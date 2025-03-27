Former Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham stars are among the former Premier League players currently playing in the Scottish Championship.

While you’ll no doubt be familiar with the big names playing in the Scottish Premiership, some of these players from the second tier might have slipped your mind.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Scottish Championship and have found five former Premier League players currently playing in the second tier.

Victor Wanyama

Following a four-year stint with CF Montreal, the former Tottenham and Southampton midfielder has signed a short-term deal with Dunfermline Athletic.

He’ll be running with his former Celtic boss, Neil Lennon, and we can’t wait to see him in action in the next few weeks.

Still only 33 years old, we reckon Wanyama has still got a few more years left in him yet.

Scott Arfield

The Canadian international racked up 86 Premier League appearances for Burnley and now plays for Falkirk in the second tier.

Arfield started his professional career with Falkirk back in 2007 and he returned to his boyhood club in the January window, following a short spell with Bolton Wanderers.

Since his return, the 36-year-old has scored six goals in eight appearances and looks like a cut above the competition.

“I’ve got really fond memories of my first time at the club; it was the first appearances of my career, and I was given my first opportunities to play,” Arfield said upon his return.

“Coming back to Falkirk is something I’ve always had as a goal in football, in whatever circumstances I could help the club.

“This club should be in the Premiership, and our goal this season is to get up there.”

Danny Wilson

Back in the summer of 2010, Liverpool splashed £2million on Wilson to lure him away from Rangers.

The Scottish defender was a highly rated prospect at the time, but he was never able to make much of an impact at Anfield.

During his three-year spell at Anfield, Wilson made nine appearances for the club, with two of them coming in the Premier League.

After leaving Liverpool, Wilson has predominantly played in Scotland, although he also enjoyed a stint in the United States with Colorado Rapids.

Now aged 33, he currently plays for Livingston in the Scottish Championship.

Jamie Murphy

The Scottish winger was part of the Brighton side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17.

Once the Seagulls reached the top flight, Murphy found opportunities fairly hard to come by, but he did make four Premier League appearances before he was sold to Rangers.

These days, you’ll find him playing for Ayr United in the Scottish Championship.

Morgan Boyes

The Welsh defender came through the ranks at Liverpool and made two senior appearances for the club before he left in 2022.

He initially spent a couple of years with Livingston in the Scottish Premiership before then dropping down a tier and signing for Greenock Morton.

“I wouldn’t say there was a disappointment at leaving Liverpool, but obviously I’d been there for a very long time, since I was seven years old, so it was just a case of moving on to something new,” Boyes told This Is Anfield in 2022.

“It came to the point in my career where I needed to move on and try and get senior games somewhere else.”

