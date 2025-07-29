Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle stars are among the players we think you should be avoiding in your first Fantasy Premier League draft.

FPL is back again for another year and players from around the globe have already started to assemble their squads.

We’ve scanned the database and have picked out nine players we think you should be avoiding in your first draft.

Alexander Isak

Isak will likely be a great pick later down the line, but as things stand, we think that he’s currently a player to avoid.

Despite being the second most owned forward at 34.2% ownership, his long-term future is currently up in the air, meaning that he’s a minutes risk at the start of the season.

As of writing, he’s not taken part in pre-season at Newcastle and his potential blockbuster move to Liverpool could take some time to go through.

Given the level of uncertainty surrounding the 25-year-old, we think that he’s probably a player to avoid for gameweek one.

Raul Jimenez

Jimenez was a good FPL asset last season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists.

While he could be good once again in 2025-26, he’s probably someone to avoid in your first draft. After winning the Gold Cup with Mexico over the summer, he’s been given an extended break.

He’s just returned to training with Fulham, but will be playing catch-up with his fellow teammates in terms of preparation for the upcoming campaign.

As this is the case, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s rotated with Rodrigo Muniz during the opening few weeks – providing that Muniz stays at the club.

Son Heung-min

Son has been an excellent asset in FPL for the last decade, but his days in North London now seem numbered.

After only starting in 63% of Tottenham’s league matches last season, the South Korean icon is now being heavily linked with a move to LAFC.

Even if he does end up staying in the Premier League, we can’t help but feel like there’s better value to be had than Son, who is priced at £8.5m in the game.

Matheus Cunha

There’s an obvious temptation to go for Cunha, following his eye-catching season with Wolves in 2024-25.

However, with new club Manchester United facing Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in their first five fixtures, it’s not going to be the easiest of starts for the Brazilian.

Like many players on this list, Cunha could be a great pick in the long run, but given United’s tricky start, he’s probably someone to avoid right now.

Bryan Mbeumo

Speaking of United, Mbeumo could also be a player to avoid for the time being.

The 25-year-old was a brilliant pick in FPL last year, but now that he’s adapting to his new surroundings at Old Trafford, it remains to be seen if he can deliver the same sort of form.

It’s worth stressing that 25% of his goals last season came from the penalty spot and with Bruno Fernandes around, Mbeumo isn’t likely to be taking the spot-kicks this year.

Given United’s tricky fixtures at the start of the season, Mbeumo could be someone to avoid until later in the season.

Anthony Elanga

Elanga was a top performer for Nottingham Forest last season, producing an impressive 17 goal contributions in the league.

However, on the back of that campaign, his price has risen to £7.0m and he’s now competing with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes for a place in the Newcastle XI.

With his minutes potentially being at risk, we’d argue there are a few superior options at the £7.0m price range.

It’s also worth pointing out that Newcastle have a tricky start to the season, with Aston Villa (A) and Liverpool (H) as their opening two fixtures.

Emiliano Martinez

After being sent off on the final day of last season, Martinez will be serving his one-game suspension in gameweek one against Newcastle United.

Given the speculation surrounding the long-term future of the Argentine international, it’s probably best to steer away from him for the time being.

Nicolas Jackson

Like Martinez, Jackson is also suspended for the first game of the season.

The Chelsea forward racked up 121 points last season, but now seems surplus to requirements following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

With the 24-year-old potentially on the move during the final few weeks of the window, he’s someone to avoid for the time being.

Yoane Wissa

Wissa was one of the best value for money picks last season, producing 24 goal contributions in 35 appearances.

However, with the DR Congo international currently on strike, it’s surprising that he’s currently owned by 8.4% of players.

If he does manage to secure a move to Newcastle or if he settles his differences with Brentford, he could still be a great option at £7.5m.

Although for this moment in time, he’s someone to avoid in your gameweek one draft.

