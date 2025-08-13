Goalkeepers from Brighton, Burnley and Wolves are among the budget options that you should be considering for your Fantasy Premier League teams.

With the 2025-26 season set to kick off later this week, you only have a few days left to finalise your FPL drafts for gameweek one.

We’ve taken a closer look at the budget goalkeeper options available and have picked out five of them that you need to consider.

Bart Verbruggen – £4.5m

Brighton were a bit shaky at the back last season, but the signings of Diego Coppola, Olivier Boscagli and Maxim De Cuyper should improve them.

For £4.5m, Verbruggen is a decent option given that he’s a starting goalkeeper for a team that is being largely tipped to finish in the top half of the table.

He made a respectable 2.42 saves per 90 on average last season and should consistently tick along with points throughout the season.

Impressively, he also managed to register an assist last season too so he could chip in with the odd goal contribution.

Caoimhin Kelleher – £4.5m

Kelleher looks like a great long-term FPL pick, but might be someone worth avoiding in your gameweek one draft.

The Republic of Ireland international has impressed as Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper in recent years and is now set to play regular Premier League football with Brentford.

However, after sustaining a knock during pre-season, he is a doubt for Brentford’s opening game against Nottingham Forest.

Jose Sa – £4.5m

During his peak during 2022-23, Sa scored an impressive 148 points in FPL.

His numbers were down last season, only scoring 93 points, but he’s still an option worth considering at the £4.5m price point.

On paper, Wolves start to the season is a bit of a mixed bag. In their first five, they face tough tests against Man City and Newcastle, but also play Leeds, Everton and Bournemouth.

Currently only selected by 2.3% of managers, Sa could be an interesting differential to go with.

Lucas Perri – £4.5m

Signed from Lyon, the Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to be Leeds United’s goalkeeper from the off.

In Ligue 1 last season, he kept 10 clean sheets in 33 appearances and boasted an impressive save percentage of 74.4%

While he might struggle to keep that many clean sheets with Leeds in the Premier League, he should rack up a decent amount of points from the volume of saves he’ll be required to make.

Martin Dubravka – £4.0m

If you’re really looking for a budget goalkeeper, you won’t find much better value than Dubravka at £4.0m.

After losing James Trafford to Man City, Burnley have managed to sign the experienced Slovakian international.

In the Championship last season, Scott Parker’s side broke all sorts of defensive records, keeping 29 clean sheets and only conceding 16 goals.

While the goalkeeper is a doubt for Burnley’s season opener against Tottenham, he should become their new number one when fully fit.

“Martin was scheduled to travel out but he had a shoulder problem and went to see a specialist and I think he had an injection,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told reporters prior to Dubravka moving to Burnley.

“We are awaiting feedback. I think he will be OK.”

