enjoying two cup successes.

Then in January 2022, the club and player mutually agreed to terminate his deal at age 33 and he joined Bayern Munich for half a season.

He picked up another league title there in a short spell before joining Girona.

Marcos Rojo

Rojo also arrived at Old Trafford on the back of some impressive performances at the 2014 World Cup, and he was tasked with replacing Rio Ferdinand in the heart of United’s defence.

But the hot-headed centre-back struggled with injury problems throughout his time at the club, and his contract was terminated in 2021.

He returned to his native Argentina with Boca Juniors and was club captain when they won the top-flight title in 2022, although he was sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury at the time.

Marouane Fellaini

Fellaini spent six years at United and while he may have been the most technical or even the player they wanted to see arrive in 2013, his particular style was useful across his six years at the club.

He managed 177 appearances and helped them to win a few trophies.

Aged 32, he opted to join Japanese side Shandong Taishan in what would be his final club before retiring.

In four years at the club, he managed to win the J1 league title as well as three Chinese FA Cups, meaning he secured his second career league title after winning the Belgian first division with Standard Liege.

Bebe

Yes, that Bebe.

Last, but not least, Bebe falls into the category of forgotten United youngsters from the 2010s who spent four years at the club, playing just seven times.

Most of his time in the first-team squad was spent on loan and he eventually departed for Benfica in 2014.

He initially played half a season with the Portuguese side before heading on loan to Corboda in the second half of the campaign.

However, his appearances still qualified him for a league title in Portugal and he soon left after just a handful of games. Currently, he finds himself in Ibiza in Spain’s third tier.