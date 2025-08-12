Strikers from Leeds United, Everton and West Ham are among the bargain forwards that you should consider for your Fantasy Premier League team.

While we’d all love to squeeze Erling Haaland, Viktor Gyokeres and Ollie Watkins into our team, the £100m budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, unless you make serious cutbacks elsewhere.

With that in mind, here are five budget strikers, priced £6.0m or lower, that you should consider for your FPL team.

Niclas Fullkrug – £6.0m

After only scoring three league goals during 2024-25, it’d be easy to overlook someone like Fullkrug.

However, the German striker has looked sharp during pre-season and looks set to lead the line for the Hammers on the opening weekend.

With a good set of fixtures to start the season, Fullkrug could be a great differential, considering that he’s currently only owned by 2.9% of managers.

Igor Thiago – £6.0m

With Yoane Wissa likely on his way out of Brentford, Thiago looks set to become their new starting striker.

The 24-year-old joined Brentford last summer, but missed the majority of the campaign with a knee injury.

Now back to full fitness, he’ll be keen to make an impression under new boss Keith Andrews.

With Bryan Mbeumo also no longer at the club, there’s a good chance that Thiago will become the club’s main penalty taker.

If that’s the case, he could be a bargain at just £6.0m.

Joel Piroe – £5.5m

Until Leeds United sign a new striker, Piroe should be their main man and is set to lead the line against Everton on the opening weekend, unless Lukas Nmecha gets the nod.

In the Championship last season, Leeds took more shots and accumulated a higher xG than anyone else in the league.

Piroe managed to get himself on the end of plenty of those chances, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in the second tier last season.

Of course, scoring goals in the Championship is no guarantee of doing the same in the Premier League, but Piroe should still get a decent amount of chances.

If his minutes are secure, he could be a decent value pick at £5.5m.

Beto – £5.5m

With the arrival of Thierno Barry from Villarreal, Beto is a rotation risk heading into 2025-26, but could be worth the gamble.

The Guinea-Bissau international ended last season in decent form, scoring seven goals during the second half of the season.

With that in mind, we’d back Beto to retain his starting spot for the start of the season, perhaps with Barry being viewed as Everton’s new long-term number nine.

Jack Grealish should add an extra level of creativity to Everton’s attack, making Beto an even more appealing pick at just £5.5m.

Marc Guiu – £4.5m

If you’ve only got £4.5m to spend on your third striker, look no further than Sunderland’s Guiu.

The Chelsea loanee impressed during cup competitions last season, but only played 71 minutes of Premier League football.

Now playing for Sunderland, he won’t be a guaranteed starter every week, but will be given more opportunities at the Stadium of Light.

For a £4.5m rotation option, you won’t find much better value than Guiu.

